U.S. geoengineering research gets a lift with $4 million from Congress

What could possibly go wrong?
BOULDER, COLORADO—The top climate change scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said he has received $4 million from Congress and permission from his agency to study two emergency—and controversial—methods to cool the Earth if the U.S. and other nations fail to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
David Fahey, director of the Chemical Sciences Division of NOAA’s Earth System Research Laboratory, told his staff yesterday that the federal government is ready to examine the science behind “geoengineering”—or what he dubbed a “Plan B” for climate change.
Fahey said he has received backing to explore two approaches.
One is to inject sulfur dioxide or a similar aerosol into the stratosphere to help shade the Earth from more intense sunlight. It is patterned after a natural solution: volcanic eruptions, which have been found to cool the Earth by emitting huge clouds of sulfur dioxide.
The second approach would use an aerosol of sea salt particles to improve the ability of low-lying clouds over the ocean to act as shade.
This technique is borrowed from “ship tracks”—or long clouds left by the passage of ocean freighters that are seen by satellites as reflective pathways. They could be widened by injections of vapor from seawater by specialized ships to create shading effects.
Research in both techniques, Fahey emphasized, are recommended in a forthcoming study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine titled “Climate Intervention Strategies that Reflect Sunlight to Cool Earth.”
But in a sign of how controversial the topic is, Fahey recommended changing the nomenclature from geoengineering to “climate intervention,” which he described as a “more neutral word.”
Fahey also emphasized this is not an approval to move forward with geoengineering. Rather, it’s to prepare the U.S. government for a political decision if the world fails to adequately limit the rise of global warming.
“Geoengineering is this tangled ball of issues and science is only one of them,” he said.
“One of the things I’m interested in doing is let’s separate the science out,” he added. The idea is to give policymakers a clear view of how a hurry-up bid to save the planet would work.
Even then, the results likely wouldn’t be immediate. Fahey showed slides and graphics that noted that a Plan B might take until the next century to complete the cooling.
Still, better science might “buy time” to improve the efforts, he said.
There would be drawbacks, he noted, after being asked by a researcher whether injections of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere might reduce seafood by acidifying the oceans.
“When you put aerosols up into the atmosphere, it does a lot of things,” Fahey, a physicist, responded. “That opens up this whole menu of things that you’d have to worry about.”
He said other aerosols such as calcite or titania “might have less impact, but nobody knows. We want to look at them in the laboratory.”
Several smaller nations have complained that the use of aircraft to inject aerosols into the atmosphere might alter the weather or destroy the ozone layer, which protects humans from some of the more harmful radiation from sunlight.
Fahey suggested that a scientific approach would require solving a list of unknowns, including tests to find out what’s in the stratosphere today and how to get aerosols to spread there homogeneously. Another likely area of research: unintended consequences.
“We have to use atmospheric observations to find out what we’re doing,” he added.
At the moment, the government has no planned experiments and NOAA’s authority does not extend into the stratosphere. But there is a bill in Congress called the “Climate Intervention Research Act” that would broaden its jurisdiction.
“There could be more than $100 million attached to this, I’m told,” he explained.
HT/Peter B
39 thoughts on “U.S. geoengineering research gets a lift with $4 million from Congress”
I was wondering why this was given the green light, even though its dangerous? And could cause more problems then the climate scam…
$100 million, I sense a lot of “s#&te” will be written in these reports to get every penny of the tax payers $100 million dollars😐
But there is a bill in Congress called the “Climate Intervention Research Act” that would broaden its jurisdiction.
“There could be more than $100 million attached to this, I’m told,” he explained
The research is in the planning stages, and realize that on the experimental scale any effects would be orders of magnitude smaller than that from a small volcano.
Definitely scary. Glad I’m 78. Hate to see what these bozos will try md do to the planet.
Dan Sudlik:
Nothing scary about it.
We have been geoengineering the Earth ever since the start of the industrial Revolution, when we began burning fossil fuels and introducing Anthropogenic SO2 aerosol emissions into the atmosphere.
They peaked at ~ i36 Megatons in 1979, and the Earth cooled down so much that there were fears of a return to the Little Ice Age,
Then in the mid-1970’s, we began Clean Air efforts to reduce SO2 aerosol emissions, and temperatures predictably began to warm up, causing the anomalous warming that has occurred since then.
Replacing some of that which we have removed will solve our warming problem
Burl Henry January 29, 2020 at 6:44 am
…Replacing some of that which we have removed will solve our warming problem
Warmer weather is NOT a problem.
The claim that all of the cooling of the 70’s was from SO2 is as crazy as the claim that all of the warming since 1850 is due to CO2.
Burl,
Warming problem?? REALLY???
Last summer, it took my peach trees a full MONTH longer to ripen than the year before–all because of the cold summer weather!
Most days were 5 to 7 degrees cooler then predicted they’d be by the weather service!
Many wheat fields in my area never ripened and were not harvested!
So I have no idea what “warming problem” you’re referring to–except the false, politicized propaganda you’re falling for!
Time for a reality check! Otherwise, we might find ourselves in a human-induced global famine because we’re too stupid to understand or recognize the evil forces arrayed against us!
A more pragmatic approach would be to find a way to introduce more CO2 into the atmosphere. The commensurate increase in global food production, and the buffer delaying and mitigating the coming cooling cycle are just two benefits.
It appears the lunatics may actually win. I have serious doubts on where humanity will be in 30 years time.
Fighting vicious wars over the last remaining livable strip of land as the ice encroaches from north and south. Trying to keep greenhouses pumped full of CO2 to grow plants which can no longer survive in the CO2 depleted atmosphere, while politicians are calling for increased taxes on water vapor.
Philip: The politicians have the remaining livable stips as was always planned. No taxes needed. The useful idiots are now slaves to those whose lies they worshipped.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/28/global-dissatisfaction-with-democracy-at-a-record-high-research-says.html
The title of the article says it all.
We now have lots of experience with wind and solar, mostly bad. example
The realization is dawning on more and more people that wind and solar can’t work. My hope is that the promise of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) will satisfy the public demand that we ‘do something’ until the CAGW fraud has run its course.
A thorough fleecing of the people.
Last year – Developing countries demand repayment from the Western world for altering the climate unintentionally and causing weather disasters….
Next year – Developing countries demand repayment from the USA for altering the climate intentionally and causing weather disasters….
I’m applying for a grant to paint all of the UK roads and pavements white, my company of which I am the non-executive chairman will be employing 1000 climate science graduates to do the work. It is estimated that a repaint will be required every couple of years, job for life.
Use 1-inch brushes and employ even more.
Don’t close the road while the painting is going on, to help solve the over population problem.
You might need 2 colors of paint since white lane markers will no longer be visible.
Given enough time I am sure they will find an “accidental” way to kill us all.
Apart from the stupidity of the ideas, do we even have enough of any of this to pump into a 5 quadrillion ton atmosphere to effect any changes (I think that is the size of the atmosphere I read once)?
What is Fahey’s geoengineering plan to warm the planet?
Global cooling seems to be as likely as warming, given the ~7000 year downtrend in global temps.
Planning to modify our atmosphere to halt natural processes is evidence of megalomania in these geoengineering scientists.
interesting they admit that contrails DO affect the skies..
that was pretty damned easy to see when 9 11 got the planes down and the skies were clean and clear blue briefly
just 3 or 4 planes flying over my rural area on a clear sunny day are enough to create a high level light mist dimming the sunshine for the rest of the day
These methods would be temporary requiring continuous injections into the atmosphere.
I like Iron fertilization, seeding the oceans with iron to promote plankton growth. This would remove CO2 from the atmosphere. This would/could buy the world time to find ways to reduce CO2 production.
It might work within 12 years and thus save the planet.
Or, alternatively, strip so much CO2 from the atmosphere that the plants all die. You pays your money and takes your choice.
I think this quote from the 70’s rock band Blue Oyster Cult is appropriate here:
History shows again and again
How nature points up the folly of man
Godzilla!
We are going to reintroduce acid rain to save the planet ?
Ka equivalent rating: Sulphuric Acid H2SO4 is 1.0 x 103 which is 2.27 Billion times stronger than Carbonic Acid CO32- is 4.4 x 10-7 (which is quite pleasant to drink – soda water – common to all fizzy drinks – is as “bad” as it gets).
So H2SO4 acid rain represents a threat 2.2 billion times worse than man’s CO2 production and to save humanity from the ravages of CO2 we are going to add more sulfuric acid ???
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acid_dissociation_constant
Someone explain the logic of this madness.
Ken Irwin:
Inject it high over the ENSO region, and Acid Rain should not be a problem
100 million reasons for it.
I would suggest a test volcano in Boulder.
Engineers showed us what a lab explosion looks like while trying to melt ashflow tuffs during the money gold rush days to study Yucca Mountain, before it became politically dormant. They forgot about the volatile components of rocks in the furnace.
Norman Blanton January 29, 2020 at 6:49 am
…and thus save the planet.
We need to be saved from the climate lunatics.
Faustian nonsense! King Cabute’s courtiers will applaud from their graves
However a controlled experiment might be interesting . Do this above Kirabati perhaps but then winds would blow all your reagents hither and thither and also beware of chaos and butterflies.
If the greenies really want a more sparsely populated planet and if their apocalyptic scenarios are correct then business as usual will wipe out 6 billion of us randomly selected.
On the other hand if so called “deniers”like me are correct thn the deindustrialisation that XR want will wipe out 6 billion of us carefully selected by a UN super bureacracy who allocate the precious resources to the great the good and their cronies. Personally I prefer the former .
Just to finish on a cheery note -75 anniversary of liberation of Aushwitz and some people want to recreate it on a planet wide scale.
And there are people out there that actually fear GMO’s but are all in for this. Doublethink and flat out stupidity are the major threat to this planet….
On the effects of sea salt particles, how much of such is injected into the atmosphere during extreme weather events?
Seriously stupid ideas now being paid for by national government.
There are so many real everyday issues that need funding and sorting without looking for globally dangerous experimentation.
Why is it always megalomaniacs and lunatics that strive to find the final solution…?
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
It (the atmosphere) ain’t broke.
Call it Project Mars.
Indeed there is an emergency :
those guys are bonkers mad.
All of this based on the CO2 miracle molecule, the unproven retainer of the earth’s collected heat. Where is the real proof?