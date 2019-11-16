Germany’s parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.
German lawmakers voted to enshrine climate protection in law on Friday.
The new legislation will target sectors like energy, transport and housing. It aims to cut Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030. Parts of the so-called “climate packet” still need approval.
“Every minister who doesn’t stick to the goals will have to explain themselves to this chamber,” said SPD lawmaker Matthias Miersch in parliament. The law will set goals in each government department to reduce CO2 emissions.
Incentives will also be introduced for businesses and agencies who operate in an environmentally friendly way.
This could mean that flying will become more expensive, while trains will become cheaper in Germany. A CO2 traffic charge will be introduced as well as charges on businesses that produce a large amount of CO2.
The legislation will cost around €54 billion ($59.5 billion) by 2023, in part financed by these charges.
17 thoughts on “German parliament approves climate protection plan”
That should read climate protection racket, not packet!
54 billion more in taxes, no we get to see why govts are keen to get on board. Plus they can pretend it is all virtuous “save the planet” BS, so everyone will accept it.
I really thought Krauts had more sense.
Commercial Suicide.
I am amazed that the pragmatic Germans are falling for the Climate CHange/Emergency hype.
Yes, as a people, they’ve always been so resistant to mass delusion.
That’s the point actually, the German’s at a national level are fantasists, not pragmatists. They are up themselves with their sense of cultural/moral/intellectual superiority and have been since they gave the Romans are hard time. This will be just another reason for them to bludge off NATO and stick with about 1% GDP on defence, try to keep the US at the front line, buy off the Russians with huge gas purchases and transfer their ownership of CO2 emitting industries to China. Just a moral accounting trick.
All heil the fourth reich!
It’s so important, it can wait 11 years.
But there will follow a very controverse discussion about the proposed distance of 1.000 m distance between residentials and windmills.
Germany’s Altmaier defends wind distance rule as opposition grows
Germany is technically in a recession with a car industry heading for Detroit status according to the head of VW. With one of the highest electricity prices in the world this is having a heavy impact on its industry – and then they sign up to this!
Personally I don’t care as it allows other countries a chance to shine and speeds up the collapse of the EU. The only thing that propped up the EU during the last financial crisis was Germany. This will not happen again.
Wow! What has happened to our German friends? First unrestricted mass immigration and now putting green wienie dreams into law. I wonder if Mercedes and BMW will go all in or continue to produce their wonderful cars? I previously told people to buy French wines and German cars, now I don’t know what to say.
The UK National Grid currently shows 60% Fossil Fuels 14.6% Nuclear, 8% interconnectors.
The rest is from “Renewables” that include Wood Chip Burning DRAX.
Wind 3.8%
Solar 1.9%
All of this over the presence of only a 4/100 of one percent level of CO2 in the atmosphere. This level of CO2 in a CO2 fire extinguisher would render that extinguisher utterly ineffective so why is that atmospheric level anything but ineffective in changing the air temperature of the Earth?
This is going to negatively impact the German economy. That will undermine the European economy, which is already in trouble, so much so that the European Central Bank has effected a negative interest rate policy.
Yes, some German smokestack industries will move to countries in Eastern Europe, thus stimulating local economies, but in general this is highly destructive.
Who says Trump has no influence over German policy? Germany is voluntarily gutting their economy in order to cut the US trade deficit and reduce GDP so that their current NATO contribution will exceed 2% of GDP. (Allowing for further military spending cuts).
All this talk about climate is just an elaborate cover story to save face. They don’t want to admit that they are caving to the orange man’s demands.
Are the MORONS (CEOs) that run German companies taking money under the table? It used to be that the talented German engineers made operational decisions and had significant influence on energy policy. I guess they feel their jobs might be in jeopardy if they object.
Stupidity is rampant worldwide as is virtue signaling.
We need not impose tariffs on German ( European-built ) cars–German Industry is in self-destruct mode.
Test this conspiracy theory with few searches….World economy is controlled by Malthusian elitists….they finance the climate extremist agenda but actually want it to fail….so that population control is implemented….developed countries will be OK because they are already below 2 child families….but the third world will take it for the team….and Malthusians don’t want to appear to be racist….Is it as far “out there” as it seems ?
All of this will do NOTHING to change the climate, what a crock.
Where do they think the energy is going to come from. They don’t want nukes, won’t get there with wind and solar. The Germans usually are very down to Earth and demand everything be backed up. No wishy washy opinions are allowed in German culture.
I can always remember Germans will always demand : Was is deiner Meinung dafur? and “oh , I don’t know really” is NOT an acceptable answer.
So, given that Germany can’t wean itself from coal … ?? I’m having trouble squaring the circle.