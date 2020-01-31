The Solution To Dissolution

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
The British tabloid “The Guardian” has a new scare story about what is wrongly called “ocean acidification”. It opens as follows:
Pacific Ocean’s rising acidity causes Dungeness crabs’ shells to dissolve
Acidity is making shells of crab larvae more vulnerable to predators and limiting effectiveness in supporting muscle growth
The Pacific Ocean is becoming so acidic it is starting to dissolve the shells of a key species of crab, according to a new US study.
Sounds like the end of times, right? So let me start with a simple fact. The ocean is NOT acidic. Nor will it ever become acidic, except in a few isolated locations. It is alkaline, also called “basic”. The level of acidity/alkalinity is expressed on the “pH” scale, where neutral is 7.0, alkaline is from 7 to 14, and acidic is from 0 to 7.
Figure 1. The pH scale, running from the most acid at the bottom, through neutral in the middle, and up to the most alkaline at the top.
From the chart, the ocean has a pH of around 8 (although as we’ll see, that conceals great variation).
And from my high school chemistry class in titration, I know that adding a small amount of an acid to a basic solution, or adding a small amount of a base to an acidic solution, is called “neutralization” for a simple reason. It moves the solution toward neutral.
When carbon dioxide (CO2) dissolves in rainwater or in the ocean, it makes a weak acid. And adding that weak acid to the ocean will slightly neutralize the ocean. How much? Well, by the year 2100, if you believe the models, it is supposed to move the pH of the ocean from around 8 all the way down to around … wait for it … a pH of 7.92. In other words, a slight neutralization.
So why is it called “ocean acidification” rather than “ocean neutralization”? Sadly, because “acidification” sounds scary. We see this in the story above, where the opening line is:
“The Pacific Ocean is becoming so acidic it is starting to dissolve the shells of a key species of crab, according to a new US study.”
Well, no, that’s not true at all. The ocean is not acidic in the slightest. It is slightly less alkaline. Using “acidification” rather than “neutralization” lets us convince people that impossible things are happening. Consider the following restatement of their opening sentence.
“The Pacific Ocean is becoming so neutral it is starting to dissolve the shells of a key species of crab, according to a new US study.”
Huh? The Pacific Ocean is becoming so neutral that it’s starting to dissolve things? Say what?
Alarmism run wild.
Here’s another important and counterintuitive fact about pH. Living creatures deal with acidic substances much better than we do with alkaline substances. Look at Figure 1 above. We regularly consume quite acidic things. Grapes and orange juice are at a pH of three. Lemon juice has a pH of two, very acidic, five pH units below neutral. And at six pH units below neutral, with a pH of just one is … our own stomach acid.
But we don’t eat many things that are more alkaline than a pH of about 10, things like cabbage, broccoli, and artichoke. And while our stomachs happily tolerate a pH of one, we are badly burned by bleach, at the opposite end of the pH scale.
Next, the required disclaimer. I have a personal stake and a personal passion regarding this subject. I live on the West Coast of the US in the very area they’re discussing, and I fished commercially in these waters for many years. So I know a few things about the local oceanic ecosystems.
With that as prologue, the new Guardian scare story is based on a scientific study called “Exoskeleton dissolution with mechanoreceptor damage in larval Dungeness crab related to severity of present-day ocean acidification vertical gradients“ … the “ocean acidification” BS strikes again. Heck, it gets its own cute little acronym, “OA”, as in the portion of the abstract below:
Abstract
Ocean acidification (OA) along the US West Coast is intensifying faster than observed in the global ocean. This is particularly true in nearshore regions (<200 m) that experience a lower buffering capacity while at the same time providing important habitats for ecologically and economically significant species.
Now, I can’t find any reference in the study for the idea that somehow the US West Coast is acidifying faster than the global ocean. In fact, we have very little pH data for the global ocean.
But we do have some data. One most informative graphic gives us a look at a slice of the ocean from top to bottom and from Hawaii to Alaska. Over a 15-year period, scientists traveled that route, periodically stopping and sampling the pH from the surface to the seafloor. I discussed that “transect” in my post “The Electric Oceanic Acid Test“. Here’s the ocean cross-section with its original caption.
Inset at lower left shows the area studied. Click to expand. Graphic Source
Now, there are several fascinating things about this graphic. The first is the wide range of pH in the ocean. We tend to think of it as all having about the same pH, but that’s far from true. Around Hawaii (top left of the chart), the pH is about 8.05. But at a couple of hundred metres under the surface off the coast of Alaska (top right), the ocean is at a pH of 7.25. This pH is what hysterical scientists and the Guardian would call “MUCH MORE ACIDIC!!”, but is properly called “approaching neutral”.
Next, where is the most sea life in this chart? Why, it’s off the coast of Alaska, my old fishing grounds, which is replete with plankton, herring, salmon, sharks, flounders, whales, and every kind of marine creature. They flourish in those “MUCH MORE ACIDIC”, aka “more neutral”, ocean waters.
Finally, sea life thrives at every pH in the graphic. There are fish and marine creatures of all kinds at every pH level and every area in the graphic, top to bottom and Hawaii to Alaska. They are not tied to some narrow band where they will die if the pH changes by a tenth of a pH unit over a hundred years.
So please, can we get past this idea that a slight, slow neutralization is going to kill every poor creature in the ocean? Alkalinity is a problem for sea creatures, not acidity. It’s why so many of them are covered by a coating of slime or mucus—to protect them from the alkaline seawater. Fun Fact—if you want to dissolve a fish (or a human), use lye (pH 14), not sulfuric acid (pH 1) … but I digress.
Moving on, I wrote before about the pH measurements at the intake pipe of the Monterey Bay Aquarium in a post entitled “A Neutral View of Oceanic pH“. In that post, it was obvious that the long-term trend in pH at the Monterey Bay Aquarium was smaller than the trend at the “H.O.T.” deepwater location off of Hawaii. Here’s the graph from that post showing the difference:
Figure 2. Surface pH measurements from HOT open ocean and Monterey Bay upwelling coastline. The Hawaii data shows both measured pH (black) and pH calculated from other measurements, e.g. dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC), total alkalinity, and salinity. You can see the higher pH around Hawaii that was visible in the previous Figure.
Sadly, the web page containing the Monterey Bay pH dataset has become some kind of unknown Japanese web-page. Fortunately, I kept the data. And I was also able to find further pH data which starts just after my old data, although it appears that the calibration of the pH sensors is slightly changed in the new set. In any case, I’ve put both datasets in one graph, with separate linear trendlines for the two datasets.
Figure 3. Twenty-five years of monthly average pH measurements at the inlet pipe that delivers 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) of seawater per day to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Two separate datasets were used. The entrance of the pipe is at a depth of 50 feet (15 metres). The size of the projected pH drop by the year 2100 using RCP6.0 is shown by the top-to-bottom size of the “whiskers” in white at the upper right.
The neutral pH of 7.0 is down at the bottom, a ways below the data. Note that the long-term trend of the average pH value of the water is about the same in both datasets, and that the trend is quite small compared to the projected slight neutralization by the year 2100.
And more to the point, that projected pH decrease by 2100 of 0.08 pH units is dwarfed by the daily change in the pH. Heck, it’s smaller than the size of the monthly change in the pH. The standard deviation of the daily change in pH is 0.6 pH units, and the standard deviation of the monthly change is 0.1 pH units.
Why is the pH changing so fast on the West Coast of the US? It all has to do with coastal upwelling. Varying winds along the coast cause deep, cold, CO2-rich, more neutral water to come to the surface in varying amounts, changing the pH literally overnight.
Figure 4. The mechanical action of the winds blowing southward along the West Coast of the US causes the upwelling of CO2-rich more neutral water from the ocean depths. Image Source NOAA
And that constantly-changing pH is why I find these claims about oceanic creatures here on the West Coast of the US being killed off or badly injured by some trivially small slow change in pH to be totally unbelievable. Every living being in the ocean along this coast undergoes much, much larger pH changes from one day to the next than they will see over the next century.
There’s one more dataset that I have to add to this before turning to the study itself. The study actually takes place up in the area near Seattle. So what is the oceanic pH up there doing?
Turns out it is very hard to find long-term pH measurements in that area. The best that I’ve been able to find are an intermittent series of measurements from an offshore buoy on the coast of Washington near the Strait of Juan de Fuca, a lovely part of the planet that I battled through a while back. Here’s where the La Push buoy is located:
Figure 5. The yellow square shows the location of the “La Push” offshore buoy. The Strait of Juan De Fuca is the blue channel leading into the land. Seattle and Tacoma, Washington are below the inner end of the Strait. Vancouver Island, Canada, is on the north side of the Strait.
It appears that the buoy is brought in when the weather gets very rough, because there is a gap in the data each winter. Here’s the La Push buoy data, to the same scale as the Monterey data above.
Figure 6. Daily surface pH records at the La Push, Washington offshore buoy. The background is an offshore island near La Push.
Once again, we see the same situation. The pH changes are much larger than the size of the projected change between now and the year 2100. And while I wouldn’t put much weight on the trend line because of the gaps in the data, it’s quite possible that the trend is actually becoming slightly more alkaline.
How can it become more alkaline? Remember that along this coast, the swings in the pH, and the average pH itself, are not direct functions of CO2 levels. Instead, they are determined by the instantaneous and average strength of the wind. If there is more wind, more of the deeper, more neutral waters come to the surface to lower the surface pH, and vice versa.
And lest you think that such swings in pH are limited to this coast, here’s some data from around the planet.
Figure 7. pH values and variations from different oceanic ecosystems. Horizontal black “whiskers” show the range of the pH values. The size of the expected slight neutralization by the year 2100 according to RCP6.0 is shown by the red whiskers at the top. Ischia South Zone, the site that goes the lowest in pH, is on the side of a volcano that is constantly bubbling CO2 through the water. DATA
Let me close by looking at the study itself, at least as much as I can bear. I’ll discuss a few quotes. The first line of their “Highlights” says:
Coastal habitats with the steepest [vertical] ocean acidification gradients are most detrimental for larval Dungeness crabs.
There’s no such thing as a “vertical ocean acidification gradient”. There is a vertical pH gradient, as you would expect with upwelling deeper CO2-rich water hitting the more alkaline surface waters with less CO2. But this is a natural condition that has existed forever and has nothing to do with “OA”. And they present no evidence to show that the gradient will change significantly in the future.
Next, in their conclusions they say:
Like dissolution in pteropods, larval dissolution observed in Dungeness crab is clear evidence that marine invertebrates are damaged by extended exposure to strong present-day OA-related vertical gradients in their natural environment.
However, they present no evidence that past “OA”, or mild oceanic neutralization, has had any effect on the “vertical gradients in the natural environment”. The vertical gradients in pH off of the coast are a function of the upwelling, which in turn is a function of the wind, which is constantly changing. They don’t have long-term data for the vertical pH gradient. Instead, they went on a two-month cruise, took some samples, and extrapolated heavily. We don’t even know if they’d have found the exact same “dissolution” a hundred, fifty, or twenty-five years ago. Or perhaps the dissolution was particularly bad during that particular two-month period in that particular small location. This should not surprise us. One reason that so many marine creatures spawn hundreds of thousands of larvae is that many, perhaps most, of them will drift into inhospitable conditions and die for any one of a host of reasons—problems with salinity, turbidity, pH, predators, temperature, the list is long.
Finally, this paper does prove one thing—that Neptune, the trident-wielding god of the ocean, definitely has a sense of humor. Here’s the ultimate irony.
They couldn’t see the parts of the crab larvae that they wanted to examine because those parts are covered by the “epicuticle”, the outer layer of the hard carapace that surrounds the larva. So they first had to dissolve the epicuticle in order to get access to what they wanted to study. Here’s their description of the problem and the solution. (The “megalopa” are a stage of the larval form of the crabs).
The carapace epicuticle, which otherwise overlies the crystalline layer and makes dissolution observations impossible, was removed from each megalopa prior to analysis. This was accomplished using sodium hypochlorite, which efficiently removes the epicuticle but does not damage the crystalline layers underneath, even at high concentrations.
Care to take a guess at the pH of the 6% solution of sodium hypochlorite, which is what they used to dissolve the carapace epicuticle?
It has a pH of 11 or more, almost at the very top of the scale in Figure 1, very strongly alkaline.
So it no wonder that Neptune is laughing—they’re all up in arms about “acidification” dissolving the crab carapaces … but in the event, they’re using an alkaline solution to actually dissolve the crab carapaces.
Ain’t science wonderful?
It’s clear today, and from my house perched high up on a hill six miles (ten km) from the coast, I can see a small bit of the very part of the ocean that we’re discussing. It’s foggy down there and it’s clear up here, as is often the case. And right out there, millions of marine creatures are happily going about their lives as the pH gyrates up and down every hour, every day, and every month.
If a slight oceanic neutralization were going to injure them as we are franticosolemnly assured at every opportunity by the bad boffin boys and the popular press, those oceanic inhabitants would all have died long ago.
My very best to everyone on a sunny winter day,
w.
PS: After early years of having to point out that “No, I didn’t say that, I said nothing like that”, I’ve taken to asking those who comment to quote someone’s exact words that you are going to discuss. This avoids endless misunderstandings and arguments.
52 thoughts on “The Solution To Dissolution”
As a career chemist i thank you. I always found the terminology acidification very annoying. The other thing I would like to see someone take on is “warming oceans”. This assertion is based on tiny changes in average ocean temperature. The last one I saw was 0.1C since 1960. This cannot be a robust number. Error margins are never mentioned. The real result could be zero as well. Given the puny heat capacity of air vs water i don’t expect much future change
Mike, thanks for your kind words. Inter alia, the logical problem is that something can’t become “more acidic” as folks keep claiming, unless it is acidic to start with …
w.
Exactly, Willis.
Claiming a slight reduction in pH makes seawater “acidified” or “more acidic” is equivalent to saying that a positive real number is made “more negative” by reducing its magnitude. Nope – it is just a smaller positive number, not a “negafied” number.
That’s a great analogy.
Very good.
Yep, I think the problem is the pH scale itself and not understanding what it actually means. Acids and bases are binaries with completely different properties, not degrees of the same thing.
Furthermore, where are they getting that continental shelfs have less buffering capacity than the open ocean? It’s the opposite. The shallow marine environment is where you have the carbonate factory as well as where all of the salts from rivers runs are dumped into the marine environment. The saturation state of Aragonite and High Mg Calcite is so high in the shallow oceans that you can literally have non-biogenic precipitation of these minerals as whightings or oolites.
I disagree. Willis’ tiresome arguing about semantics whenever this comes up is not only tedious, it detracts from the useful things he actually writes.
“Acidification” is not an incorrect term. It may be used to be misleading in some instances, however it is factually correct.
Pick your battles more wisely Willis.
Acidification of a basic solution is a non-sequitur and totally inappropriate and non-scientific.
You are flat out wrong.
The fact is the Alarmists are using the term Acidification as a pejorative. While you may claim it is not “an incorrect term”, it is definitely intentionally used to make people falsely believe the ocean is acidic. It is intentionally used to mislead the public.
Nope he’s right. Most kids do titration at school. Pointing out the deceptive usage of terminology can only make them question why they are using it.
Acidification is most definitely used incorrectly by alarmists and anyone who speaks of ocean acidification.
(BTW, I have a chemistry degree)
Look at any dictionary, legal dictionary, scientific dictionary, regular old dictionary…and you will find only one definition of the word acidification: The process of making or becoming an acid.
The ocean will never be acidic.
It is a multiply buffered basic solution.
And since when is asking questions while in school a bad thing?
Now I disagree — this was a very wise battle.
For example, while a few hundredths of one degree, technically, is warmer than a figure
the same few hundredths of one degree less, is it really ethically correct to say this means that temperatures are rising catastrophically?
I don’t think the “battle” here was really about technicality — it was about HOW technicality might be abused to fabricate greater falsehoods and needless worry.
“Acidification” is not the proper term in the context. Semantics have nothing to do with it. As a career environmental engr trouble shooting water and wastewater treatment issues, I have never experienced a situation where someone with the proper background used the term “more acidic” to describe a reduction in pH from an 8 to a pH of 7.92. NEVER. Other factors (i.e. alkalinity) also play a role. Mr. E is correct.
Wrong. Obviously you cannot be a doctor.
Error margins are not required in climate science, ever. Evidently you never got the memo.
However, every number published must have at least 2 numbers to the right of the decimal point and cutting edge organizations with big computers and elegant algorithms like Berkeley Earth have three (even back to the late 1700’s), which makes it even more accurate.
http://berkeleyearth.lbl.gov/auto/Global/Raw_TAVG_complete.txt
Bravo, Willis.
Credibility Means Something
In fact, there have been so much under-informed writing and reporting about fracking it makes the cognoscenti of unconventional oil downright embarrassed. Defying intellectualism, I suppose because Fracking sounds bad and involves fossil fuel.
I don’t “believe” in today’s environmental activism. And, I don’t believe much in the agitprop from the Major Media and Big Green Machine.
After billions and billions of dollars spent on environmental activism, the only accomplishment is insuring nothing got built.
You’re welcome, Steven. The curiousity about fracking is that it was first used in 1947, the year I was born, and it has been in use for my entire lifetime. The protests against it only started when it began to be used on horizontal wells … which leads to the bizarre conclusion of:
Vertical fracking good
Horizontal fracking bad
w.
W,
Your logic is rock solid and horizontally correct.
Did I mention that I was a charter member of the Chicago Climate Exchange and vertically out-survived it.
S
It takes a little more stamina to frack vertically
Love your stuff Willis
Several years ago I ran into a history article about Civil War veteran Lieutenant Colonel Edward Roberts who, shortly after the end of the war”, began increasing production in both water and oil wells by exploding either “Roberts Torpedo’s” (alias “mines”) or liquid nitroglycerine. He improved on the concept by filling the wells with water to concentrate the fracturing effect.
As always, thanks for your well written and understandable (for a layman) articles.
Can’t argue about the article.
There is however an impact on near-shore shellfish hatcheries and rearing facilities. Locally sea water needs to be treated with ash to raise the pH to a level that shellfish would thrive. We live in a wet maritime climate of 12 feet of rain a year and lots of overcast days. In one quick study found that it took only 3 or 4 hours of sunshine to raise the pH significantly in an isolated mass of water. Sunshine and algae make fast work of dissolved CO2 in the ocean.
Haverwilde January 31, 2020 at 10:34 am
Thanks, Haverwilde? Citation? The claims about this from Washington State turned out to be totally bogus.
w.
A couple of points:
1) we as real scientists, unlike the media and the fake wannabe scientists infesting the climate alarmist clique, must reject outright any use of the phrase “ocean acidification” as a fake term, as there is no such thing. If a given solution is basic, it cannot be acidified .. it can only be made less basic, i.e., more neutralized (it cannot be “neutralized” unless and until it has a pH of exactly 7.0.
2) It is not even as the writer wrote, that you add an acid and the ocean becomes more neutralized. Rather, there is also the matter of buffering capacity.
Buffering capacity: The buffer capacity is a quantity in resisting the pH change at the time of addition of an acid or base. The higher the acid concentration of the buffer then the buffer capacity will be higher as well. The buffer capacity can also be defined as the amount of mole of strong base needed to change the pH of 1 L of solution by 1 pH of unit. Buffering capacity is also analogous to “alkalinity” which is not the same as pH.
The buffering capacity (or alkalinity)of sea water varies somewhat around the world and with depth.
The buffering capacity of seawater is somewhat akin to a physical analogy of a mechanical damper, which tends to reduce the variation in mechanical response .. like a shock absorber on a motor vehicle.
Willis, as an owner of a salt water tank in my living room ( 300l is a puddle, okay) I want to add one more thought: There are daily pH- changes depending on the photosynthesis of the corrals and plancton ect. which live there in the sunlight of the reefs. The variations are about 0.15 pH or so, deepest values in the early morning and highest values just after sunset. Therefore it makes sense to measure the pH always at the same time of the day because the wobbles are bigger than the projected pH decline to the end of the century. However, the “acidification” -story is one more issue of “overconfidence in gloom’n doom”
Every 24 hours, the ocean changes pH at the surface in response to change in temperature and photosynthetic activity.
It drops at night, and goes back up in the daytime.
Another interesting thing happens while that diurnal cycle is occurring: Every morning, a huge number of the species which inhabit the ocean descend to depth to wait out the daylight hours.
And then at night they return to the surface to do their night time thing.
Copepods (crustaceans), molluscs, fish…they do this every single day and night.
What that means is, they go down where the pH is much lower at night, and only rise to the surface when the pH drops…at night!
IOW…they avoid being where the pH is highest.
This phenomenon has a name…it is called the diel vertical migration.
Not only does pH vary greatly on a diurnal cycle, it varies hugely between the various ocean basins and, as Willis ably points out, across each basin depending on latitude, depth, and temperature at the surface and of the water column.
And it changes an even larger amount in the most productive ecosystems, such as the cold waters of the polar regions, and the places where volcanic activity is taking place…at volcanic vents and the so-called black smokers along the mid ocean ridge system… and it varies strongly to the acidic side of the scale where rivers mix with the oceans…in bays and estuary systems, because most fresh water is acidic, often highly so. And all sorts of freshwater crabs, clams, jellyfish, bony fish, and everything else…live and prosper just fine in freshwater ecosystems with a pH on the acidic side of the scale.
Living creatures have this thing called homeostasis, and all sorts of mechanisms for maintaining it.
Warmistas and alarmists operate on the assumption that life is tenuous and fragile, but life is not tenuous, or fragile…it is endlessly adaptable and resilient.
Like pretty much everything claimed by alarmists, they things they claim about the oceans being negatively affected by increasing CO2 in the air is completely meritless and based on bad science, ignorance, and fundamental lack of adherence to basic principles of scientific inquiry.
They are also in every case almost exactly wrong.
Oceans were mildly acidic in the Late Hadean (4.2 to 4.0 Ga), when life appeared on Earth. Seawater was neutral by the end of the Archean Eon, and close to its present pH by the end of the Proterozoic.
I always thought “acidification” was incorrect in describing a change in ph above 7. I am happy you have provided facts to support my opinion.
Been hammering away at the acidification myths for years. Thanks for analyzing it so clearly
Well done Willis, again. Put balance back into stupidity!
Figure 5 caption “Victoria Island, Canada,” I think you meant Vancouver Island. Victoria Island is in the high arctic.
Thanks, Jeff, fixed. I’ve been there, sailed around it … another senior moment.
w.
You saved me the trouble, since I live on said Island I find there is often confusion because Victoria the city, is on Vancouver Island whereas Vancouver, the city, is not.
Nice article! I wish people writing articles like these would spare a thought for paleo data and at least address inconsistencies with their interpretation. For example the fossil data show abundant crab species from the Eocene and Miocene, when atmospheric CO2 is interpreted to have been ~600-1000 ppm. The significantly higher atmospheric CO2 at those times does not seem to have been fatal to crab populations. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012821X1830356X
Decapods evolved in the late Silurian or early Devonian Period, ie under CO2 levels of 4500 to 2200 ppm. If anything, a paltry 400 ppm is not optimum for them.
The crablike form has evolved at least five times among decapods. Crustaceans with shells evolved in the Cambrian, ie under 7000 ppm. The top predator of that period was the crustacean Anomalocaris.
Willis,
Excellent article. I would have preferred to see some actual numbers about pH and the type of ions it defines, but that is ok.
The real part that defies me is similar to many studies. The study doesn’t seem to have any data about laboratory testing to determine ranges of pH and their affect on the crabs. It would seem data from a carefully “controlled” group of laboratory tested subjects at various pH’s would provide a standard to judge ocean caught subjects against. As it is, they are attempting to collect info on two variables at the same time.
Jim Gorman January 31, 2020 at 11:27 am
Thanks, Jim. I write for an imaginary person that I call the “interested layman”. This is a woman or a man who is interested in the world around them, but has little scientific knowledge.
One thing I know about the interested layman is that by and large they are allergic to numbers and math. My totally unscientific rule of thumb is that for every numeral I put into a post, I lose one reader.
And if I start discussing a “logarithmic scale”, eyes will glaze over …
So my writing is a balancing act. I want to put in enough information and links so that people who want to dig deeper about some part of the story can do so, but not so much information that people turn away.
Next, you say:
Mmm … it sounds like a good idea, but there are lots of issues with this suggestion.
I call these kinds of studies “aquarium studies”, and they all suffer from a common flaw— aquarium ≠ ocean.
Doesn’t mean that they are useless, but in the real ocean there are lots of variations in the whole carbonate chemistry universe—argonite saturation state, pH, salinity, total alkalinity, temperature, dissolved inorganic carbonate, phosphate concentration … are we seeing a problem yet? … Revelle buffer factor ( dln(pCO2)/dln[DIC] ), pressure, silicate concentration, total boron, pCO2, chemical buffer factor ( dpH/d[DIC] ), ammonia concentration, the list goes on and on.
Then there are the pressure-related buffering systems of variations in the carbonate compensation depth and the aragonite compensation depth, not to mention the lysocline … these occur at a pressure of around 5,500 psi (380 bar). How are you going to model those?
And that doesn’t include the effect of marine life itself. Coral reefs control the pH of the water flowing over them, and I find the following:
Underlying article is Biophysical feedbacks mediate carbonate chemistry in coastal ecosystems across spatiotemporal gradients
So it’s far from a simple problem to do “laboratory testing” on the effects of changing oceanic carbonate chemistry.
w.
We’re not acidifying the oceans, we’re debasing them. ;^P
+10
Thanks, Ellen, made my morning.
w.
Thanks Willis,
Good stuff as usual, thanks for the enlightenment.
About your comment :
“..Care to take a guess at the pH of the 6% solution of sodium hypochlorite, which is what they used to dissolve the carapace epicuticle? ”
I believe that’s the stuff my pool guy uses to discourage fish. I have however had an aligator move in once and a couple of ducks that drop in for an early morning dip quite regularly, so it can’t be that dangerous!
Cheers
Mike
I might add here for general interest in your own innards that our body fluids are maintained slightly alkaline also — very near pH 7.4; with much deviation lower (acidosis due for example to excessive metabolic acid production or CO2 retention from respiratory insufficiency) or upward (alkalosis due for instance to gastric acid loss from vomiting, excessive antacid ingestion, or hyperventilated respiratory expulsion of CO2) initially defended against by the buffering capacity of resident bicarbonate, phosphate, and amino acid polymers in those solutions, and then ultimately readjusted back toward 7.4 by your kidneys retaining or expelling bicarbonate or other excesses via urinary excretion.
Everyday, for the past decade, first thing in the morning, I drink the juice of one lemon in a large glass of distilled water.
Am I drinking acid? Yeah, sort of, but not really, because it’s not that simple. As conflicted as it might sound, after lemon juice enters the human body, it has an alkalizing effect. I’ve known this for lots of years.
Things are seldom as straightforward as some would like to have us believe.
Informative article.
Off to make a glass of “acidade” now.
Willis – I’m an engineer not a chemist but this is my musing on the subject…or am I out of my depth here ?
The sea is effectively “buffered” by countless Quadrillions of tonnes of Calcium (Ca), Calcium Oxide (CaO) & Calcium Carbonate sediment (CaCO3 = limestone or the dead exo-skeletons of molluscs, coral, plankton etc.) the sea is actually slightly alkaline – it would require thousands of times man’s output (of various acid generating pollutants such as SO2) to neutralize this and push the seas towards “acidification”.
Man’s pollution of the oceans is a very real threat but acidification by CO2 is simply a bogeyman, a distraction from real and pressing issues.
Claiming that CO2 is the biggest threat to our Oceans when it is in fact either the weakest threat and possibly a great benefit – is distracting much needed funding and attention from very real and pressing issues – in this respect the AGW phantasm is very damaging indeed.
The average pH of the sea is 8.2 (varies by +0.3 to -0.5 pH units naturally) – please note this is Alkaline it has to fall below 7.2 to be “Acid” so the term acidification is deliberately misleading – the sea can certainly become less alkaline but there is simply not enough Carbon around to turn the sea acidic.
Alarmists like to say things like “We are turning our seas to acid” – which is pure alarmist “sound bite science” calculated to frighten the scientifically ignorant.
The alkalinity of the sea certainly varies with CO2 concentration but CO2 concentration varies with temperature of the sea – Henry’s Law (and virtually nothing else).
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/01/02/a-neutral-view-of-oceanic-ph/
Just to further emphasise the highly buffered nature of the sea, man places millions of tonnes of Sulphur Dioxide SO2 into the atmosphere where it combines with water H2O to produce Sulphuric Acid (Battery Acid) H2SO4 or “acid rain” – and we continue to do so.
SO2 pollution production peaked at about 55MT in 1978 and is now down to about 30MT and falling as nations wisely keep on reducing this pollutant (that’s why “green” diesel is advertised as being low Sulphur 50ppm, 20ppm or 2ppm – the refineries have to extract it and coal fired power stations have to use scrubbers to remove it etc. etc.).
My point is that Sulphuric acid is billions of times more potent than weak carbonic acid and it all ultimately falls into or drains into the sea.
(pH is a measure of positive Hydrogen ions and is actually not a good indicator of the overall “strength” of an acid or alkali – “strength” is generally considered via its Ka rating (dissociation constant).
Ka equivalent rating: Sulphuric Acid H2SO4 is 1.0 x 10^3 which is 2.27 Billion times stronger than Carbonic Acid CO32- is 4.4 x 10^-7 (which is quite pleasant to drink – soda water – common to all fizzy drinks – is as “bad” as it gets).
So H2SO4 acid rain represents a threat 2.2 billion times worse than man’s CO2 production and the seas soak it up without so much as a blip in its pH.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acid_dissociation_constant
(Consider Nitric acid { HNO3 } produced by lightning strikes, ±5-10 million tonnes PA which has a Ka equivalent rating of 2.4 x 10^1 which is equivalent to 11-22 billion tonnes of CO2 or approximately 1-2 times man’s production of CO2 as far as ocean acidification is concerned.)
Now I ask you how significant CO2 savings can possibly be when our average annual reduction in H2SO4 exceeds the effect of all the CO2 man has ever placed in the atmosphere (inasmuch as the effect it has on “ocean acidification”) since man discovered fire.
The concept that the seas, which are buffered by Quintillions of Tonnes of Calcium / Calcium Carbonate / aragonite, could ever become acidic is so far fetched as to be considered scientifically delusional.
Willis and others
Some points to be made: A reason that the Monterey Bay Aquarium monitors its water intake is that in the past they lost a lot of their fish stock when they brought in water with low oxygen and low pH. Water upwells from the very deep Monterey Canyon and the pH can change dramatically within a matter of minutes. Yet, life has existed along the coast since well before the prolific use of fossil fuels by Man. The upwelling water is ‘fossil’ water that is hundreds of years old, and reflects both past atmospheric CO2 levels in high latitudes, and the abundance of oceanic life, which when it dies, releases CO2 generated by decomposition, into the cold, high-pressure (deep) water. The decomposition also reduces the oxygen concentration. The coastal environment is challenging for life, but a balance has been struck between the fluctuating pH and the abundance of nutrients supplied by the upwelling water. These disingenuous claims about the hardships of larvae imply that humans are responsible. Instead, it is an example of life pushing the boundaries of where it can survive, with costs and benefits swinging back and forth. Even if the small, slow changes in the surface pH of the open ocean were a serious concern, we aren’t sure it is valid because the historical data have been ignored and a model substituted to calculate what the past average pH presumably was. [That has been documented here on WIWT.] However, that claimed small, long-term pH change is dwarfed by diurnal, seasonal, and weather induced pH changes in coastal upwelling environments!
Every alarmist climate change claim is now steeped in pseudoscience or outright fraud (lies). I’m not talking about climate change itself, the slow temperature response of the atmosphere-ocean system to a minor LWIR forcing increase. I’m talking of the alarmist narrative the Socialist Left has now adopted because their attempts to remain grounded in science and observation were for decades going nowhere in terms of public awareness or concern. So in the past 5 years, they’ve turned-on the spigot of alarmism as they see their Globalist-socialism scam about to unravel as the 35-40 year warming phase that began circa 1980 is coming to a close. Everything climate change now has to have a pseudoscience alarmist claim, whether’s slow steady SLR, or Arctic warming, or some tropical storm somewhere. And with Springtime in the US now approaching, so too is tornado season. With this being an election year of pivot importance to the climate scammers, you can bet every tornado outbreak in the next 5 months will be blamed on climate change.
Either it’s a cherrypicked start date to make some alarmist claim, or some other outright lie is claimed like Willis exposes here on the Guardian’s absurd fraudulent claims on OA.
What the Guardian is doing of course with all their alarmist claims is continually repeating the lie (mythical OA dissolving crab shells in this case) to achieve a propaganda effect on people who should know better. Then over time the insidious effect of continual bombardment with the lie, they actually starting to believe the lie and then to pass them along as well. The lie becomes indistinguishable in the public consciousness from truth or scientific facts. They even enlist movie stars, folks who typically have less education than Greta Thunberg, to parrot the claims in exchange for some virtue points in the pop culture, The movie star is being environmentally aware or “woke” and it gets them lots of “likes” on social media for example. Their publicists and agents are then happy too.
All of this is very similar to what we know how dietary science claims are passed around, gain some credibility from a TV-Hollywood celebrity pushing its value. The diet becomes a new fad for a while until problems start to arise, or some new fad comes along. Practically every dietary fad, if not all of them, are laden with pseudoscience and junk claims.
All of this is climate scam is now being pushed by big money from the GreenSlime “behind the curtain.” If you don’t think so, then simply look at a Billionaire like Michael Bloomberg. He has spent $100 Million of his own money on advertising in just the last 2 months for his run at the Democratic Party’s nomination and to bash Trump.
If Mike Bloomberg has this kind of money ($200 million spent in just 2 months) to spend on his own advertising campaign, so too do other billionaires like Steyer, Soros, and a host of other Giga-rich Elites pushing the climate scam have what to you and me is are vast fortunes to spend on pushing climate propaganda like the OA scam from the Guardian. Somewhere along that path, the Guardian’s owners and editors are getting bought by the GreenSlime. And like the LA Times case, it’s owned outright by a GreenSlime billionaire who has a deep investment in the battery market.
As for the Democrats, the Leftist academics, and the other media outlets they are lining up at the billionaires’ teats for their share of the GreenSlime milk. The victims of course are all of us, the middle class, who they hope to fleece with ever higher electricity bills and unaffordable fuels for our vehicles, and us push into serfdom. The are costs that the elitist class can easily afford, but they put you and me into poverty and rips away our affluence to afford vacation, nice cars, and a secure retirement. We are, after all, the “deplorables” in their estimation.
It’s ironic that the source of earths acid rain is hydrogen sulfide emitted by the ocean (plankton). Without this constant condensation nuclei, clouds and rainfall would be unlikely without other factors like dust/volcanoes.
The acid rain dissolves minerals on the surface, made more accessible by UV sunlight decomposing minerals, and feeds root systems of plants. A natural fertilizer. The pH is neutralized quickly with the exception of violent thunderstorms which vigorous lightning fixates the oxygen/nitrogen in the atmosphere creating new compounds in large enough amounts to be blamed on runoff from farms. Nitric acid will flow into rivers creating an algae bloom called a “dead zone” which is actually an “alive zone” that will clog the gills of large schools of fish who feed off the plankton. (water not deprived of oxygen)
Indeed, the entire ocean bio system benefits from the so-called dead zone as micro nutrients feeds the entire biosphere from the top of the food chain to the bottom. Benefits of acid rain fall.
I once put some seashells in some carbonic acid (club soda) in a pressure container to dissolve the shells, it didn’t work. Apparently carbon does not dissolve carbon?
I remember in a science class the question was asked what it would take to raise the pH in the ocean to a neutral seven. After calculating all known sources of hydrocarbons on earth, there wasn’t enough carbon on the entire planet, when mixed with the volume of water in the ocean, to bring it to an acid state.
The only possible theory how this could be accomplished is to first, eliminate all life on the planet.
Then lightning will do the rest as it converts the nitrogen in the air to nitric acid to fill the oceans after a few million years.
By the way, hydrogen sulfide, which is natural, is a kissing cousin to sulfur dioxide, which used to be in regular gasoline before it was outlawed in favor of unleaded to prevent photochemical smog in LA. and the rest of the nation.
The fuel undergoes purification, boiling away the hydrocarbons leaving Sulphur and other contaminants behind. I asked refinery workers what do they do with the leftover Sulfur sludge? He pointed up. They used to put it in red fuel for off-road use only, and road tar, but most of it goes into the wing fuel tanks of jets because sulfur is a combustible fuel, an octane booster, increasing thrust. The pollution is spread over such a wide area, the EPA parts per million doesn’t apply at the altitude and speed that jets deposit in the atmosphere. ( they can’t put it back in the ground, no other practical solution, other than burning, is available)
The sulfur will attract water vapor from the humidity in the upper atmosphere forming clouds. This is why the contrails quickly disappear when they pass through an area of low humidity, while getting thicker near cloud formations. Chem trails.
Other chemicals are added to the fuel for the purpose of disposal. Not in such large amounts to put the safety of the plane at risk. The composition of the chemicals in fuels for the center tank, which is used for lift off, is regulated country by country. The information is available on the Boeing website.
The other part of acid-base chemistry going on here in seawater is buffering capacity. Pure water without any buffering agent like bicarbonate, is easily pushed to wild pH swings with even small additions of a base or acid. This is simple Chemistry 101 Lab stuff that so many people never took in high school or college, or if they did they forgot it.
Around all the oceans on the continental shelves many places a have deposits of chalk and limestone, which is almost entirely calcium carbonate. And calcium carbonate is basic. And then their is the deep spreading rift zones in the oceans, which are layers of basalt. Ever wondered how that name arose? Basalt is mostly olivine and pyroxene, which are alkali in character, hence the name “basic salt” reduced to basalt.
The oceans will never become acidic except in very small localized areas where possibly sulfur introduction from volcanic vents is overcoming the very high alkali buffering of the oceans and their basins.
Rain has a PH of about 5.6 while pure distilled water is neutral at 7.0. So rain water is actually acidic, if using the terminology correctly.
I have often wondered if cooler rainwater in the tropics in shallow waters growing coral isn’t more affected by the lowering of the shallow ocean water PH from heavy rain, which in general the global ocean is averaging 8.1 but as mentioned in the article it can be all over the map at different depths and locations.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if we discover that some of the coral bleaching events are caused by a lot of rain in a specific area that has been subjected to bleaching setbacks, perhaps maybe as well when the Nino/Nina oscillations are changing sea levels locally over a period of a few years during heavy rain events. A foot of heavy cool rain with a Ph of 5.6 in relatively shallow water will make a short term difference to local ocean Ph over a short period of time, perhaps long enough to affect coral health. There is probably more than 1 reason for coral set backs than just trying to blame everything on our small beneficial increase of fossil CO2.
Hi Willis,
interesting reading as always. One thing I discovered while maintaining my salt water fish tank, is that the pH of the tank water would vary between night and day without me doing anything to the water/tank. (Note: I no longer have the tank or I would take some readings to get actual pH readings.) I wonder how much the day to night swing in pH is with the ocean? I know the ocean has more factors in play than the nearly closed system of my fish tank did but think the swing between day and night would be at the very least noticeable.
Cheers!
Joe
One other interesting point learned many years ago is the the pH scale is logarithmic, not linear, and shows the exponent (sign inverted) of the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution. (I took chemistry to degree level). Neutral solutions have a concentration of hydrogen ions as 10^-7, lemon juice (per Willis’ graphic above) has a concentration of 10^-2: a 100,000 fold difference, not a five fold difference. Similarly, the difference between pH8 and pH7 is a ten fold change of the concentration of hydrogen ions.
The ocean is also naturally buffered, meaning that there are chemicals in there that slow down changes in pH from adding other sources with high or low pH (i.e. alkalis or acids). CO2 in solution makes carbonic acid, an extremely weak acid, so it isn’t going to make a great difference with small changes in concentration.
Not enough data for the Pacific Willis? Here’s a start. The Ph of the ocean inside the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns ,reads above 9 and hasn’t moved in the last 10 years.
The dishonesty of reporting about the so-called acidifying of the oceans as part of the climate hysteria has constantly annoyed me.
In agriculture, soils are classified strictly according to their pH levels and identified in accordance with that. When steps are taken to change the pH levels it is described as raising or lowering the pH levels or as reducing the acidity or the alkalinity of the soil in accordance with the desired outcome.
All I can put the difference in approach down to is that with the soil, the information is being provided to those who work with the soil and have a practical understanding of it, whereas the information about the oceans is structured to appeal to the climate alarmists who on the whole have little or zero understanding of the subject and only respond blindly to whatever climate propaganda is prepared for their consumption.
That was something that annoyed me when we visited the Baltimore aquarium some years ago. There was some young woman droning on about ocean acidification and my wife asked, “The ocean is getting acidic?” I said no, it’s getting less basic, maybe. I said there’s no way for it to become acidic unless runoff from ALL the continents somehow stopped all at once, and even then I wasn’t too sure.
These people who spout this nonsense aren’t scientific at all. It’s really annoying.