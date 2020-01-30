Saving Our Monarch Butterflies, part 1

Guest post by Jim Steele
published in the Pacifica Tribune January 28, 2020
What’s Natural
With their clownishly colored caterpillars and bold black and orange adults, monarch butterflies get featured in most children’s nature books. Monarch’s ability to migrate thousands of miles, is one of nature’s greatest wonders. But worrisomely, monarch abundance plummeted by 90% over the past 2 decades. Fearing monarchs could be vulnerable to extinction, the US Fish and Wildlife was petitioned in 2014 to list monarchs as “Threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. But due to several contentious issues, more extensive studies were needed. A determination is now expected by the end of 2020. So, what is killing monarchs?
In the 1970s scientists discovered that virtually the entire population of monarchs that breed east of the Rocky Mountains, migrate to extremely small patches of high mountain forests in central Mexico. There they spend the winter from November to March. Since the early 1990s, scientists began estimating monarch abundance by measuring the areas occupied by wintering butterflies. The greatest winter abundance, estimated in 1997, was confined to an area equal to 40 football fields. By 2013, wintering monarchs occupied less than 2 football fields.
In January 2002, a winter storm brought cold rains followed by clear skies. Without the clouds’ greenhouse effect, clear skies allowed temperatures to plummet to 23°F (- 4°C). Still damp, millions of butterflies simply froze in place. Many millions more fell to the ground creating an eerie carpet of dead and dying butterflies several inches deep. Altogether, 500 million butterflies died that winter, killing 80% of the entire eastern population. That the survival of the entire eastern monarch population could hinge on conditions affecting such a small area became a huge concern.
A carpet of dead Monarchs. from Brower (2002) in
Catastrophic Winter Storm Mortality of Monarch Butterflies in
Such devastating effects from freezing storms emphasized the need to protect the forests where monarchs spend their winters. The intact forest canopy creates a microclimate that had protected monarchs for hundreds of thousands of years. A closed canopy inhibits freezing. But recent logging opened the canopy and enhanced rapid cooling. The Mexican government eventually agreed to ban all logging wherever the butterflies overwinter. Nonetheless, there has always been significant winter storm fatalities. So, a few degrees of global warming would minimize those cold weather massacres.
(In contrast, monarchs breeding west of the Rocky Mountains migrate to forests along the coast of California each winter where freezing is not a concern. The bad news, populations are still collapsing, and monarchs choose to winter in introduced Eucalyptus trees that many people try to eradicate. It remains to be seen how Eucalyptus will be managed.)
Every scientist agrees 2 key factors are reducing monarch abundance. First is degradation of wintering habitat. Second is the loss of milkweed, the caterpillars’ only food plant. The good news is humans are working to restore landscapes to benefit monarchs. However, media outlets hyping a climate crisis, falsely claim climate change is thwarting our attempts to protect the monarchs. But whether global warming is natural or man-made, warmth benefits monarch survival.
Despite horrific winter losses, monarch populations can rapidly rebound. Surviving adults leave their Mexican wintering grounds in March, and soon arrive to breed in Texas and other Gulf Coast regions. They lay eggs, then die. One female can lay up to 1100 eggs. However, for each female, perhaps 40 eggs survive to produce the next generation of females. Depending on temperature, the transformation from egg to adult takes 30 days. Wherever temperatures are favorable, 3 to 4 more generations can be produced throughout the summer. So, a single female arriving in Texas can eventually give rise to 6400 adults by the 3rd generation.
Temperature controls much of monarch growth. Overall, warmer temperatures increase the speed of development, with an optimal temperature approaching 84°F. If temperatures fall below 53°F then eggs, caterpillars and pupa stop growing. If temperatures exceed 91°F, they also stop growing. But research shows if exposed to higher temperatures for just a few hours, there are no detrimental effects.
Monarchs also actively control their body temperature. Caterpillars feed on the top of milkweed leaves during cool weather to enhance warming by the sun, but feed underneath the leaves as temperatures rise. If midday temperatures get too hot, caterpillars seek shelter in shaded leaf litter.
Monarchs linger in their Mexican winter habitat waiting for optimal spring-time temperatures to develop in the USA’s Gulf Coast states. As summer conditions become too warm along the Gulf Coast, monarchs then migrate northward. Favorable warm temperatures, in places like Kansas, allow 4 new generations each year. Further north in cooler Minnesota, only 2 generations are possible. Thus, favorably warmer temperatures allow more generations per year, and more generations allow the monarch’s abundance to multiply and quickly rebound from their winter losses. The 2019 winter count determined wintering monarchs tripled their abundance from their 2013 low point.
Of course, each generation is also dependent on their food plant abundance, which landscape changes and pesticides greatly affect; a topic for part 2.
Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism
22 thoughts on “Saving Our Monarch Butterflies, part 1”
So,global warming is good. Ask Greta if she wants to save the monarch.
We usually have large numbers of monarchs coming through our part of Texas in the fall. There were not nearly as many last fall, which is a cause of concern for me. There were some very bad storms in October, and that may have had an effect.
I grow milkweed in my yard, and we get visits from the butterflies. I have yet to see any caterpillars. I am in Orem, Utah.
You have to look for them — I sometimes find the Monarch caterpillars hiding underneath the milkweed leaves.
Approximately 6 years ago a program was started would like 30 million financing from the federal government. It involve deliberately planting milkweed seeds between the lanes of the i-35w Carter from Minnesota down to Louisiana. This is help significantly in the monarchs that go along that route. Yes Monsanto is guilty of having made a corn which is resistant to Roundup. Which has helped increase corn yields but using the Roundup to get rid of all the noxious Weeds on the field also gets rid of the milkweed therein lies the problem. This 30 million dollar investment was an excellent solution benefiting both Mankind and Monarch kind
Surely the Monsanto guys should have had to cough up the $30m?
In capitalism, the transgressor pays.
In socialism for the billionaires, the rest of you cough up when rich guys cause damage whilst making billions.
40% of the (highly subsidized and thirsty) US corn crop is turned into lower energy ethanol “biofuel”, federally mandated to dilute gasoline.
This has the additional benefit of raising world food prices, probably reducing population growth amongst those in extreme poverty.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2014/04/20/its-final-corn-ethanol-is-of-no-use/#79b6fb3767d3
So Jim Steele correctly assigns ‘human-induced climate change’ in the microclimate of Monarch butterfly winter habitats, courtesy of thoughtless logging (thereby affecting winter temperature lows in a potentially fatal way) without needing to invoke the gas carbon dioxide at all.
I must say that it is far from an ideal reproduction strategy to have only one tiny place to live in winter: the more the better would surely be simpler, but presumably Monarchs must have been plagued before now and rebounded, so unless the humans chop down their entire winter hideouts in Mexico, all should still be well.
This is the correct way to raise green awareness: fact-based, not shying from any elephants in the room (logging) and showing how specific actions affect specific microclimates with specific outcomes.
Oh but 100 more Jim Steeles could find 1000 similar stories to make green awareness be truly driven by knowledge and rigour.
Homero Gomez, the activist who fought the criminal illegal logging reducing monarch overwintering forest cover, has just been found murdered at the bottom of a well. 56 police officer have been arrested.
The vast North American drug using community which has financed the total corruption of Mexico for at least the last half century, will not notice.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-51304857
Monarch caterpillars chew thru milkweed like it is their job.
My sister gave me a “baby” monarch caterpillar, in a container with milkweed leaves (that needed freshening every 3-4 days), milkweed seems to like field edges or at least uncrowded areas….
It grew to full size before going chrysalis, then the butterfly emerged, I like to think it is in Mexico now.
A visit to Pismo Beach a few years ago to see the butterfly migration turned up the factoid that no single butterfly makes the complete migration. The ones in Pismo Beach that we saw were the grand children of the eggs laid the previous spring 1500 miles north.
As a kid, I captured a Monarch in Kansas that had been tagged in Toronto.
I followed that instructions on the tag and reported the find. They were shocked to find out how quickly the butterfly had made the 1200 mile journey.
I still follow their migration through Kansas, which lies at the western edge of the main migration route. Our local abundance is strongly dependent on large autumnal low pressure systems (mild storms).
A stable low (during the migration window) will pull the butterflies down from southern Canada and westward into Kansas when we have northern surface winds. If we do not get these conditions, then I observe very few fall Monarchs. In a few of these types of years, I have seen reports of good butterfly numbers further east along the Mississippi flyway.
P.S. I still have children at home, so we almost always hit zoos when we travel. I believe every single middle America zoo we have visited in the last 8 years has a milkweed planting on the grounds or at the entrance!
Did the Monarch learn its navigation by mutations/evolution or was it designed?
In 1008 languages.
https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/g200811/The-Navigational-System-of-the-Butterfly/
The link to ID wasn’t necessary.
Not cance, not ID, but evolution.
Its amazing that evolution is so good at mathematics.
DNA just happened unique to each of all the different kinds of species.
https://www.jw.org/en/library/videos/#en/mediaitems/VODBibleCreation/pub-ivwc_5_VIDEO
Wonder what would happen if a west/east autumn monarch was transported to the east/west. Would it change its migration destination?
As an aside, Painted Lady butterflies also make a huge journey from the southern edge of the African Sahara to northern Europe — then their descendants migrate from there back to Africa.
Jim ==> Thanks for taking up the Monarch Butterfly torch — more public attention will bring more support for such necessary measures as convincing road maintenance crews to stop mowing down milkweed.
All the problems that Monarchs face are human caused — habitat destruction mainly through eradication of milkweeds.
I am very interested in the western population — and am not sure I quite understand the problems Monarchs face there, even after having studied and written about them here at WUWT.
We love watching the Monarchs in our backyard..Fortunately for us, NE Florida is along the migration path, and one of those places where Monarchs are found year-round, although they’re more abundant in the spring/ early summer..We started planting milkweed about 4 or 5 years ago and it’s all over the place now, because it literally is a weed.. The kids used to get a kick out of hunting for chrysalis and it’s cool when you can look into your backyard and see a flutter of butterflies..
The four-lane, 75 mph Interstate Highway 10 across South-eastern Arizona/SW New Mexico is a significant gauntlet to run for a flying insect. Driving across that in October is usually a particularly bad time when my truck carries the evidence of many smashed monarchs on my windshield and grill. Multiply that by ten thousand big rigs and cars everyday on the stretch and the death toll on the migrating population must be staggeringly in the millions of butterflies during that migration from just that one highway.
Happily there are plenty of monarch butterflies in other countries, such as New Zealand, which decreases their vulnerability to extinction.
Beneficial Anthropogenic Global Warming, BAGW -, the new standard of excellence.
MONOCULTURE. The food consumed by migrating monarchs is in short supply due to conversion of crops
along the route, and they’re essentially starving. Not climate change, but agriculture crop choices.