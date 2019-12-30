The Independent: “2020 is our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Yet another last chance, this time from Britain’s version of the US EPA.

2020 is world’s last chance to tackle climate change and protect nature, heads of environmental bodies warn

Top officials say UK is already being hit by ‘dire consequences’ from climate change

Emily Beament

The coming year is the “last chance” to bring the world together to tackle climate change to protect communities and nature, the heads of two key environmental bodies have warned.

Climate change and damage to nature are already having “dire consequences”, the leaders of the government agencies Natural England and the Environment Agency have said.

In an article, Natural England chair Tony Juniper and the Environment Agency’s Emma Howard Boyd have pointed to the recent flooding which saw hundreds of people evacuated from Fishlake, Doncaster, with some still out of their homes.

A report in October on the state of nature in the UK found two-fifths (41 per cent) of the country’s wildlife species had declined over the past 50 years and 13 per cent of the species tracked were threatened with extinction in England.

The warning comes after little progress at UN climate talks in Madrid and ahead of a series of international meetings in 2020, including on protecting nature in China in October and crucial climate talks in Glasgow in November.

…