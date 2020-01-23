Elizabeth Warren Demands Banks Provide Their Climate Disaster Plans

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Democrat candidate Elizabeth Warren has stepped up efforts to discover new reasons to be outraged.
Warren calls on big U.S. banks for steps on climate risk
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, is asking the biggest U.S. banks for details on their assessments of and preparations for risks related to global warming.
“To protect themselves and the economy from climate-driven catastrophes, large financial institutions must act quickly to address risks,” Warren, a frequent critic of big banks, said in letters sent on Tuesday to top executives at Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo.
“I write to ask for more information about the risks caused by the climate crisis on the financial industry and your institution’s practices, including what steps, if any, your institution is taking to adapt to mitigate these risks,” she said in the letters, provided to Reuters.
She asked for detailed written responses by Feb. 7.
…Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-warren/warren-calls-on-big-u-s-banks-to-disclose-preparation-for-climate-risk-idUSKBN1ZL1VQ
Warren has also demanded more anti-corruption investigations of President Trump, anyone who ever met President Trump, and probably anyone she doesn’t like who ever heard of President Trump.
The only investigation Elizabeth Warren has not called for is an examination of close family members of leading US politicians who received money from the Iranian Government, which might be because if US business links to Iran were investigated, Elizabeth Warren would face uncomfortable questions about her son in law.
