Another sure-to-fail green idea: Power your home for 24 hours with a bicycle

60 Minutes On This Bicycle Can Power Your Home For Twenty-Four Hours
Wouldn’t it be great to power your home without having enormous costs to starting a journey on the alternative road? Now, you can achieve that and also take care of your figure! The founder of the Free Electric hybrid bike, Manoj Bhargava, says that his invention uses mechanical energy in the most basic way in order to transform an hour of exercise into supplying rural household with energy for 24 hours. The mechanism is simple: when you pedals, a flywheel is put in action, which turns the generator and thus charging a battery. What better motivation to work out from now on than to power your own home without any costs whatsoever? Watch the video featured to see the bike in action.
Riiiiight.
That idea is not only ridiculous – it is impossible. Normal human metabolism produces heat at a basal metabolic rate of around 80 watts. During a bicycle race, an elite cyclist can produce close to 400 watts of mechanical power over an hour.
A regular person, who isn’t an elite muscular cyclist, might manage half that. The dead-giveaway is in the video itself, where you see the wattmeter displayed while the inventor is cycling peaking at about 274 watts:
Then there is the separate dead-giveaway shot of the voltmeter and ammeter:
From basic electricity, Power = Volts times amps (P=EI) Do the math: 12 volts x 10 amps = 120 watts.
So, at it’s best it might produce 400 watts for an hour is 0.4 kilowatt-hour. More likely the average person will produce 0.2 kilowatt-hour in one hour. At the 0.2 kWh rate, if you cycled 24 hours, you’d produce 4.8 kilowatt-hours
Look at your electric bill and note how many kilowatt-hours you used in a month, and then tell me you can keep up with that, especially in the summer when you need air-conditioning.
According to the EIA, in 2017, the average annual electricity consumption for a U.S. residential home customer was 10,399 kilowatt hours (kWh), an average of 867 kWh per month.
That works out to 28.9 kilowatt-hours per day. Compare that to the 4.8 kilowatt-hours per day you’d produce if you were able to cycle on this generator bike 24 hours a day.
The entire idea is laughable, much like the sure to fail (and it did) “solar roads” idea of three years ago. Even Treehugger called it a complete flop.
But given how innumerate the public is these days (math is hard), surely some eco-dupe will buy the generator bike thinking they can power their entire home and are “saving the planet” by “going green”.
Even if the idea was originally to help poor people who have no electricity, there’s this set of complications (from a commenter on the YouTube video):
Antediluvian Atheist
Uh, if people are too poor to afford electricity, they
A: Can’t afford this gizmo,
B: probably don’t have enough use for the electricity,
C: This thing cannot run a fridge or freezer, which is a major use,
D: And people THAT poor probably don’t have the spare calories.
Didn’t someone demo a Bicycle powered shower that needed 72 people pedaling to supply the energy needed for a single shower?
Does the fool realize what power consumption of Electric Stove/Oven and Dryers requires, for a single use?
My Dryer use 230 Volts 30 Amps, Furnace 230 Volts, 60 Amps, Range 230 Volts, 40 Amps
His Unicorn Brand Power Bike can’t even produce power enough to keep ANY them running, in real time!
If you are a moron…this is a great idea…or, you could work for one hour and you can easily afford power for one day, inc. aircon. There, problem solved, when do I get my Noble Prize?
It is hilarious because if this was really true, every home in America would have a power generating bike or two in it, and started doing this over 50 years ago……
Or if you live in Barbie’s 3-story dream townhouse.
Gee… Why not just hook up an electric motor to drive it and get free power forever? (sarc)
Reminds me of Breaking Bad; Walt and Jesse stuck in the desert hand cranking a generator to charge the RV battery –
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/breakingbad/images/2/21/BB_2x09_12.png/revision/latest/top-crop/width/300/height/300?cb=20170209142923
Hey, this sad joke would be a good revealing tracing indicator on how massively ignorance outnumbers knowledge. Which is what green science public is all about.
If you had a rural home in an Indian or African village then this might work (with battery storage) to run a couple of efficient LED lights while it’s dark – no bad thing. But a single solar panel plus said battery would be a lot cheaper I think.
It’ll never work. Maybe a giant hamster wheel…
Michael Mann’s wrist.
The greens who positively hate poor people so they are always going on about the poor being the worst victims of climate change. The poor are the worst victims of what is planned for ‘resolving’ the fantasy climate change problem.
Look at all the Green Jobs that this will create.
The problems of this can be solved with a bunch of serfs. Of course, the only ones to benefit will be our enlightened green leaders and their cronies. They will be comfortable while the peasants keep rowing to power their lifestyle. Don’t laugh. People are capable of horrible atrocities. Some people have more sympathy for a stranger’s dog than for another person.
Only use can only be for LED lightning and mobilephone charger, and a portable CD player or radio. But who needs that 24/7 ?
We’ve already seen this movie, where your electricity came from riding a stationary bike.
And dinner was your neighbor. It was called “Soylent Green”.
Every cloud has a silver lining….
Let the MSM run with this – the harsh realities of physics would then become wider known as more and more people for to realise the energy impossibility of it.
And then they would start to question wind turbines and solar and other “miracle cures “
Muppets …..
During a bicycle race, an elite cyclist can produce close to 400 watts of mechanical power over an hour.
One advantage is only, in contrast to a normal bicycle is, you have less resistance as on street and you have a better transmission to the generator and that flywheel.
Wasn’t there a flap about this device a couple years ago? I don’t have time to check right now.
A prediction from the movie ‘Soylent Green’ in the 70’s. LOL, hollywood.
Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren once in power as President of USA can make these mandatory for those will all electric vehicles. Then their sympathetic legislators pass regulations that only permit charging them at home. After a few months of experience maybe a number of the people using these will fit carrying bags on to a bike & just peddle around.
In the past people have linked exercise bikes to supply electricity to a television, the idea being that the kids could only watch as much telly as they were prepared to work for. It never caught on commercially.
Not mention the extreme danger of that fly wheel popping lose and doing a war dance around the room in the midst of you cranking away for all you’re worth to keep it spun up.
Maybe they should use this in jails. The amount and quality of food one receives could be directly proportional to the amount of power they generate. Top 10 get ice cream after dinner.
Many years ago I remember the fad to have a little generator bolted to the front fork, spun by your front bicycle wheel/tire, that would power the bikes tiny flashlight level headlight and taillight at dusk/night. About an inch in diameter by maybe three inches long.
I used to bike to school up and down a few hundred feet of several hills, about 3 miles each way, on a then ‘fancy’ three gear. (Higher gearing did not yet exist for popular consumption, most bikes were still one speed. My present bikes (1 mountain and 2 street) are all 3×5 fifteen gear now standard derailers.) Reason was afterschool sports so no afternoon bus home, plus, extra cardio for track. So my parents bought me one of these ‘new’ little generators so would always have light independent of the equivalent alkaline disposable C battery under the seat that surely eventually dies.
Bad idea. Exhausting, increased pedal work at least 25 percent. And if you needed the low ‘1’ gear for the hill climbs , it meant you were eventually walking the bike up the hill on busy roads in the winter dark after afterschool sports activities. Bad situation. Threw it out after 2 days. Rigged up a spare fresh C battery holder under the seat instead to make parents happy.
Anthony’s math is correct. Been there, done that.
Yeah I had one like that in the 1970’s, remember trying to reduce the pressure of the small generator wheel against the bike wheel.
And how much power is needed to manufacture the bicycle and transport it from factory to customer? How many days of pedalling are needed before the user has reached the power break-even point?
The Green New Deal for green people who are legitimately green, not Green.
Yeah–got my first bike in 1947 and then got the light with the power from a little wheel against the tire.
Just to run the small light bulb was an impressive drag.