No seat! Climate Brat Greta Thunberg Learns the Hard Way Why Many People Prefer to Fly

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Deutsche Bahn apologised for allegedly making Greta Thunberg sit on the floor for part of her journey, while travelling on an overcrowded train in Germany.
Greta Thunberg in first-class Twitter spat with German rail firm
Deutsche Bahn says activist’s tweet implied she had not been offered a seat on journey home
Kate Connolly in Berlin
Mon 16 Dec 2019 05.51 AEDT
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been criticised by a German rail firm for what it said was her implication that she had spent a journey without a seat on an overcrowded train.
The teenager tweeted a photograph of herself looking pensively out of the window of her German train on Saturday, writing: “Traveling (sic) on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home.”
Greta travelled by train from the COP25 UN climate conference in Madrid via a climate protest in Turin, Italy, on Friday. She is due home in Stockholm to celebrate Christmas with her family after a year travelling the world by rail, sea and road to highlight the threat of global heating.
Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home! pic.twitter.com/ssfLCPsR8o— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019
…
Greta later clarified her position, by suggesting she never said there was a problem, because overcrowding shows how popular trains are.
It could have been worse. If Greta was attempting to travel through France, they’re all on strike, though there has been some talk of interrupting the strike during the Christmas holiday period.
And if Greta was attempting to travel long distance by train in Britain, my personal experience there’s a good chance she would have been sitting in a puddle.
At least that German train floor looks clean.
Update (EW): Some people have suggested Greta travelling on the floor was a publicity stunt, perhaps there was a seat available.
21 thoughts on “No seat! Climate Brat Greta Thunberg Learns the Hard Way Why Many People Prefer to Fly”
Deutsche Bahn have publicly stated that Greta purchased a first class ticket for this journey.
Looks very overcrowded. All those people standing there, crammed in a small space…
Oh wait….
She was offered a 1st class seat.
Little brat.
A physically healthy 16 year old could stand, welcome to the real world.
MJE VK5ELL.
It’s a long way to Sweden from Germany … just saying
Greta Kardashian will do whatever it takes to keep the media talking about her.
Because – “if there’s one thing worse than people talking about you, it’s people NOT talking about you”
(Oscar)
Does overcrowding in public hospitals also show how popular they are?
Maybe it’s just a service that is offered below cost to the user and subsidized by OPM so there’s no incentive to offer a bed or seat?
Doesn’t matter whether it is train, plain, bus seat or a hospital bed.
To be clear, 140-160 million Americans are quite happy with their medical coverage from the jobs, both for union collective bargaining delivered coverage and non-union employees. The actual health care is delivered by private networks of hospitals competing for those coverage contracts. Competition works. Never doubt that.
If I want a guaranteed seat on a commercial airplane from Phoenix to Stockholm, I simply would pay for it. I have multiple carriers and multiple classes of service to choose from. Each competing for my money.
Greta apparently wants equal misery for all. AKA, socialism.
“plane” duh my bad.
Too quick to hit post comment. I still miss edit.
The train was overcrowded because an earlier service was cancelled. Surely you have flown enough to know a seat on a plane leaving when scheduled isn’t guaranteed at all.
I’ve never sat on the floor of a commercial plane which I have a booked seat.
Have you?
Greta’s train is paid for with huge OPM subsidies in Europe. Like Wind and Solar power. They will provide it when they can. And when they can’t ???????
Sitting on the floor of a 10-hour train ride sucks.
Sitting in the cold, dark of a 14 hour cold winter’s night, night-after-night because green OPM failed to provide enough electricity from “Green energy” can be deadly.
Subsidized (with OPM) public transportation at work.
A picture:
https://images.app.goo.gl/WY6vGMMKu54E9XSHA
A video:
Maybe, if she just said ”crowded” instead of ”overcrowded”
She seems to say a lot of things she doesn’t actually mean.
She has an awful lot of luggage, but that twitter pic has the look of being staged (a bit like Corbyn’s fiasco a couple of years ago).
In my young days it was considered the height of bad manners for a young person to occupy a seat if adults were standing.
Is that all her luggage? And is it all made from fossil fuels?
Wonder how crowded the trains will be when there are no cars or planes.
Only the elite will be allowed to travel.
“though there has been some talk of interrupting the strike during the Christmas holiday period.”
The train unions have their credibility on the line on how much pressure they put to stop Macron. They will not back down easily.
On the other hand, train workers have families and want to be able to do a Christmas dinner too!
If they’re on strike, describing them as workers is not exactly correct. 🙂
Come on, she’s an angst ridden teenage girl. Where else would you find her but sitting on a floor, no doubt singing sotto voce in the hope that someone will notice her unbearable suffering.
The issue was in the morning new in German TV today.
That is how rich spoiled kids wanting to be in the limelight are.
My parent were not particular poor either, but despite that, we could always adapt to any situation and be thankfully friendly to others. I would wish for her to think about President Trump’s words trying to chill a bit and enjoy her privileged high society circumstances.
Apart from that, have a nice Christmas Greta, and you do not need to feel bad about the petroleum based presents you may receive and give. The presents may be good for the soul, but will not change the weather in Stockholm one bit. – Ha en bra Jul
The railway company say that she had a first class seat which used, except for two occasions when she went and sat on the floor outside of first class and had her photograph taken.
Where is the crowd ?
Looking at the picture, I see only a shameless brat posing for a scam :
German Rail responding to Greta tweet: “Thank you for travelling with Deutsche Bahn… It would have been nice had you acknowledged how well and competently our team treated you in your First Class seat.”
https://twitter.com/PeterRNeumann/status/1206200930879840256