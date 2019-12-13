Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Senator Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) let the cat out of the bag in a hearing on Thursday, expressing outrage that President Trump would ridicule Time Magazine choosing Greta Thunberg as person of the year.
…
This is a president that attacks everybody to distract. He attacks everybody who won’t bend the knee to Donald J. Trump. He attacked John McCain, a war hero. He attacked Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican nominee. He’s attacked Bob Mueller, a Marine and distinguished professional in law enforcement. He attacked your former Speaker Paul Ryan. He attacks Gold Star families. He even attacked today a 16-year-old teenage activist, Greta Thunberg.
All this in response to President Trump’s disdain for our little climate messiah;
“Are you here to defend that as well?” Jeffries asked his Republican colleagues about their arguments that Trump did nothing impeachable.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/13/hakeem-jeffries-invokes-trumps-tweet-on-greta-thunberg-during-impeachment-hearing/
President Trump ridiculing Time Magazine’s choice;
Is this really all they’ve got? Is the Democrat impeachment case so pathetic that they think citing President Trump insulting Greta will help boost support for their efforts?
Or maybe in their minds Democrats have put climate brat Greta Thunberg on such a pedestal, they think the American people will understand action against a President who insults her mission?
In the words of President Trump, “so ridiculous”.
6 thoughts on “Trump Impeachment – Because he Insulted Climate Brat Greta Thunberg?”
Every person in that list attacked Trump.
Liberals don’t believe that those they oppose don’t have a right to fight back.
How dare he!
Is Greta one of the Kardashians?
You know – those people who are always in the media for having done nothing other than being in the media.
Think of the unplanned children!
From the land of OZ looking in to your wonderful yankee land. Go you good thing Trump, and take no crap from the PC brigade whom seem to have lost all sensibilities of reality.
There is a limit to what can be said about a retarded school drop-out.