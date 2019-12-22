Aussie Bushfires: Government Promises More Climate Action, but Defends Coal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Scott Morrison Conservative government has agreed more action is required on climate change, but defended its support for coal mining.

McCormack concedes Australia must do more to fight climate crisis – but links fires to ‘self-combusting manure’

Deputy prime minister also suggests there’s ‘a lot of hysteria about climate change’ and takes strident line against those calling for end to coalmining

The deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, has conceded Australia must take further action to combat the climate crisis and acknowledged that the bushfires ravaging New South Wales and South Australia have further shifted community sentiment on the issue.

…

And he said former fire chiefs who had criticised the government were being funded by environmental campaigners.

…

However, McCormack took a strident line against those calling for an end to coalmining and, while acknowledging it was a factor, also suggested there had been “a lot of hysteria about climate change” in the commentary around the fires.

“Climate change is not the only factor that has caused these fires. There has been dry lightning strikes, there has been self-combusting piles of manure, there has been a lot of arsonists out there causing fire.”

He added: “For those running around saying we should abandon coal right now, what are we going to do with our electricity over summer if we shut them all down today? Coal provides almost two-thirds of our energy needs.”

…