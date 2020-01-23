Elizabeth Warren Demands Banks Provide Their Climate Disaster Plans

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Democrat candidate Elizabeth Warren has stepped up efforts to discover new reasons to be outraged.

Warren calls on big U.S. banks for steps on climate risk

Ann Saphir, Lindsay Dunsmuir

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, is asking the biggest U.S. banks for details on their assessments of and preparations for risks related to global warming.

“To protect themselves and the economy from climate-driven catastrophes, large financial institutions must act quickly to address risks,” Warren, a frequent critic of big banks, said in letters sent on Tuesday to top executives at Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo.

“I write to ask for more information about the risks caused by the climate crisis on the financial industry and your institution’s practices, including what steps, if any, your institution is taking to adapt to mitigate these risks,” she said in the letters, provided to Reuters.

She asked for detailed written responses by Feb. 7.

…