Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the Climate Crisis has demanded Google demonetize climate skeptics, and provide education to millions of people who have been exposed to “dangerous misinformation”.
If the letter is not readable on your device, the original link is available here.
The key actions demanded:
- Stop promoting climate denial and climate disinformation videos by removing them immediately from the platform’s recommendation algorithm.
- Add ‘climate misinformation’ to the platform’s list of borderline content
- Stop monetising videos that promote harmful misinformation and falsehoods about the causes and effects of the climate crisis.
- Take steps to correct the record for millions of users who have been exposed to the climate misinformation on YouTube.
The people who wrote that letter seem to believe ordinary people are too stupid to figure things out for themselves; they think voters have to be guided into making acceptable choices, by experts like the Democrat majority members of The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “Democrat Congressional Committee Demands Google Bury “Climate Misinformation””
OMG this is so insidious. We all know its been going on but even so.
Here is a listing of Senators and their respective email contact information
https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
Thought I had a link for the House also but apparently not.
Well good! That means googly will be banning all the climate liars, such as Mikee Mannless, Al Gore:TheGoreacle, St Greta of Angst and the United Nations of Liespewers. I am all for it.
As an FYI to those not familiar with Congressional procedures, which ever party holds the majority in the House gets to appoint committee chairs. That same party holds the majority on those committees.
So it is not surprising that the Democrat controlled committee would vote to put out this kind of letter.
The current crop of Democrats in Washington are of like mind in that they require everyone to see things their way because the rest of us are all too stupid to know better. They will use whatever means to get what they want.
Kathy Castor is a Congresswoman who represents Tampa and the surrounding area. It is an area infested with liberal Democrats and always votes that way.
Isn’t this against the law with Google being a public company and with a government organization directing a business what it should be doing?