Seem to be missing text on this one.
Obviously written by a man of few words.
He did say fewer recessions – starting here?
Try this link meanwhile. At https://www.wnd.com/2020/01/fewer-recessions-thanks-shale-revolution/
Charles probably meant to repost that Steve Goreham article… The ironic thing is that the “shale” revolution did cause a severe recession in the oil industry from 2014-2016… and it’s still affecting our equity values.
Also fewer words thanks to shale revolution. 😉
The effect of Energy Dominance. It is an economic game changer for the US domestic economy’s fundamental of money flows during expansions and energy use. No longer does US dollars during an expansion phase go primarily to financing Middle East oil sheiks’ new Gulfstream jets or palaces.
MAGA.
Although the title says “Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution”, the reality is Zero recessions since the start of the Shale revolution.
When did the shale revolution really kick into high gear and start its climb to US energy dominance from an economic standpoint?
I would mark it at the Deep Water Horizon rig blow-out-disaster in April 2010 and the Obama Admin response to that as his bow to the Democrat’s climate-environmemtal backers and GreenSlime lobby.
“Deepwater Horizon oil spill, also called Gulf of Mexico oil spill, largest marine oil spill in history, caused by an April 20, 2010, explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig—located in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 41 miles (66 km) off the coast of Louisiana—and its subsequent sinking on April 22.
The Obama Mal-administration in the wake of the DWH disaster took GoM permitting off the table (illegally, as David Middleton has frequently written about here at WUWT), temporarily reducing production there and putting future production under question (at least for the markets).
The effect of GoM permit banning was catalytic across US onshore oil patches with US drillers ready to deploy their newfound toys of fracking tools and skills.
That gave fracking drillers in North Dakota, the Permian Basin, and other areas the economic kickstart to drive the fracking revolution across those fields. The effect was so dramatic that by 2014 OPEC tried desperately to kill them by flooding the world oil market to drive them out of business (the shale frackers). That oil price drive down for a year or so gave the US drivers their cheapest gas pump prices in 60 years (inflation adjusted). But it also had the opposite effect of forcing the surviving shale frackers to become lean and efficient operations.
So like everything the Democrats try to do to engineer an outcome using the political powers of control, it always backfires on them. Sometimes it takes years or a decade, but their political scheming always backfires on them. Always. 100%.
AT THE EXPENSE OF THE ENVIRONMENT!
At the expense benefit of the environment.
Fixed it for ya.
Well this was a quick read! LOL
Go read the link provided by “layor nala” @ February 1, 2020 at 6:19 pm.
That is what this post is trying to re-post.
He’s absolutely right. The 70’s were one big recession caused by high energy costs. Almost killed the auto makers and started the decline in steel. The high cost of gasoline in 2008 caused people to default on their mortgages leading to the great recession.
Title says it all and no explanation needed. We’be been conned into believing fossil fuels are the daemon when in fact they’re the savior.
YOU SPELLED DEMON WRONG. Fossil fuels destroy the planet in so many ways I’ve lost count. Down with dirty energy _ Go Solar!
Fossil fuels destroy help the planet in so many ways I’ve lost count. Down with dirty near-useless sun-squares and pinwheels. Go Solar! fossil fuels!
Fixed again. You’re welcome.
All may not be rosy in the world of shale. A contrarian view, but worth a read:
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4320190-abrupt-reversal-of-shale-oils-fortunes-points-to-radical-reset-of-oil-prices?utm_medium=email&utm_source=seeking_alpha
Brian
There are some inaccuracies in that article, along with some shaky reasoning.
There ARE a few frac companies buying new equipment … the small cohort of so called ‘e fracs’.
Essentially, these companies lug around a TM 2500 turbine and power a small fleet of elctric driven pumps.
The savings per well is about $250,000 plus as the fuel comes from onsite field gas … aka free.
Neither Schlumberger nor Halliburton own any electric fleets.
The bigger reason behind the downsizing of the frac fleet is that operators are now doing up to 10 to 12 stages per day frac’ing whereas in years gone by that number hovered around 5 to 7.
Multiple operational efficiencies along with completion designs have enabled this.
Biggest reason by far is the freakin price of WTI is about 52 bucks per, fer cryin’ out loud.
Might as well sit on one’s ass and read a book at those prices.
I find it amazing over the years how so many folks simply look at charts, numbers and make bizarre projections.
The over abundance of hydrocarbons is the single biggest obstacle facing operators today.
Wow, what a concept. Now we can all easily submit articles for consideration.
Here’s mine: Few Words Needed To Describe Climate Alarm Irrationality — Only Head Shaking Required
SMH!
“Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution” …that just about sums it all up! Hydrocarbons saved us all.
In about 2014 I heard Mr. Noble of Noble Energy state in an interview that 70% of all new full time jobs created that year were in the oil and gas industry.
I have seen US recessions becoming less frequent and mostly more severe starting with the one that happened during President Reagan’s first term. During the early time of recovery from that recession, I predicted that the “business cycle” (as that was known then) was about to get its frequency/period slowed as a result of Japan having developed ways of making cars last longer, so that after 1980 working class Americans can buy new cars less frequently than the ~ 3 years that most working class Americans previously accepted as time to replace a car. Sadly since Reagan took office, ability of the bottom 80% of Americans to replace an aging car with a new car went down and has yet to recover. Inflation-adjusted median personal income and family income have been falling behind per-capita US GDP (both before and after taxation) after 1980 because mean/median ratio has been increasing since then, as in raises exceeding inflation changing from American-usual to mostly-reserved to the top 20% during the great recession early in Reagan’s first term.
On a side note for full disclosure: One measure of US median inflation-adjusted (officially) income is that of men, which had a peak in 1973 that was next exceeded slightly during Bill Clinton’s second term and slightly exceeded during a minority of the time from the late 90s peak to now. However, the mean figure here grew a lot while the median one did not, due to increasing income disparity, as in the rich getting richer while the bottom 80% are “treading water”.
The numbers are perfectly understandable, and not concerning, unless you believe the millions of immigrants to this country (legal and otherwise) reflected the same economic profile of existing citizens, and are not heavily bottom-weighted.
Of course the truth is, we have taken in millions of the world’s poorest people, and that distorts what the economic distribution looks like.
In this country, a typical family can move from the very lower middle-class to the top 10% in no more than two generations doing nothing more unusual than getting an education (in evonomically-valued fields), working for thirty years, and saving.
One modern way the US took on immigrants in modern times is by work visas, exemplified by H-1B and H-2B visas. These visas have a stated purpose of bringing in a supply of labor at wages that most Americans would refuse for the kind of work involved. One noted example of H-2B visa use is for staffing of Mar-A-Lago.
I fear that, whilst the ‘Shale Revolution’ is one of the best things that have happened since the collapse of the USSR, (which is why the EU has fallen over itself to ban fracking), I have great faith that our Beloved Leaders from the Swamp together with our chums the Big Banksters, have plenty more recessions up their sleeves…
Make sure you vote for the Donald…
Seems a great ado about nothing.
Correlation doesn’t equal causation, as we all know. However, fracking, while necessary to prevent recession, is not sufficient. You also need zero interest rates, thanks to the Fed (who are now active in the repo market for the first time), stock markets that increase to infinity and beyond and ever increasing budget deficits. So now recession is a thing of the past.
Energy is life::cheap energy is prosperity.
One of the fundamental laws .
Bernie and Elizabeth Warren say they are going to ban fracking as soon as they get in Office.
That just goes to show how delusional they are: They think they are going to get elected!
Hillary probably lost the 2016 election as much on her vow to shut down the coal industry as on anything else, and now Bernie and Warren think they can come out with a fracking ban and it will get them elected. It sounds like the definition of insanity.
Between Socialism and Human-caused Climate Change, the Democrats have totally lost their minds. They are locked in to a downward spiral. They have noone who is capable of successfully leading the United States. Every one of their candidates has a fatal flaw.
Retracted?
I think the average US household is saving something like $4,000 per year in reduced heating, electricity, and gasoline costs alone.
Combine that with businesses sharing these savings in their operations and final cost of goods, consumers save even more.
Aluminum smelters, steel manufacturers, $200 billion petchem buildout … list just goes on and on.
Foolish not to take advantage of the trillions of dollars in value yet to be fracked.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
33 thoughts on “Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution”
Seem to be missing text on this one.
Obviously written by a man of few words.
He did say fewer recessions – starting here?
Try this link meanwhile. At https://www.wnd.com/2020/01/fewer-recessions-thanks-shale-revolution/
Charles probably meant to repost that Steve Goreham article… The ironic thing is that the “shale” revolution did cause a severe recession in the oil industry from 2014-2016… and it’s still affecting our equity values.
Also fewer words thanks to shale revolution. 😉
The effect of Energy Dominance. It is an economic game changer for the US domestic economy’s fundamental of money flows during expansions and energy use. No longer does US dollars during an expansion phase go primarily to financing Middle East oil sheiks’ new Gulfstream jets or palaces.
MAGA.
Although the title says “Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution”, the reality is Zero recessions since the start of the Shale revolution.
When did the shale revolution really kick into high gear and start its climb to US energy dominance from an economic standpoint?
I would mark it at the Deep Water Horizon rig blow-out-disaster in April 2010 and the Obama Admin response to that as his bow to the Democrat’s climate-environmemtal backers and GreenSlime lobby.
The Obama Mal-administration in the wake of the DWH disaster took GoM permitting off the table (illegally, as David Middleton has frequently written about here at WUWT), temporarily reducing production there and putting future production under question (at least for the markets).
The effect of GoM permit banning was catalytic across US onshore oil patches with US drillers ready to deploy their newfound toys of fracking tools and skills.
That gave fracking drillers in North Dakota, the Permian Basin, and other areas the economic kickstart to drive the fracking revolution across those fields. The effect was so dramatic that by 2014 OPEC tried desperately to kill them by flooding the world oil market to drive them out of business (the shale frackers). That oil price drive down for a year or so gave the US drivers their cheapest gas pump prices in 60 years (inflation adjusted). But it also had the opposite effect of forcing the surviving shale frackers to become lean and efficient operations.
So like everything the Democrats try to do to engineer an outcome using the political powers of control, it always backfires on them. Sometimes it takes years or a decade, but their political scheming always backfires on them. Always. 100%.
AT THE EXPENSE OF THE ENVIRONMENT!
At the
expensebenefit of the environment.
Fixed it for ya.
Well this was a quick read! LOL
Go read the link provided by “layor nala” @ February 1, 2020 at 6:19 pm.
That is what this post is trying to re-post.
He’s absolutely right. The 70’s were one big recession caused by high energy costs. Almost killed the auto makers and started the decline in steel. The high cost of gasoline in 2008 caused people to default on their mortgages leading to the great recession.
Title says it all and no explanation needed. We’be been conned into believing fossil fuels are the daemon when in fact they’re the savior.
YOU SPELLED DEMON WRONG. Fossil fuels destroy the planet in so many ways I’ve lost count. Down with dirty energy _ Go Solar!
Fossil fuels
destroyhelp the planet in so many ways I’ve lost count. Down with dirtynear-useless sun-squares and pinwheels. Go Solar!fossil fuels!
Fixed again. You’re welcome.
All may not be rosy in the world of shale. A contrarian view, but worth a read:
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4320190-abrupt-reversal-of-shale-oils-fortunes-points-to-radical-reset-of-oil-prices?utm_medium=email&utm_source=seeking_alpha
Brian
There are some inaccuracies in that article, along with some shaky reasoning.
There ARE a few frac companies buying new equipment … the small cohort of so called ‘e fracs’.
Essentially, these companies lug around a TM 2500 turbine and power a small fleet of elctric driven pumps.
The savings per well is about $250,000 plus as the fuel comes from onsite field gas … aka free.
Neither Schlumberger nor Halliburton own any electric fleets.
The bigger reason behind the downsizing of the frac fleet is that operators are now doing up to 10 to 12 stages per day frac’ing whereas in years gone by that number hovered around 5 to 7.
Multiple operational efficiencies along with completion designs have enabled this.
Biggest reason by far is the freakin price of WTI is about 52 bucks per, fer cryin’ out loud.
Might as well sit on one’s ass and read a book at those prices.
I find it amazing over the years how so many folks simply look at charts, numbers and make bizarre projections.
The over abundance of hydrocarbons is the single biggest obstacle facing operators today.
Wow, what a concept. Now we can all easily submit articles for consideration.
Here’s mine: Few Words Needed To Describe Climate Alarm Irrationality — Only Head Shaking Required
SMH!
“Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution” …that just about sums it all up! Hydrocarbons saved us all.
In about 2014 I heard Mr. Noble of Noble Energy state in an interview that 70% of all new full time jobs created that year were in the oil and gas industry.
I have seen US recessions becoming less frequent and mostly more severe starting with the one that happened during President Reagan’s first term. During the early time of recovery from that recession, I predicted that the “business cycle” (as that was known then) was about to get its frequency/period slowed as a result of Japan having developed ways of making cars last longer, so that after 1980 working class Americans can buy new cars less frequently than the ~ 3 years that most working class Americans previously accepted as time to replace a car. Sadly since Reagan took office, ability of the bottom 80% of Americans to replace an aging car with a new car went down and has yet to recover. Inflation-adjusted median personal income and family income have been falling behind per-capita US GDP (both before and after taxation) after 1980 because mean/median ratio has been increasing since then, as in raises exceeding inflation changing from American-usual to mostly-reserved to the top 20% during the great recession early in Reagan’s first term.
On a side note for full disclosure: One measure of US median inflation-adjusted (officially) income is that of men, which had a peak in 1973 that was next exceeded slightly during Bill Clinton’s second term and slightly exceeded during a minority of the time from the late 90s peak to now. However, the mean figure here grew a lot while the median one did not, due to increasing income disparity, as in the rich getting richer while the bottom 80% are “treading water”.
The numbers are perfectly understandable, and not concerning, unless you believe the millions of immigrants to this country (legal and otherwise) reflected the same economic profile of existing citizens, and are not heavily bottom-weighted.
Of course the truth is, we have taken in millions of the world’s poorest people, and that distorts what the economic distribution looks like.
In this country, a typical family can move from the very lower middle-class to the top 10% in no more than two generations doing nothing more unusual than getting an education (in evonomically-valued fields), working for thirty years, and saving.
One modern way the US took on immigrants in modern times is by work visas, exemplified by H-1B and H-2B visas. These visas have a stated purpose of bringing in a supply of labor at wages that most Americans would refuse for the kind of work involved. One noted example of H-2B visa use is for staffing of Mar-A-Lago.
I fear that, whilst the ‘Shale Revolution’ is one of the best things that have happened since the collapse of the USSR, (which is why the EU has fallen over itself to ban fracking), I have great faith that our Beloved Leaders from the Swamp together with our chums the Big Banksters, have plenty more recessions up their sleeves…
Make sure you vote for the Donald…
Seems a great ado about nothing.
Correlation doesn’t equal causation, as we all know. However, fracking, while necessary to prevent recession, is not sufficient. You also need zero interest rates, thanks to the Fed (who are now active in the repo market for the first time), stock markets that increase to infinity and beyond and ever increasing budget deficits. So now recession is a thing of the past.
Energy is life::cheap energy is prosperity.
One of the fundamental laws .
Bernie and Elizabeth Warren say they are going to ban fracking as soon as they get in Office.
That just goes to show how delusional they are: They think they are going to get elected!
Hillary probably lost the 2016 election as much on her vow to shut down the coal industry as on anything else, and now Bernie and Warren think they can come out with a fracking ban and it will get them elected. It sounds like the definition of insanity.
Between Socialism and Human-caused Climate Change, the Democrats have totally lost their minds. They are locked in to a downward spiral. They have noone who is capable of successfully leading the United States. Every one of their candidates has a fatal flaw.
Retracted?
I think the average US household is saving something like $4,000 per year in reduced heating, electricity, and gasoline costs alone.
Combine that with businesses sharing these savings in their operations and final cost of goods, consumers save even more.
Aluminum smelters, steel manufacturers, $200 billion petchem buildout … list just goes on and on.
Foolish not to take advantage of the trillions of dollars in value yet to be fracked.