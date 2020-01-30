Aussie Academic: “we need to drive the [Climate] Dismissive group out of positions of power”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Rebecca Huntley, a prominent Aussie academic, is concerned voters choose politicians with inadequate climate policies. Her solution is for people who dismiss the urgency of the alleged climate crisis to be driven from positions of power, and prevented from making donations to political parties.
Climate change splits the public into six groups. Understanding them is key to future action
ABC Radio National By Rebecca Huntley for Big Ideas
In Australia there is now widespread public acceptance of the reality of climate change; we seem to see its effects almost hourly.
But the electorate still votes for political parties with environment policies that I would call recalcitrant, and with significant groups of climate deniers in their ranks.
We need to increase the Alarmed cohort, absolutely no doubt.
But we also need to develop and hone their skills of talking to others not of the same mindset.
And we need to provide social and emotional support as many of them — many of us — struggle with feelings of grief, dread and burning anger about what’s happening to the planet and the response of many of our political leaders.
We need to shift more of the Concerned group into the Alarmed group.
We need to find a way to convince the Cautious that urgent action is necessary.
This, very difficultly, often requires language that isn’t fraught with tones of crisis. More on this in a moment.
We need to engage the Disengaged — probably the hardest task of all, because it requires us to rebuild their faith that our democratic institutions are capable and willing to do something about it.
And finally — in my opinion, and I say this with no trepidation whatsoever — we need to drive the Dismissive group out of positions of power in our government, stop the flow of their donations into our political parties, and find smarter ways to engage with them in the media, including social media.
This will then expose those who dismiss both the science and the solutions, the denialists — who are today a minority, albeit a powerful one — as what they are: out of step with the rest of us, determined to put our collective wellbeing and our way of life at risk.
We must not let their voices be the loudest in the public arena.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-29/climate-change-global-warming-six-groups-rebecca-huntley/11893384
Rebecca is advocating that a group she doesn’t like, “climate dismissives”, be excluded from full participation in the democratic process, by “stopping the flow of their donations to political parties”, and by “driving the dismissive group out” of power. Her justification for these extreme views is the alleged urgency of the climate crisis.
There is a name for this brand of political ideology, and it isn’t a nice one.
Rebecca Huntley (born 1972) is an Australian social researcher and expert on social trends. She is an author and researcher with degrees in law, a first class degree in film studies and a PhD in Gender Studies. She has been a regular columnist for Business Weekly Review, a feature writer for Vogue and a radio presenter for ABC’s RN. She regularly features on radio and TV.
31 thoughts on “Aussie Academic: “we need to drive the [Climate] Dismissive group out of positions of power””
Why is it that the alarmists (almost always also leftists) are always demanding that we skeptics be ostracized, disenfranchised, banned, or worse? We would never even think to do such things to them.
It’s precisely because they are leftists. Leftists view those who oppose them not as wrong, but as evil, and evil must be destroyed.
Brown shirt fascists are the enforcement cadre of the green socialist elite.
“We know what is good for you and we will punish you until you agree! Because We Are Saving The Planet.”
It’s the fascist in them.
“Aussie Academic: “we need to drive the [Climate] Dismissive group out of positions of power”
Or come up with the answers to their questions maybe.
To ask a question – any question – automatically makes you a DEN1AL1ST.
(pro tip – don’t hang around waiting for a considered answer)
Exactly who does Rebecca Huntley, this “expert in social trends”, think “we” are?? Are we the government? Are we the academics? Are we perhaps society as a whole? (though you cannot pinpoint such beast). Are we the news agencies. Are we the children? (viz. Saint Greta).
Please be specific, Rebecca Huntley.
All too easy to throw an insult or several Rebecca’s way – but I’d hazard a guess that she might well be somebody who identifies as being on the left of the political spectrum and she probably agrees with that other Aussie harpy / scold / harridan Dr Helen Caldicott.
– and they are both well out of their depth
Rebecca in action
“Listen, and understand.
That Climate Catastropharians are ‘out there’.
They can’t be bargained with.
They can’t be reasoned with.
They don’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear.
And they absolutely will not stop, ever, until you acquiesce in silence.”
Kyle Reece, 1984
She’ll be back!
“…an author and researcher with degrees in law, a first class degree in film studies and a PhD in Gender Studies.”
There you have it. No scientific background what so evah!
She likes to produce motion pictures and study masculine and feminine physical and mental attributes (“gender”).
I bet Rebecca talks about sex all the time too and not in a good way.
This is just the theory of practical politics.
If you want to put your policies into practice, you have to drive the other side out of their seats of power so that you can take them over.
However, this just goes to show you that global warming is all about politics. Science is secondary, if that.
MarkW,
Science departed climate science long ago… circa 1995.
Joel, I assume the year 1995 pertains to the bureaucrats rewriting the IPCC SAR.
But didn’t climate research that promotes the climate change/global warming scare cease to be scientific when the UN founded the IPCC in the late 1980s to support political agendas?
Regards,
Bob
Science has progressed as the handmaiden of sociopolitical polls of the plausible.
I thought Australia’s so-called “climate change” did not turn out well for the alarmists.
Rebecca Huntley is clearly an ignoramus. Education does NOT, in her case, equate to any semblance of intelligence. Her’s is nothing much more than emotion-laden, spittle-spewing rants.
Heck of a good idea – just don’t allow the other side to speak. That will solve the problem. Until the tables are turned and the other side is in charge and they don’t allow YOU to speak.
Be very careful what you wish for!
From the article: “In Australia there is now widespread public acceptance of the reality of climate change; we seem to see its effects almost hourly.”
This reminds me of the old Red Skelton comedy sketch where the delusional character would imagine birds were dive-bombing his head, and he would duck his head, and he would point with his finger and exclaim, “There goes another one!”
I can’t remember the character’s name off the top of my head 🙂 He saw nonexistent birds, just like the author of this article sees nonexistent human-caused climate change almost hourly. “There’s another one!”
It was ideas, emotions and urges like those of Rebecca Huntley that enabled the Nazis to rise to power and capture a Nation that in a previous Century had been a bastion of education and rational thought. These people are always with us waiting for the opportunity to erupt and destroy civilisation like a relentless virus.
“In Australia there is now widespread public acceptance of the reality of climate change..”
Yeah – that’s why we’ve had two(2) “Climate Change” elections and the alarmists lost both.
Denial alright, just not where you think it is!
Remember now, it was Global Warming, not Climate Change, that is the supposed problem. Let’s not let the Left keep changing the narrative; and the goalposts.
I thought it was global heating now?
She obviously does not realise that there are very few skeptics in positions of power. We need more, not less. Or does she not think that both sides should be heard?
Rebecca writes:
“In Australia there is now widespread public acceptance of the reality of climate change; we seem to see its effects almost hourly.”
Really? And they call ‘our side’ Denialist?
If, dearest Rebecca, this spread is as wide as you claim, then why do you even need to write articles like this. Clearly if your claims are correct then a significant and dominant percentage of Australians would be taking this ‘acceptance of the reality’ and working in lock step and/or snazzy uniforms to ensure Australia has no freedom beyond Climate Freedom.
Except, by both your own argument and the hard proof of the recent ‘Climate Election’ they don’t.
I put it to you, dearest Rebecca, that the public HAVE accepted the reality of climate change and accepted that the reality is it is not the end of the world. The winters are still cold. The summers still hot and the sea level on the beach is the same height as when we were kids. Climate Change is just a thing that happens. Pointless raises to the cost of living however is something to push back against.
Maybe you should go back to editing your own WikiPee pages and leave the rational discussion to people who don’t contradict their own opening statements.
There is huge pressure on state Permiers and the federal PM to take action on climate change, invest more in renewables and finish coal off for good. No sure how any one has manged to show that will stop bushfires, but talk is cheap.
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/morrison-government-backs-new-renewable-energy-projects-20200130-p53w6u.html
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/morrison-government-strikes-major-energy-deal-with-nsw-20200130-p53wak.html
Renewables to the rescue!!!
https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/east-coast-heatwave-threatens-national-power-grid-20200130-p53waj.html
I am glad it is Friday.
” researcher with degrees in law, a first class degree in film studies and a PhD in Gender Studies”
Well I suppose that qualifies her to be fascist #1 … and demonstrates that she is a red socialist. Maybe Venezuela would be to her liking or maybe it’s too mild for her ?
Inside the science-free mind of a climate zealot describing her tipping point: ‘This transformative moment, the moment I tipped from concerned to genuinely alarmed, didn’t happen because I read an ICCP (sic) report or sat through a presentation from a climate scientist about CO2 levels.’
It was kids nicking off school.
“…the reality of climate change; we seem to see its effects almost hourly.”
Amazing how she can ‘see’ the average of 30 years of weather.
Much like Greta can ‘see’ CO2.