CLAIM: Climate Change Cited for Penguin Decline

Guest Post by Bob Vislocky, Ph.D.
CBS news recently reported a 50% decline in the number of chinstrap penguins residing on Elephant Island and a 75% decline of those living on Penguin Island all because of ….. drum roll please ….. global warming!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/global-warming-cited-as-antarctica-chinstrap-penguin-population-drops-by-half/
As the article above states, the nearly 3* C of global warming over the last 50 years caused a reduction of sea ice, which in turn results in a reduction of krill that eat the algae and other organisms that live underneath in the sea ice. As the krill population declines so does that of the chinstrap penguin since krill is their favorite food.
Ironically, the journal article below from a 1991 study claimed that the chinstrap penguin population increased during the 1900s *because* of global warming. So apparently global warming can both increase and decrease the penguin population. Wish the climate community would get their story straight!
https://marine.rutgers.edu/dmcs/ms606/2011%20fall/Fraser%20et%20all%201992.pdf
Adding even more confusion, the following informational page from the Australian Department of Environment states that the chinstrap penguins have lower breeding success when there is more sea ice as it restricts access to the sea for foraging adults.
But the original CBS article says that more sea ice means more krill and a higher population of chinstrap penguins.
http://www.antarctica.gov.au/about-antarctica/wildlife/animals/penguins/chinstrap-penguins
So let’s sum this all up:
- Global warming = decline in the # of chinstrap penguins
- Global warming = increase in the # of chinstrap penguins
- More sea ice = lower breeding success of chinstrap penguins
- More sea ice = increase in the population of chinstrap penguins
So basically no matter what happens to the penguin population, climate change has all the bases covered. Expect anything different?
Back to the recent CBS article, the argument of “global warming = less sea ice = fewer krill = penguin decline” is not relevant for the Antarctic where sea ice has actually held its own or even increased over time (figure 1) based on a recent PNAS study. So if there is a local change in sea ice near Elephant and Penguin Islands, then it’s more likely due to a regional fluctuation rather than a CO2-induced global change.
Figure 1. https://www.pnas.org/content/116/29/14414
So what does better explain the decline in chinstrap penguins that the CBS article conveniently fails to mention? Overfishing!!
https://psmag.com/environment/overfishing-krill-in-antarctica
34 thoughts on “CLAIM: Climate Change Cited for Penguin Decline”
Who didn’t seen this coming?
Actually, I thought the next empathetic appeal would be for seals and walruses that are threatened by a resurgent polar bear population… The truth is that they were never endangered. All through their lean days. Their bare existence.
“The truth is that they (polar bears) were never endangered”
In the 1950’s they were down to an estimated 5,000 and listed as endangered.
Hunting got severely restricted, resulting in a steady incline to this date.
WWF & Prince Charles sees this differently though.
Climate change giveth and climate change taketh away.
…hmm sounds all too familiar.
Meanwhile, while we sort this out, just to be safe, let’s toss another virgin into the volcano …NOT!
Orestes?
Spare the virgin. Sacrifice the virginal life, again, and again, and again. The Chinese had one-child. We have selective-child.
I would go with the over fishing rather than climate. The volume of Krill being taken for food, be it animal or human, has been increasing year on year (don’t have the figures). This is the biggest threat to the wildlife. The recent Sky report on plastics in the antarctic is portraying the pollution of “Pristine” areas of the region. Unfortunately they seem to be sampling areas where cruise ships go (not that I would imply anything!!). It always seems to be mankind that is the problem rather than climate cycles.
Is there any decline ?
I ask, b’cause the last claim of declinig penguins ended, that they found th ousands on an other island, if I remeber well.
Apparently Nature causes nothing now, because we don’t understand how it works- conveniently we can blame everything on Mann kind and make up the lack of understanding by promulgation of junk science. I’m sick for my children’s future…
It is so 1970’s with “over-fishing” headlines.
Good headlines today must embed “climate change”
I can just imagine the alarmists’ explanation for why there are no longer elephants on Elephant Island.
Dave,
+1000!
Read it and am still laughing.
Yes. Too good!
As the Firesign Theatre used to say, “Everything you know is wrong.”
Thank you so much for this observation. I had a good laugh. Quite indicative of the climate change movement.
Slightly off topic – there is an infestation of locusts in Kenya. How long before we see media articles that blame it on global warming/climate change? My money is on Monday morning for print media and radio/TV but the internet might have it by tomorrow.
Morano’s site has a story about the grasshoppers. Yes, claimed due to climate change as usual. Even the wagy pedia explains that grasshoppers some years breed extraordinary if weather condition and rainfall is just right. One of the worst years 1971, as far as I remember, where an area the size of California was covered with the hoppers.
Sometime in the 1800’s there was an enormous year, so this has nothing to do with climate change as such, just weather and local conditions.
Y’see honey since we shouldn’t have babies (climate change) … and it didn’t really mean anything … forgive me … climate change.
The very model of dodo dynasties. People are so green.
Funny that!
“NASA Data: 13 Of 13 Antarctic Peninsula, Island Stations Show Cooling Trend Over Past 21 Years!”
https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/24/nasa-data-13-of-13-antarctic-peninsula-island-stations-show-cooling-trend-over-past-21-years/
It’s mostly whales that eat the krill, along with some squids and small fish. So, maybe the problem is too many whales, think Green Peace Save the Whale efforts, and the Japanese have harvested less whales, the whales increase and eat the krill, and the poor Chinstrap Penguins go hungry. I’m thinking of a cure here, but it is not politically correct, so never mind.
As we are now we’ll aware humans can get fatal viruses from birds, we should not exclude possibility that lethal viruses can transfer in the opposite direction, particularly in a pristine area as the Arctic is. It would not be first time that the ‘western’ men have caused grief in the areas they went to explore.
Recent efforts to count penguins have had problems:
“There Are Millions More Penguins Than We Thought
Scientists undercounted the Adelie penguins on Antarctica by 3.6M”
https://www.newser.com/story/239823/there-are-millions-more-penguins-than-we-thought.html
“150K ‘Dead’ Penguins Might Just Be Chilling Elsewhere“
https://www.newser.com/story/220669/150k-dead-penguins-might-just-be-chilling-elsewhere.html
If this goes bust, I suspect the next research will conclude that climate change is causing mass migrations of penguins. In truth, I doubt if we really understand penguin proclivities.
I suspect they just migrated to a place with a better food supply, or maybe this is the year they go south to visit Aunt Peggy.
First, they declared the polar bears endangered Now, they are fat and content. Today, it’s the penguins. Will no one save the birds that risk life and limb to cross the windmill gauntlets?
Don’t forget the bats!
I would like to bring this up, from march 2018:
Previously unknown ‘supercolony’ of Adélie penguins discovered in Antarctica
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/03/180302090958.htm
“For the past 40 years, the total number of Adélie Penguins, one of the most common on the Antarctic Peninsula, has been steadily declining — or so biologists have thought. (…) In a paper released on March 2nd in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists announced the discovery of a previously unknown “supercolony” of more than 1,500,000 Adélie Penguins in the Danger Islands, a chain of remote, rocky islands off of the Antarctic Peninsula’s northern tip.”
Nature is amazing. Different species of penguins though, but what do we actually really know?
I know only one thing for sure: Global Warming aka Climate Change is the most ignorant and backward believe ever. When do these people understand that, if something (manmade CO2 in this case) causes everything that’s bad, it causes nothing? It’s all superstition and mass hysteria. Wake up and smell the guano!
The highest concentration of krill fishing is where Penguin Island and Elephant Island are located.
Limits – Area 48.1 – 155,000 tons, area 48.2 -279,000 tons, area 48.3 – 279,000 tons
https://www.ccamlr.org/en/fisheries/krill note bar graph of catch history on this page.
https://www.ccamlr.org/en/system/files/CCAMLR-Convention-Area-Map.pdf
Elephant Island is near the boundary between area 1 and 2.
There is another and probably more important reason for the decline in penguin populations. The baleen whale populations are recovering. The large whales were hunted to near extinction in the Southern Ocean by the 1970’s. This meant much more krill became available for penguins, and penguin populations increased almost everywhere.
Now the whale stocks are slowly recovering and eating more and more krill, and penguins have a harder time finding food.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/6216706_Abrupt_recent_shift_in_d13C_and_d15N_values_in_Adelie_penguin_eggshell_in_Antarctica
The confusion disappears once the reader realizes that
a) These people know almost nothing about the real population fluxes,
b) They understand even less,
c) They will say anything and tell any lie in order to get attention and funding.
There was another location reported on a few years back when researchers decided to double what they previously estimated as the current penguin population. That of course then gives them an opportunity to count them again in the future and blame any alleged decrease on global warming.
Just as temperatures are adjusted up and then down later by some climatists for their convenience, we shouldn’t be surprised if others decide to do the same thing with penguins.
“….So what does better explain the decline in chinstrap penguins that the CBS article conveniently fails to mention? Overfishing!!…..”
I have a paper coming out shortly – just as soon as I get a grant and write it – which explains how Climate Change is the cause of over-fishing….
So I : Climate change (A) causes Penguins # decline (B)
and II : (A) causes the Opposite of (B)
Thus taking the contrapositive of II :
III : (B) causes the Opposite of (A)
And by transitivity, I and III give :
(A) causes the Opposite of (A).
This “climate change” narrative is nothing but a farcical absurdity.
Locust infestation is a result of inefficient and ill-coordinated anti-locust operations. As for malaria. Symptom of the African problem.
If indeed there is a decline in penguins due to decreased krill … I think the first place I’d look would be the commercialization of krill oil.
Fat lazy humans unwilling to live healthy think krill oil is the answer, and you don’t burp up fish taste like you do with fish oil.