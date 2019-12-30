Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Yet another last chance, this time from Britain’s version of the US EPA.
2020 is world’s last chance to tackle climate change and protect nature, heads of environmental bodies warn
Top officials say UK is already being hit by ‘dire consequences’ from climate change
The coming year is the “last chance” to bring the world together to tackle climate change to protect communities and nature, the heads of two key environmental bodies have warned.
Climate change and damage to nature are already having “dire consequences”, the leaders of the government agencies Natural England and the Environment Agency have said.
In an article, Natural England chair Tony Juniper and the Environment Agency’s Emma Howard Boyd have pointed to the recent flooding which saw hundreds of people evacuated from Fishlake, Doncaster, with some still out of their homes.
A report in October on the state of nature in the UK found two-fifths (41 per cent) of the country’s wildlife species had declined over the past 50 years and 13 per cent of the species tracked were threatened with extinction in England.
The warning comes after little progress at UN climate talks in Madrid and ahead of a series of international meetings in 2020, including on protecting nature in China in October and crucial climate talks in Glasgow in November.
…Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/climate-change-2020-nature-environment-agency-natural-england-flooding-a9263566.html
Don’t greens ever get fed up with issuing “last chance” warnings? We’ve had “last chance” warnings in 2018, 2017, 2016, and plenty more in the past.
30 thoughts on “The Independent: “2020 is our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change””
What’s the chance they give up if things don’t go their way in 2020?
Zero .
They’ll just issue another last chance warning next year.
One in several trillion, annually. Effectively zero chance.
Tony Juniper was head of Friends of the Earth.
Don’t worry, there will be another ‘Last Chance’ coming along in 2021, 2022 and 2023 at the very least and quite probably a lot more years.
It reminds me of all those fireworks stores in Tennessee off I-75. Joker Joe’s was one I remember most.
2021 will be the next last chance, which will be a year before the 2022 last chance and on it will go.
Remember the fable about the boy who shouted “Wolf”?
The elephant in the room is that China and India aren’t going to cut back their emissions and, even if everyone else totally cuts back, it will make no difference. How many people do not realize that?
Socialist emissions are not the same as Capitalist emissions. Just like green electrons are not the same as coal or gas electrons. (You do, however, have to be an anointed Climate Saint like Greta to see the difference.)
Green electrons smell a little sweeter, like ozone, sickening sweet.
I post that every time it is appropriate, on every site. The average person isn’t interested in the science, assuming they have the education to grasp it, but it’s pretty easy to show them that there is nothing effective we can do if China and India don’t join in, and they clearly are not going to. It removes any guilt for driving fossil-fueled cars, flying, eating meat, etc. It should be an easy sell.
The best part, though, is you are no longer arguing about the science. The warmongerers must explain why we should do anything when those countries aren’t.
So forget about taxes and destroying the economy. Let’s focus on mitigation when and where needed (which hopefully will be never and nowhere).
Great ! So when nothing happens in 2020 they are going to keep quiet ? One can only hope.
At the “ Last Chance” Conference in Bonn in 2001, I see Time Magazine notes the presence of “ activists in polar bear suits”.
When was the last sighting of an activist in a polar bear suit?
Three were seen in the “March for Climate” at Katowice in 2018 but they were expelled from the march for calling for nuclear to replace fossil fuels, apparently heresy among greens.
There is a photo online of the forlorn threesome in their white suits standing alone.
Such activists are obviously an endangered species.
Gone with the melting ice floes!
Yes, 2020, with witches and warlocks still dancing in Democrat heads, will mark the beginning of anthropogenic climate change, where the hunters and judges seeking to cancel, will themselves be cancelled. People will be more green, less green, and not fear the Green blight and prophecy. As for the Earth, the Earth is fine, operating well within its normal evolutionary envelope, suitable for human, flora, and fauna life, too.
Was busy a good part of the day getting the vehicle and stuff ready to take off for a vacation in Florida. Brought dinner home and had an early dinner then sat down the recliner and went to sleep watching some program about underground spaces.
Woke to a World Wildlife Fund commercial featuring polar bears. The usual solemn, pleading, female voice telling me that the polar bears are in trouble and need our help and if I would just sent them $8.00 per month they would use the money to help save them. And, as a bonus, they’ll send me some propaganda featuring pictures of polar bear mommies with their cute cubs. It was a waking nightmare.
Oh how I would like to be spared that kind of crap and these endless annual tipping point warnings.
For that, do they send you any polar bear cuts? Don’t eat its liver though, it contains toxic levels of vitamin A. I suppose you could eat just a little if you were curious.
Some of the people pushing this nonsense have admitted that the push to scare everyone about climate change (which isn’t have much of an effect) isn’t really about the climate, it’s about changing the entire economic order of the West. This is an attempt at sabotage, and unfortunately there are plenty of rubes. Global warming is an existential threat? I don’t know, I’ve lived in pretty much every climate zone in the US and everyone seems to be doing okay…
‘… Often when a group’s doomsday prophecies or predictions fail to come true, the group leader [ principal proponents] will simply set a new date for impending doom, or predict a different type of catastrophe on a different date … Niederhoffer and Kenner say: “When you have gone far out on a limb and so many people have followed you, and there is much ‘sunk cost,’ as economists would say, it is difficult to admit you have been wrong” …’ (Wiki – Doomsday cult).
This time it’s different. Before, they were just practicing. This time they REALLY mean it!
When are we going to get a “It’s too late” article?
They tried that, but there is always a chance to take action, but they always leave a window of opportunity to do something.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/22/vice-climate-alert-the-collapse-of-civilization-may-have-already-begun/
The infographic at https://www.iberdrola.com/environment/climate-change-endangered-species puts a different causative slant on species extinction.
Oh, is it rerun season again?
For pity’s sake have those people, who hold responsible positions, lost their minds.
What is it about the past 50 years of climate variations in the UK they identify as unique?
http://clivebest.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/CET-Seasons.png
Beware of false prophets!
(or should that be profits?)
This time, the chaotic (“evolution”) processes will align, forcing a spectacular dysfunctional convergence, unlike anything ever dreamed since the dark matter hit the fan, and colorful clumps of cells progressed to rule the world, the universe, and everything in their own mind.
Can’t we just fast forward to 2011, which wil also be the last chance. Or better yet, to 2020, which also will be another last chance. Repetition, after all, is the key to learning.
I Googled the UK Environment Agency and it seems to be some sort of emergency response body with no indication of fitness to make grand apocalyptic pronouncements. Natural England seems to be primarily tasked with managing walkways. Not scientific heavyweights- more akin to one of the many “Secretly Greenpeace Funded Organization With Sciency Name” which exist solely to generate pronouncements of doom for the MSM.