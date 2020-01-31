EU could use carbon border tax against Brexit Britain, warns MEP

By Sam Morgan | EURACTIV.com
Jan 28, 2020 (updated: 2:29)
The EU could deploy a carbon border tax against the UK after Brexit, according to the head of the European Parliament’s environment committee, if Westminster diverges from bloc rules on issues like carbon markets.
French MEP Pascal Canfin told reporters on Monday (27 January) that the EU “should be tough” and “shouldn’t be afraid of an economic no-deal in December”, as the next round of Brexit-based negotiations loom on the horizon.
The talks will determine what sort of relationship the UK and EU will have after the transition period ends on 31 December and Canfin made clear that divergence from bloc rules will make trade relations more difficult.
“Talks haven’t started on the right path, with the UK government saying it wants full [single market] access but also divergence. To me that is like the EU asking for full alignment but with quotas,” the lawmaker warned.
As head of the Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI), Canfin will help advise negotiators on related issues during the talks, citing carbon markets as a tangible example of where difficulties might arise.
The UK is currently a part of the EU’s emissions trading scheme (ETS) but the government plans to leave the carbon market and set up its own carbon-pricing equivalent. Canfin told reporters that “the markets have to have the same price”.
“For the EU’s industry, you can’t accept that the UK has full access” to the EU’s single market while a lower carbon price is on offer across the Channel, he insisted.
UK government documents from 2018 suggest that a British equivalent would add up to around €35 per tonne, while the EU ETS currently trades at roughly €25, although the price is expected to increase as new green policies are signed and delivered.
“We started designing the carbon border adjustment mechanism. We might imagine that we will apply this mechanism to the UK in order to restore the level playing field,” Canfin suggested, referring to a new tool aimed at preventing ‘climate dumping’.
The Renew Europe MEP also cited carbon markets when asked if the UK would only be expected to accept EU laws as they stand on the day a new trade deal is signed or if it would have to comply with updates and reviews, known as ‘dynamic alignment’.
Canfin replied that “for the EU team, it’s about no-regression clauses, so you can’t diverge regarding current EU law”, adding that updates to climate rules like the ETS will soon be on the cards with the new Green Deal agenda presented by the European Commission last month.
Let’s hope that Britain deals with the inevitable Post-Brexit threats from the EU as successfully as it dealt with the Spanish Armada, Napoleon’s forces from France and the Third Reich in Germany.
The EU is one big Gulag were those in power want to control every aspect of your life. Big Brother rules not We The People.
https://youtu.be/LIgmfpHBiDw
The UK has dismissed its COP26 organiser. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-51334031
That is very interesting, nicholas. I wonder what the back story to that is.
Taxation without representation? Has a familiar ring to it.
European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is a regional trade organization and free trade area consisting of four European states: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Those four nations are not part of the EU, yet seem to be thriving?
Brexit news: EU considers ‘sustainability charge’ on meat prices to fight climate change
THE European Union could introduce a new tax on meat products to cut back on greenhouse emissions and climate change a week after Britain’s historic exit from the economic bloc.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1236415/Brexit-news-EU-meat-tax-sustainability-charge-meat-prices-climate-change-EU-Green-Deal
Fermentation also releases CO2. So will EU put a tax for the Germans on their Beer, and for the French on their Wine??
EU carbon tax could lock UK farmers out of European market
UK farmers could be locked out of the European market if the EU introduces a carbon tax to prevent high emission imports, a trade expert has warned.
https://www.fginsight.com/news/news/eu-carbon-tax-could-lock-uk-farmers-out-of-european-market–97618
CCC: One fifth of UK farmland must be used to tackle climate change
An “urgent” overhaul of the UK’s land and agricultural sector will be essential to meet the government’s legally binding net-zero target, says the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) in a new report
https://www.carbonbrief.org/ccc-one-fifth-of-uk-farmland-must-be-used-to-tackle-climate-change
“ CCC: One fifth of UK farmland must be used to tackle climate change”
Says the CCC chair Lord Deben.
Always amuses, annoys and frustrates the hell out me how a non elected body can demand policy change.
Reminds me of medieval Federalism where “the peasants were obliged to live on their lord’s land and give him homage.”
I don’t know how planting trees is going to help feed the masses. Heaven help UK farmers if CCC have their way.
Here’s Who Pressured the Medical Journal
Do we want to live in a world in which medical journals are afraid to publish certain conclusions?
I recently described an organized campaign against a medical journal that published research over the objections of anti-meat activists. After the Annals of Internal Medicine refused to halt publication, the US Federal Trade Commission was urged to intervene. So was the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.
Do we really want to live in a world in which medical journals are afraid to publish certain conclusions because activists will sic the authorities on them? Does it really need to be said that, once government officials and the courts start second-guessing medical journals, free speech and honest scholarship are as good as dead?
https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2020/01/29/heres-who-pressured-the-medical-journal/
” while a lower carbon price is on offer across the Channel, he insisted”
A de facto official acknowledgement that carbon ponzi schemes damage competitiveness.
Is this the epilogue to the unlimited progress supposedly achieved by EU green economy ?
Who would have taught ?
And we can stop buying their Mercedes, BMWs, Volkswagons, Citroens, Renaults, Fiats etc, cheeses and wines. We have a £100BN trading deficit with the EU, money we can spend elswhere in the world.
Spot on, people the world over can serve the same back to Europe. How would their factories, banks, elites, employment, cities and state finances fare, with a global boycott of such misanthropic, anti-freedom, anti-democratic EU-Commission authoritarian idiots, trying to throw their weight around. Even the people of Europe can stand the EU-Commission.
Scomo and Donald will welcome you with open arms.
Many Volkswagens are note name in the EU bloc. The Golf Mk6 and Polo are made in South Africa (Cheap labour, energy and no emissions to worry about). The Amorok is made in Argentina for the same reason. Many BMW’s are not made in German. Simply don’t buy them.
An alternative headline might be something like¨: The EU shows Exactly Why Freedom-Loving Countries Should Exit!
Indeed. Pascal Canfin is a very arrogant guy. He apparently has lots of similarly arrogant buddies. A more productive approach might have been for the EU to try to work out how it could work better for GB. As far as I can tell, they didn’t even think of that approach.
This is a lot like what happened in the ‘States. The majority of working people suffered hugely but the left figured out they deserved whatever they got because the working people were majority ‘privileged white people’. Listen Liberal!/rant
As of about 30 minutes ago…
THE UNITED KINGDOM IS OUT OF THE EU!!
Hip, hip, HOORAY!
#(:))
Congratulations to all you liberty-loving Brits!
(just had to rejoice about this somewhere – so happy)
4 minutes to go!
The response is easy.
The US and Britain could enter into a trade agreement that would impose retaliatory tariffs on the EU if either partner were to be hit with a “carbon border tax”.
By the way, how many trade items do NOT contain carbon? (Jus’ askin’ for a friend.)
It has just gone 11.30 pm here and we left the EU 30 minutes ago. I voted to join the EEC (the forerunner of the (EU) in 1975 but unfortunately no one ever asked us if we we wanted to be a part of th EU, a wildly different and much more political entity than its predecessor.
Consequently I voted to leave in 2016 . The establishment was totally horrified by our decision and tried everything to set aside the decision.
So as well as regaining our status as a sovereign country able to make our own laws, this is a huge blow in support of democracy and self determination .
The carbon borders the EU are attempting to set up will set them against the 88 percent of trade that is not part of the EU.
I can’t see America or china or India or many countries agreeing to them
Tonyb
Tony Beeeeeeeee is for British!
Congratulations! #(:))
Have been praying for this for years.
Janice
How lovely to hear from you again. Hope things are going well for you.
Thanks for your good wishes to my country
Tonyb
#(:))
TonyB, you (We Brits) got to vote on the Common Market in 1975, but Heath had already done the nasty in 1973, effective Jan 1st 1974. No vote, no mandate. So in 1975 we got to vote to stay, not to join. And then it went down hill from there, the final nail in the coffin IMO was monetary union with the Euro. It was a good decision the UK kept the pound.
For ne thing, UK can simply ban EU countries from using it’s resources at sea. No Fish for You! EU countries use UK waters more than the UK does. It has long been a complaint of UK fishermen that the EU is stealing its fish.
Yes since before 1973. 1973 just gave them the nod to raid British territorial waters. Then the rule and quotas came in 1974, which were ignored, particularly by the Spanish, plundering those waters. Now fish stocks are permanently down.
So there’s a carbon border now? And they want to tax it? Plenty of strange stuff here in 2020. 😉
This is nothing new. The EU has been threatening the UK after Brexit, and many other countries, that it will not trade with them if climate policies are not to the liking of the EU. The baby is throwing a tanty I hope BoJo and the UK simply ignore the EU. The EU will soon learn the EU needs trade with the UK that the UK needs trade with the EU. Still, it’s going to take another 11 months to finally finalise the exit. BoJo has even suggested that a new coin be minted to celebrate the event.
That the UK does not need.