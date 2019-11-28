Claim: China says it’s already met 2020 climate goals

From AP Via The New York Post

By Associated Press

November 27, 2019

BEIJING — China has realized its 2020 target for reducing carbon emissions ahead of schedule, the ecology and environment ministry reported Wednesday.

The ministry said China’s CO2 emissions per unit of GDP had fallen last year by 4 percent from a year earlier to stand at 45.8 percent less than in 2005.

Vice Minister Zhao Yingmin told reporters that completed the target of CO2 reduction for 2020 ahead of schedule, while 14.3 percent of the energy China consumes now comes from non-fossil fuel sources.

“These are hard-won results from the efforts of promoting a green and low carbon economy,” Zhao said.

While becoming more efficient, China saw its annual carbon emissions nearly triple between 2000 and 2018 as the economy grew at a rapid pace. It has been the world’s biggest emitter since 2005 when it passed the US.

Yet China is also the leading market for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles and the biggest manufacturer of solar cells.

Full article here.

HT/Willie Soon

