Sweden Central Bank Sells Australian, Canadian Bonds because of Climate Policy Risk

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Sweden’s Central Bank is selling off holdings in Australian and Canadian bonds, because the financial stability of Australia and Canada is at risk if the world agrees to stronger action on climate change.

Sweden sells off Canada, Australia bonds over climate change

Kelsey Johnson

Nov 14, 2019 — 12.14pm

Ottawa | Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday (AEDT) it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high.

Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said the bank would no longer invest in assets from issuers with a large climate footprint, even if the yields were high.

“Australia and Canada are countries that are not known for good climate work. Greenhouse gas emissions per capita are among the highest in the world,” he said in a speech at Orebro University in Sweden.

“As a result of the new investment policy, we sold our holdings of bonds issued by Alberta in the spring. For the same reason, we have recently sold our holdings in bonds issued by the Australian states of Queensland and Western Australia.”

…

Analysts say the valuations of fossil fuel companies could be at risk if governments move to spur stronger action.

This could pose more problems for Alberta, which is already hurting from five years of low crude prices and pipeline constraints. A number of major firms have sold their Canadian assets or scaled back investments.

…