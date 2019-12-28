Did you know that polar bear numbers have increased by around 400% since the 1950s?
What about that carbon dioxide makes up only 0.04% of the earth’s atmosphere, and only a fraction of that is caused by humans.
Surely you’ve been told about the numerous failed climate predictions of the past and the reality that as hundreds of thousands lift themselves out of poverty every day, there has never been a better time to be alive.
If not, watch What I Wasn’t Told About Climate Change with Luca Rossi to find out what else you haven’t been told.
For more, check out all the references at http://generationliberty.org.au
5 thoughts on “What I Wasn’t Told About Climate Change With Luca Rossi”
“What about that carbon dioxide makes up only 0.04% of the earth’s atmosphere”
What about that?
The author lack to “prove” that CO2 IS a toxic. He use a syllogistic not a scientific reasoning.
And politicos in America want to get elected on a “Climate Change ” ticket ???
Ignorance must go hand in hand with Politics ! Read your history !
“What They Leave Out” or “What You Weren’t Told” could be a theme for a whole series of videos.
Like to see/hear young people making sense.
Also a bit more political, but related to climate:
What I Wasn’t Told About Donald Trump With Luca Rossi