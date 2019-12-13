Trump Impeachment – Because he Insulted Climate Brat Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg “Staring Down” President Trump. Source Australian ABC

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Senator Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) let the cat out of the bag in a hearing on Thursday, expressing outrage that President Trump would ridicule Time Magazine choosing Greta Thunberg as person of the year.

… This is a president that attacks everybody to distract. He attacks everybody who won’t bend the knee to Donald J. Trump. He attacked John McCain, a war hero. He attacked Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican nominee. He’s attacked Bob Mueller, a Marine and distinguished professional in law enforcement. He attacked your former Speaker Paul Ryan. He attacks Gold Star families. He even attacked today a 16-year-old teenage activist, Greta Thunberg. All this in response to President Trump’s disdain for our little climate messiah; “Are you here to defend that as well?” Jeffries asked his Republican colleagues about their arguments that Trump did nothing impeachable. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/13/hakeem-jeffries-invokes-trumps-tweet-on-greta-thunberg-during-impeachment-hearing/

President Trump ridiculing Time Magazine’s choice;

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Is this really all they’ve got? Is the Democrat impeachment case so pathetic that they think citing President Trump insulting Greta will help boost support for their efforts?

Or maybe in their minds Democrats have put climate brat Greta Thunberg on such a pedestal, they think the American people will understand action against a President who insults her mission?

In the words of President Trump, “so ridiculous”.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

