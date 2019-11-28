By Associated Press
November 27, 2019
BEIJING — China has realized its 2020 target for reducing carbon emissions ahead of schedule, the ecology and environment ministry reported Wednesday.
The ministry said China’s CO2 emissions per unit of GDP had fallen last year by 4 percent from a year earlier to stand at 45.8 percent less than in 2005.
Vice Minister Zhao Yingmin told reporters that completed the target of CO2 reduction for 2020 ahead of schedule, while 14.3 percent of the energy China consumes now comes from non-fossil fuel sources.
“These are hard-won results from the efforts of promoting a green and low carbon economy,” Zhao said.
While becoming more efficient, China saw its annual carbon emissions nearly triple between 2000 and 2018 as the economy grew at a rapid pace. It has been the world’s biggest emitter since 2005 when it passed the US.
Yet China is also the leading market for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles and the biggest manufacturer of solar cells.
HT/Willie Soon
10 thoughts on “Claim: China says it’s already met 2020 climate goals”
“There are no Americans in Baghdad”
Reducing emissions by increasing them, damned clever those Chinese.
getting more efficient at emitting more CO2. Waydago Xi.
Being more efficient is very sensible, of course this has nothing to do with “reducing” emissions since they are still climbing and nothing to do with climate. They do have a legitimate need to clean up their air but it’s not “dirty CO2” they are trying deal with.
Now, that’s how you spin a narrative!
The spinning wheel whirs round and round.
Their emissions were reduced ahead of whose schedule? Theirs? And exactly what was that schedule? Hard to figure from that bit of propaganda.
China’s performance is very poor. When you look at CO2 emissions per dollar GDP, China rates 175 out of 178 nations. link Maybe they’re better than they used to be but they’re still much worse than average.
The stupid round eyes won’t know any better.
“China’s CO2 emissions per unit of GDP”
Per unit of GDP?
Pure genius!
…. and Trump has reduced China’s GDP, so praise be to Trump for helping China meet their goals.