Greta Thunberg’s Dad: “She is happy, but I worry”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greta stopped going to school, and even stopped eating, before her parents “helped” her by convincing her to become a climate activist.

Greta Thunberg’s father: ‘She is happy, but I worry’

Greta Thunberg’s father has said he thought it was “a bad idea” for his daughter to take to the “front line” of the battle against climate change.

Millions of people have been inspired to join the 16-year-old in raising awareness of environmental issues.

But Svante Thunberg told the BBC he was “not supportive” of his daughter skipping school for the climate strike.

Mr Thunberg said Greta was much happier since becoming an activist – but that he worries about the “hate” she faces.

…

Struggle with depression

Speaking to Husain as part of the show, Mr Thunberg said his daughter had struggled with depression for “three or four years” before she began her school strike.

“She stopped talking… she stopped going to school,” he said.

He added that it was the “ultimate nightmare for a parent” when Greta began refusing to eat.

…

Over the next few years they began discussing and researching climate change, with Greta becoming increasingly passionate about tackling the issue.

…