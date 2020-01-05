MEMGA! Leviathan natural gas field comes online $150M under budget

Guest natural gas cheer-leading by David Middleton

It seems like just a few weeks ago that some nitwit was bemoaning the death of the eastern Mediterranean…

Noble Energy’s first gas from Leviathan comes in $150M under budget

12/31/2019 HOUSTON – Noble Energy announced the commencement of natural gas production from the Leviathan field, the largest natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean. David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s chairman and CEO, stated, “This is a historic day for Noble Energy. The safe and successful execution of the initial phase of Leviathan development has been world-class, continuing our exceptional track record of major project delivery. First gas is online less than three years from project sanction and capital expenditures were $150 million under budget. Combined with Tamar, our Israel assets provide a differential production profile and cash flow outlook for Noble Energy far into the future.” J. Keith Elliott, the company’s senior vice president, offshore, commented, “The supply of natural gas from Leviathan will enhance Israel’s energy resilience, enable further reduction of coal usage for electricity generation, significantly improve air quality and ensure long-term affordable energy for Israel. Leviathan natural gas provides redundancy in supply domestically and helps transition Israel to become a significant exporter of energy to regional and global customers for the first time. I would like to congratulate and thank the many individuals whose unwavering dedication and commitment have been key to bringing Leviathan to production.” The Leviathan field was discovered in 2010, and the initial development phase was sanctioned in 2017. The first phase of development consists of four production wells producing through two 18-inch, 73-mile subsea tiebacks to a processing platform offshore northern Israel. Located approximately 80 miles offshore in 5,500 feet of water, the field is estimated to have recoverable resources of 22 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas from 35 Tcf of in-place resource. The first phase of development has a designed production capacity of 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. Noble Energy holds a 39.66% working interest in the Leviathan project. Other interest owners include Delek Drilling LP with 45.34% and Ratio Oil Exploration LP with 15% interest. World Oil

The primary energy of “1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day” is equivalent to 8 hours worth of all of the solar power output in Europe in 2018. Leviathan, a single natural gas field, will basically produce 1/3 the primary energy of all of the solar power in Europe.

The Leviathan natural gas field is in the largely unexplored Levant Basin.

Levant Basin (Offshore Technology)

The USGS estimates that the Levant Basin contains recoverable resources of 122 Tcf of natural gas and 1.7 billion bbl of crude oil.

The Levantine geological basin was formed in several main tectonic stages, and early Mesozoic rifting led to the shaping of a large graben and horst system, stretching across the onshore and offshore Levant Basin. The basin is infilled by post-rift tertiary sedimentation. Reservoirs within the basin mainly contain Mesozoic and Paleogene sandstones, near shore marine and submarine sandstones and Jurassic and Cretaceous shelf-margin carbonates. The Oligo-Miocene reservoir rocks at Leviathan field are deep-water slope and fan sandstones sealed by sedimentary rocks of the mid to late Miocene age and Messinian age salt. Natural gas at the Leviathan field was found in several sub-salt Miocene intervals. As per the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates, the entire Leviathan Basin holds a mean approximation of 1.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil and a mean of 122 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas. The Leviathan gas field’s natural gas reserves are estimated to be 18 trillion cubic feet (tcf). Besides natural gas, the field is said to contain 600 million barrels of oil beneath the gas layer. Offshore Technology

Schematic cross-section of the Leviathan Basin (Bowman, 2011).

Noble’s previous discoveries had already made Israel nearly self-sufficient regarding natural gas.

Noble Energy made the first discovery offshore Israel in 1999 and has discovered 40 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of recoverable natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Mari-B delivered first domestic gas in 2004, and Tamar currently fuels 70 percent of the country’s electricity generation. The Leviathan field, which holds 33 Tcf of natural gas resources in place (22 Tcf recoverable) and was discovered in December 2010, 125 kilometers west of Haifa, was one of the largest natural gas finds in the world in the last decade. The Leviathan Partnership invested $3.75 billion in development of the Leviathan field. With a total production capacity of 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d), Leviathan will more than double the quantity of natural gas flowing to the Israeli economy today. Noble Energy

MEMGA!!!

Just to avert some nitwit accusing me of being a shill for the fossil fuel industry… I have been a geologist/geophysicist in the oil & gas industry since 1981. As a proud member of the “climate wrecking industry”, I never hesitate to spread the word about our industry’s accomplishments. I recently attended a salt tectonics conference at the University of Texas at Austin. The opening remarks were by Texas State Geologist and Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology, Scott Tinker. His remarks mostly focused on how oil & gas are integral components in lifting people out of energy poverty and he closed with, “When someone asks you what you do, reply with ‘I work in the oil & gas industry, I lift people out of poverty. What do you do?’”

The “Moral Case for Fossil Fuels” is undeniable… And the Leviathan discovery is downright righteous!

Reference

Bowman, Steven. (2011). “Regional seismic interpretation of the hydrocarbon prospectivity of offshore Syria”. GeoArabia. 16.

Featured Image

Leviathan production facility (Offshore)

