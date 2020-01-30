Whether It’s a ‘Climate Emergency’ or Nuclear War: Doomsday Never Seems to Happen

Opinion by Anthony Watts, originally published on Townhall,com
From 1947 to today, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, keepers of the “doomsday clock”—a holdover from the atomic age and Cold War—has predicted doom by moving the hands of a prop clock closer to or further away from midnight. Midnight represents a global doom disaster in progress.
In a breathless press release on January 23, which included a cameo from former California governor and climate activist Jerry Brown, the group announced that due to “climate change,” the world is 20 seconds closer to midnight, standing at 100 seconds (1 minute 40 seconds) before midnight.
The scientists announced:
Civilization-ending nuclear war—whether started by design, blunder, or simple miscommunication—is a genuine possibility. Climate change that could devastate the planet is undeniably happening. And for a variety of reasons that include a corrupted and manipulated media environment, democratic governments and other institutions that should be working to address these threats have failed to rise to the challenge.
In essence, they are saying nuclear war and climate change are equivalent threats. Such a comparison is mind-bogglingly ridiculous.
Consider that climate change has no “hair trigger” like nuclear catastrophe does. Some despot or dictator who obtains a nuclear weapon is entirely different from the slow change of climate over 100 years.
Yet, these supposedly learned scientists have embraced the hype of “climate emergency” as if it was on par with a nuclear hair trigger. Lamenting the lack of action and interest in climate change, they write:
Lip service continued, with some governments now echoing many scientists’ use of the term “climate emergency.” But the policies and actions that governments proposed were hardly commensurate to an emergency. Exploration and exploitation of fossil fuels continues to grow.
Because all governments don’t sense an “emergency” and have not pulled the plug on electricity grids powered by fossil fuels, the Atomic Scientists are in despair.
They would actually like us to believe that we are presently in more danger of global apocalypse than during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Really? Ask yourself this: Do you feel like climate change may burn your town to a crisp any day now? Do we need to implement “duck and cover” exercises for school kids in case the boogeyman of climate change sweeps down and attacks a city?
The threat comparison between nuclear war and climate change is patently absurd—there’s really no other way to describe it.
Interestingly, it wasn’t until 2007 that “climate change” became a main target on the radar of the atomic scientists. That was one year after Al Gore released his widely viewed scary movie known as An Inconvenient Truth. Since then, “climate change” has been listed as a doomsday factor in each of the eight clock adjustments.
It’s almost as if they swapped one boogeyman for another. Yet, look at the history of the doomsday clock:
Comparing “climate change” to the intensity of all the other threats, it seems completely out of place and of far less magnitude and urgency. Despite 73 years of predicting doomsday proximity, it has never materialized.
So again, with such a track record, ask yourself: Do you feel more threatened by nuclear Armageddon, or the possibility that it might be a little bit warmer next year?
Anthony Watts is former television meteorologist and Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate for The Heartland Institute. He operates the most viewed website on climate in the world, WattsUpWithThat.com
16 thoughts on “Whether It’s a ‘Climate Emergency’ or Nuclear War: Doomsday Never Seems to Happen”
Utterly ludicrous simpletons.
But they are greedy and ambitious simpletons with a socialist agenda.
They have a disease and they are determined to ensure it spreads as far as possible.
Well time does stop as you approach a black hole (of doom messaging).
“Doomsday clock”. Appropriate name except even a broken clock is right twice a day.
For some reason, whenever the subject of the “Doomsday Clock” comes up I immediately think of a song called ‘The Merry Minuet’. It might be pushing 70+ years but not much has changed except for some of the names. As long as there are people the yearning for doomsday will exist.
They’re rioting in Africa
They’re starving in Spain
There’s hurricanes in Florida
And Texas needs rain
The whole world is festering with unhappy souls
The French hate the Germans, the Germans hate the Poles
Italians hate Yugoslavs, South Africans hate the Dutch
And I don’t like anybody very much!!
But we can be tranquil and thankful and proud
For man’s been endowed with a mushroom-shaped cloud
And we know for certain that some lovely day
Someone will set the spark off
And we will all be blown away!!
They’re rioting in Africa
There’s strife in Iran
What nature doesn’t so to us
Will be done by our fellow man
Cheers!
Max
Last heard Circa 1965, performed by the Kingston Trio I believe it was the Hungry I.
So Putin’s deployment of hypersonic nuclear missiles did not get a mention?
That should tell you what this clock is actually used for.
It will really be something to see on the day the Doomsday Clock reaches 12 o’clock with the usual line up of scientific drongos on each side of it and suddenly the Big Cuckoo flies out of it and shouts, “April Fool, April Fool”.
The ‘miserabists’ — and gawd don’t they look it — can’t go ‘safer’ now because CC™ is an eternal crisis, so they now employ what looks like an adaption of Zeno’s paradoxes.
It is not “climate change” that threatens our existence on earth, but rather what the greenies want to do to prevent the threat.
The Mayans were more scientific than these advertisement events.
As a Cold War warrior I recall not losiing any sleep during the Cuban missile crisis.
The “Bulletin” of the atomic scientists is currently edited by one John Mecklin who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Quite the atomic scientist! Both he and the other leftists associated with BAS, at least those who are still alive, have lived their lives in comfort and security in the United States of America thanks to our armed forces and energy industries, whom Mecklin and his ilk thumb their noses at. Ignore the ungrateful pretenders who, to use Pauli’s dismissive term, “are not even wrong”.
Wow! Just looking at the ups and downs of that doomsday tracker graph, I’d say humanity has had more escapes than Houdini.
(and as it turned out, what got ol Harry in the end was a trick he hadn’t even contemplated. Humanity will probably go in a similar fashion IMO.
And as Mark Twain observed – “I’ve had many troubles in my life, but most of them never happened”. True dat!)
They only have a quarter of the clock. Have they already determined that they can’t go back any mote than 15 minutes or will ther add the other pieces and go back 1/2 an hour if necessary?
If you seriously don’t believe that the closest we had to midnight was October 1962, you’re a deluded fool.
With so few seconds left on the clock it will now cost you two Jerry Browns and Greta to get your advocacy pitch placed on the big board. However, there will be some new slots available for more affordable ad placements when we make the move to microsecond intervals next year.