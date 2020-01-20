An obvious solution to the climate policy crisis

Reposted from the Fabius Maximus Blog
By Larry Kummer, Editor / 11 Comments / 18 January 2020
Summary: After 30 years of climate policy gridlock, we can decide to take an obvious path to a better future. Or we can continue the same stupid methods that have produced only futile bickering. A nation that cannot wisely make such simple choices has no future.
We will choose our path to the future.
A decade ago, I began watching the public policy debate about climate change, run by a constellation of major institutions – an example of America’s political system in action. Time has shown it to be dysfunctional (like so much in our America), resulting in three decades of policy gridlock. Summing it up, Steven Mosher of Berkeley Earth; said “We don’t even plan for the past.”
Three decades of gridlock, so advocates of policy change have responded by more loudly shouting their propaganda. The latest round began with activist George Monbiot’s November 2018 column in The Guardian: “The Earth is in a death spiral.” Of course, it is just a lie. The IPCC and major US climate agencies have said nothing like that. Worse, the leaders of both sides have become like WWI generals. Disinterested in political solutions, they only want victory – and no longer care about the costs to society.
How can we break the gridlock?
Policy-markers’ decisions depend on reliable forecasts of future climate change. For answers, they see debates about key aspects of climate change conducted in journals and blogs. Much like the current round of debates about models’ forecasts (see the most recent round at Climate Etc). This is stupid. Really stupid. The people involved are not stupid. Most are brilliant and knowledgable; many are volunteers. But the process is stupid.
Neither journals or blogs are suited for this job. The research for the Manhattan Project and Apollo were not done in journals and blogs. They were centrally-directed programs run with lavish funding, tapping a wide range of America’s science and engineering talent. The climate policy debate has tried a different and bizarre methodology for 30 years. It has failed. Let’s try something that has worked before – and can work again.
“Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.”
— Not said by Einstein. Said by Alcoholics Anonymous, people who know everything about dysfunctionality.
A rational approach
Climate models are the center ring of the climate policy debate. Policy-makers need to know that models’ forecasts provide a robust basis for policies that will shape the economy and society of 21st century America – and the world.
That requries validation of models by experts. Human nature being what it is, those experts should be unaffiliated with the groups that designed and run the models (an insight from drug effectiveness testing). The cost of such a project would be pocket change compared to its importance.
America has a wealth of people and institutions capable of doing this. The National Academy of Sciences could be the lead agency in a Federal project to validate climate models. They could mobilize experts in the required wide range of fields.
Operational leadership could be provided by the Verification and Validation Committee of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). See their Guide for Verification and Validation in Computational Solid Mechanics, their Standard for Verification and Validation in Computational Fluid Dynamics and Heat Transfer, and An Illustration of the Concepts of Verification and Validation in Computational Solid Mechanics. NOAA and NSA could assist. There are probably other expert groups that could help.
This is the opposite of relying on blogs and academic journals to lead the policy debate (a process that would be considered primitive by a colony of cherrystone clams).
This is the opposite of the IPCC’s methodology. It is focused, not broad. It requires a review of climate models by experts unaffiliated with their creation and operation. It uses proven methods relied upon in science, engineering, and business.
Conclusions
The policy gridlock has consumed scarce political resources for several decades, diverting attention from other severe threats (e.g., destruction of ocean ecosystems). If climate alarmists are correct, the gridlock burns time needed for action. Even if they are wrong, these kinds of hot political debates can put fanatics in power – with horrific consequences.
If implemented, this project will not change the climate. But it could break the gridlock. If it shows that models are reliable guides, it could quickly make effective public policy possible.
Why would we continue to rely on the processes which have failed for so long when there is an obvious, easy, and relatively fast alternative? When you have an answer to this, you will have gone to the heart of the climate change debate.
For More Information
For more about this see After 30 years of failed climate politics, let’s try science! To learn more about model validation, Wikipedia provides links to a wide range of authoritative sources. See here and here.
22 thoughts on “An obvious solution to the climate policy crisis”
“The earth is in a death spiral”
and it will stay in a death spiral that gets worse and worse
It’s a climate emergency
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/12/23/climateemergency/
Larry Kummer
“Policy-
markers’makers’ decisions depend on reliable forecasts of future climate change.”
“Uninterested” would be correct in that context, not “disinterested”.
John,
Nice catch: “uninterested” sounds better. However, they have the same meaning. From the Merriam Webster –
Disinterested: “having or feeling no interest in something.”
Uninterested: “not interested in or concerned about something or someone.”
Mirriam-Webster
“In today’s usage, disinterested most often means “not biased,” whereas uninterested simply means “not interested.” “
I agree and it is an important distinction.
Larry
“NOAA and NSA NASA could assist. There are probably other expert groups that could help.”
It would be an utter waste of a good consensus if somebody doesn’t hurry up and invent soylent, and of course, the necessary repressive regime to go with it. How else to control this unruly mob of individualists and sceptics? We need order here!
A harsher version of this post:
We need to do something that changes the balance of opinion among decision-makers and the public. Hence this proposal for a tool often used, of proven effectiveness. That none of the key figures in the climate wars is interested in it demonstrates the depth of the problem.
Climate scientists (and their associated activists) on both sides have become like WWI generals. They are uninterested in any political solution other than victory. Their advice is always “once more over the top.”
They are not just part of the problem. They are the problem.
I believe the NAS also wants victory at any price. Any credible group that can do this job will soon be discredited by the angry mob that supports Greta Thunberg if they don’t see the results they are looking for. This is identity politics – democrats simply can’t say “oh look, that new committee is right, we should give up the fight.” They’ll say “Oh, another committee claiming to be unbiased, just like the wackos at WUWT.”
David,
“I believe the NAS also wants victory at any price.”
What’s the basis for that belief?
“Any credible group that can do this job will soon be discredited by the angry mob that supports Greta Thunberg”
Belief that solutions are impossible is a distinguishing characteristic of America today. Saying “it won’t work” is the easy way to seem wise. It puts us on the fast-track to decay.
Charles/Larry,
The difficulty is not how we validate or indeed who validates, it is how do we get honest inputs into the debate. Over the decades you have observed activities, surrounding the climate debate, we have seen well respected organisations such as NASA and NOAA adjust raw data, simply to assist in their position that the world is warming. Even data they put into the public domain just twenty years ago, is being adjusted to make it come into line with “expectation” of a warming trend induced by increased CO2 apparently?
I think all reasonable people accept, the world has warmed since the little ice age. Indeed if that were not the case we would still be in the little ice age!
The issue we realists struggle with, is how to find honest unadulterated un-adjusted un-homogenised data that we can rely on, and thus make a judgement.
When you look at the prime advocates driving the debate of the supposed climate change crisis, is it any wonder people are confused and doubtful about what is science and what is politics? Look at the headliners promoting “human induced climate change” all heroes of the left. Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Occasio Cortes, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, David Attenborough, George Monbiot and…. the list goes on. There isn’t a science qualification among them. Then we have the so called experts, Micheal E Mann, someone who has been shown up for the incompetent scientist he is. Despite his now totally discredited hockey stick generating algorithms, he is still afforded air time to tell the world the Australian bush fires are an example of global warming/climate change. Nothing could be further from the truth, as every resident in rural Australia knows, but the media suck it up and broadcast his nonsense pearls of educated wisdom because he is a scientist…apparently.
The left are using the court system as if it is theirs alone, to personally command and use as a battering ram, destroying any and all, who oppose their position. Perhaps the time has arrived when the right of centre and the normal members of society in general, start to use the legal system to rein in these climate charlatans who are making life difficult and expensive for us all. They resort to law for no other reason than they can.
One thing is certain, the constant resort to legal challenges and restraints, has nothing to do with climate change.
Imagine if you will, A world were people believe, that the temperature of the planet can be controlled by giving more money to government.
Climate policy 2020
Small modular nuclear reactors.
Gas powered plants in the mean time.
Solar and wind tied to pumped hydro if you need to satisfy a small % of the population.
Done.
That just about covers it if you dislike coal and oil. Of course none of that will not happen as there is someone opposed to something all the time. Laughable 1st world problems stifling easy fixes to a smallish issue.
It’s the heads we win, tails you lose “solution.” There are myriad scientific reasons why the “climate crisis” is a scam designed to exert more power over the people and establish a repressive regime to control and loot them. This doesn’t argue compromise. In a sane and healthy country, the climate crisis mongers would be recognize by all for the despots they are.
The doomster stuff has already been thoroughly debunked by nature and alarmist failed forecasts. An Apollo or Manhattan project is exactly what the Green New Deal is all about. Sceptics are absolutely on the right side of this “War” to prevent this very threat.
The numbers are in and the worst we can see after 42% of a century since Hansen’s hyperbole on climate is some modest warming a 20% increase in global “leafing out” of the magnificent Great Planetary Greening and attendant doubling of harvests on reduced acreage. This latter BTW is the only palpable unequivocal evidence of climate change and it’s the one thing that ‘can’t be spoken about’ by doomsters! It makes fossil fuel burning many orders of magnitude net positive in any cost benefit analysis even before including it’s contribution to prosperity spreading around the world.
Larry, what is stupid is that we haven’t begun to relax on this and get on with continuance of the galloping spreading prosperity. What your missing is we are also heading for peak population in coming decades and this will mark the end of the mouldering Euricentric Marxism and Malthusian stuff. This climate is their last ditch effort. You must suspect this a little.
Gary,
“The doomster stuff has already been thoroughly debunked by nature and alarmist failed forecasts. ”
See the news. See the polls.
What you believe is not the definitive verdict for America. Other people have to also be convinced.
If climate models could predict the future, then stock market models could predict the much simpler stock market. The winnings from stock market forecasting could then be invested to pay for climate change and there would be no need for carbon taxes or cap and trade
However, the future cannot be predicted because it exists only as a probability. It is only when we realize the future, when tomorrow becomes today, that the future becomes something that is tangible and predictable. But there is very little value in predicting the present.
IPCC 2 recognized the truth of this, but it has been ignored by climate science because it would put a whole lot of climate scientists out of work.
The ‘Futile Bickering’ is most likely the object of the exercise ?
Absent the appearance of hostile extra terrestrials, what is there other than CC that can serve as as the sort of backround ‘Danger’ that human societies have always had ?
Or looking at it another way, if the world were to dismiss the obligatory Turnip Ghost fear, then those who get themselves elected to govern may have to turn their attention to matters of real import ? That would raise the possibility that they might be shewn to be the unqualified mountebanks that most really are :O
An even scarier prospect would be that of the nice middle class folk presently flocking to the likes of Greta and XR, having to find fulfilment from within their own selves. Thats a prospect that could keep Concerned of Guildford awake at night. 🙂
By reflecting away 30% of the ISR the terrestrial albedo, sustained by the atmosphere, makes the earth cooler than it would be without that albedo/atmosphere.
Because of the non-radiative heat transfer properties of the terrestrial surface BB LWIR radiative energy upwelling from the surface is not possible. There is zero “extra” energy for the GHGs to “trap.”
The surface is warmer than ToA per Q = U A dT same as the insulated envelope of a house.
If the above statements are correct the greenhouse effect does not exist.
Zero GHE, Zero GHG warming, Zero CAGW.
It’s that simple.
It’s all science.
It’s all over.
“America has a wealth of people and institutions capable of doing this. ”
This is the BS….America has not statistically contributed to global warming
…all of the increase in CO2 has come from China and the developing world..many times over
If this wasn’t a $c@m….. people would be honest and putting the blame where it is