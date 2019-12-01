COP25 – Madrid. After rioting and civil unrest in Chile, the intended location of COP-25, Madrid, Spain agreed to take on the challenge of hosting some 20,000 climate change bureaucrats for the 25th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). #GretaThunberg is taking a yacht there, crossing the Atlantic in stormy wintertime. The climate confab takes place December 2-13, 2019. The ‘climateers’ plan to implement the Paris Agreement “rule book” and there’s a push for a global carbon tax law. We take a look at what Canadians are already paying in carbon tax equivalents on federal and provincial fuel taxes – and what the rest of the world pays in carbon taxes. What would a carbon tax law mean for Canada and other democracies. Please read our rebuttal to the UN Climate Panel’s recent IPCC SR15 report:
https://blog.friendsofscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Faulty-Premises-Poor-Public-Policy-on-Climate-Oct-30-2018-FINAL.pdf
5 thoughts on “COP25 – Madrid. Global Carbon Tax Law Has Serious Consequences for Canada and Democracy”
Any carbon taxes mean restraint on any economy throughout the world. The purpose of these carbon taxes is to restrain the US economy and after restrain the world. The US is always first because they have the biggest economy. It’s never environmental. It’s always political because everything regarding man is always political.
Just more reason to secede from Ottawa.
“Give is your money, and give us control, and we will take care of you.” Since of course we can’t be trusted to spend our money wisely, nor to make good decisions.
What would a UN sanctioned Global Carbon Tax mean for the Self-Rule form of government known as Democracy? The End…
It would mean that a globalised governing group would have the ability to override any laws passed by any Autonomous Country for what the few overseers view as “Best for everyone” regardless of what their individual Governments and populace vote for within their borders
and what the rest of the world pays in carbon taxes…
..the vast majority gets paid