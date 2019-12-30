Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greta stopped going to school, and even stopped eating, before her parents “helped” her by convincing her to become a climate activist.
Greta Thunberg’s father: ‘She is happy, but I worry’
Greta Thunberg’s father has said he thought it was “a bad idea” for his daughter to take to the “front line” of the battle against climate change.
Millions of people have been inspired to join the 16-year-old in raising awareness of environmental issues.
But Svante Thunberg told the BBC he was “not supportive” of his daughter skipping school for the climate strike.
Mr Thunberg said Greta was much happier since becoming an activist – but that he worries about the “hate” she faces.
…
Struggle with depression
Speaking to Husain as part of the show, Mr Thunberg said his daughter had struggled with depression for “three or four years” before she began her school strike.
“She stopped talking… she stopped going to school,” he said.
He added that it was the “ultimate nightmare for a parent” when Greta began refusing to eat.
…
Over the next few years they began discussing and researching climate change, with Greta becoming increasingly passionate about tackling the issue.
What is the plan when Greta realises she has failed?
27 thoughts on “Greta Thunberg’s Dad: “She is happy, but I worry””
The oxygen used by parasites is publicity, so why freely supply it?
They alluded to the Hate directed towards Greta but state nothing for the massive amount of Hate the process is building within her
Or in the movement she is building.
Greta Thunderbird will never realise that she has failed because in the parallel Socialist Utopian Paradise failure is not an option.
She cannot fail. She with the “help” of her handlers will understand that it is us who stymied her. You have already seen glimpses of her rage within.
‘Happy’? She’s positively exultant – she’s enforcing her will on others.
Stupid Dad…….. he stole her youth and now he tries to refurbish her star. For whom?
I actually feel sorry for her. The adults in her life have utterly failed her. If she was depressed before, how is she going to feel when she’s no longer a young media novelty and just another shrill, ignorant high school drop out?
Just imagine how she will feel when, not if, her handlers decide she is no longer useful and cast her aside quicker than a dirty tissue.
On occasion I get to think that whoever is behind Greta’s cult actually promoted skepticism.
Because no one with a sane mind would put a challenged and poorly schooled teenager on the front-line of a topic as complex as weather and therefore climate.
Which plunges the entire climate domain to new lows, “If Greta can, then I can too”. Drawing a clear picture of the religious-alike dogmas and beliefs of climate fear and reducing it’s scientific credibility to way below zero.
Face it, gifted kids exist however Greta is clearly not one of them nor was ever “merchandized” as such.
The saga has a sizeable backfire potential.
Someone should prepare a historical primer for Greta on Sweden’s history before and after the industrial era. If I recall from my European history classes (45 years ago), Scandinavia suffered from frequent famines from the end of the Medieval Climate Optimum and the start of Industrial Era. Does anyone know where I can find data on Sweden’s population from roughly 1200 to 1860?
beginn middel-age 300.000
1300 about a million,
beginning 15 cent. 400.000
beginning 19 cent. 2,5 million
all numbers “about”
“How dare you!” is hate. Just another scolding, hateful leftist. She was indoctrinated well.
“… he worries about the “hate” she faces.”
But, what about all the hate she stirs up?
What about the Hate she dishes out … “line them up against the wall” is not a translation misunderstanding. Hold them to account [shooting them, with or without a blindfold] is the correct translation.
I read that the Thunbergs have “earned” between $25 million (the Wsj) and $48 million (Wikipedia) since Greta chose (or was forced) into this crusade (publicity stunt? charade? fraud?)
It’s a shame we can’t stop it.
If I was in my teen years and found a way to sail around the world as a world famous personality earning millions instead of going to school? Well, I think *I* would be pretty happy too.
Th family is all fluxed up, to use a scientific term.
Child abuse !
Here’s my article on them from a few weeks ago:
That is one messed up family. Maybe their millions in “earnings” will help them. A mansion and a yacht should do the trick.
What’s the confusion here? The Global Warming religion had everything but a messiah. Now it’s complete.
Depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorder would be the first things an astute parent would check. Climate activist “therapy” would be nowhere on the list.
Reminds me of WW2 near the end, when Germans conscripted teens to fight on the eastern front.
Warmunists conscripted the autistic teen Greta. Will end the same way. Not pretty, but instructive.
“How Dare You!” she is an abused child. It is sick what her parents and handlers have been doing. She belongs in a special school, not on a stage. She suffers from several disorders and someone should file charges against her parents on her behalf. Her ingrained hatred is a function of the abuse.
What made her depressed?
Perhaps it was climate lies & propaganda from the media, or her parents.
Thanks
JK
Progressives create (or make up) a problem, blame others, and justify anything to ‘solve’ it.
Hold on a minute 😐. I smell bulls@&t!!!
Instead of getting professional help for his depressed child, he decided to depress her even more by telling her that the world is going to end, and this actually made her happy and she started eating again 😐
Did he mention who payed for all of her first class travel? Including food, clothes, hotels, etc etc?
If both parents do not work, who pays the mortgage, bills, food, clothes, repairs???