Did you know that polar bear numbers have increased by around 400% since the 1950s?

What about that carbon dioxide makes up only 0.04% of the earth’s atmosphere, and only a fraction of that is caused by humans.

Surely you’ve been told about the numerous failed climate predictions of the past and the reality that as hundreds of thousands lift themselves out of poverty every day, there has never been a better time to be alive.

If not, watch What I Wasn’t Told About Climate Change with Luca Rossi to find out what else you haven’t been told.

For more, like the Generation Liberty Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/generationlib… or check out all the references at http://generationliberty.org.au

