Dec. 13, 2019
Hubble Views Galaxy’s Dazzling Display
The galaxy is the eponymous member of the NGC 3175 group, which has been called a nearby analog for the Local Group. The Local Group contains our very own home galaxy, the Milky Way, and around 50 others — a mix of spiral, irregular and dwarf galaxies. The NGC 3175 group contains a couple of large spiral galaxies — the subject of this image and NGC 3137 — and numerous lower-mass spiral and satellite galaxies. Galaxy groups are some of the most common galactic gatherings in the cosmos, and they comprise 50 or so galaxies all bound together by gravity.
This image comprises observations from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.
Text credit: ESA (European Space Agency)
Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Rosario et al.
Last Updated: Dec. 13, 2019
Editor: Rob Garner
2 thoughts on “Hubble Views Galaxy’s Dazzling Display”
Imagine the vast amount of life on another on of the millions of plants/moons within those galaxies.. Its sad that life is so short, that we are Stuck on this planet with useless wars and petty politics, worst of all the lying greens and vile greta…..
It makes we appreciate space even more.
“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….”,
May the Force be with you.
Unfortunately in this galaxy, the farce be with us. The climate farce that is.