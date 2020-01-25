Climate Racism? Black Climate Activist Cropped from Greta Photo

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate is outraged that her image was cropped out of a photo of child climate change activists who attended Davos. There is no suggestion Greta Thunberg was aware of or endorsed the modification of the image.

A Ugandan Climate Activist Was Cropped Out Of A News Agency Photo Of Greta Thunberg At Davos

Vanessa Nakate told BuzzFeed News she was heartbroken to see websites use a photo featuring four white activists but not her.

Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

LONDON — Vanessa Nakate is a 23-year-old climate activist from Uganda who this week attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Friday, she took part in a news conference with Greta Thunberg and other activists ahead of a Fridays for Future protest in the Swiss town.

However, she was dismayed to find that in news coverage of the event, she had been cropped out of a photo issued by the Associated Press news agency featuring Thunberg and fellow activists Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson, and Loukina Tille. AP later changed the photo that appeared as the thumbnail on Twitter for the story Nakate tweeted.

I was cropped out of this photo!



Why? https://t.co/HJsjMRRb5Z — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

…