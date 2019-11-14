Sweden Central Bank Sells Australian, Canadian Bonds because of Climate Policy Risk

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Sweden’s Central Bank is selling off holdings in Australian and Canadian bonds, because the financial stability of Australia and Canada is at risk if the world agrees to stronger action on climate change.
Sweden sells off Canada, Australia bonds over climate change
Kelsey Johnson
Nov 14, 2019 — 12.14pm
Ottawa | Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday (AEDT) it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high.
Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said the bank would no longer invest in assets from issuers with a large climate footprint, even if the yields were high.
“Australia and Canada are countries that are not known for good climate work. Greenhouse gas emissions per capita are among the highest in the world,” he said in a speech at Orebro University in Sweden.
“As a result of the new investment policy, we sold our holdings of bonds issued by Alberta in the spring. For the same reason, we have recently sold our holdings in bonds issued by the Australian states of Queensland and Western Australia.”
Analysts say the valuations of fossil fuel companies could be at risk if governments move to spur stronger action.
This could pose more problems for Alberta, which is already hurting from five years of low crude prices and pipeline constraints. A number of major firms have sold their Canadian assets or scaled back investments.
…Read more: https://www.afr.com/world/europe/sweden-sells-off-canada-australia-bonds-over-climate-change-20191114-p53akq
It is intriguing that the Swedish Central Bank has not included the USA, China and India on its list of climate sinners.
Perhaps the Swedish Central Bank’s perception of climate risk only applies to resource rich countries led by politicians who try to play both sides of the climate game.
Who did they sell them to? BTW just noticed your ENSO meter has dropped back a bit I think.
The back sells bonds, other people buy them.
Net change to society? Nil.
Geoff S
Our prime minstrel May have said those words (hes a parrot ) but he has done everything he can to make sure the oil does stay in the ground. He has no thoughts of his own and is told what to do by Gerald butts. Gerald is mainly responsible fo Ontario’s green agenda.
Has Sweden already sold off its holdings of all US bonds and other US equities? If not, why not?
Sweden should have the symbol of Janus on its national flag and its currency.
Therefore, it is important to understand the mechanisms behind different forms of climate change denial
What the frack? Who thinks that way?
You know you’re in trouble when even banks go full retard on “climate change”.
Huh, has sweden gone full amish? No carbon at all? No wood burning or oil in the winter time? When did they shut down their nuclear reactors?
So resource rich countries have some of the highest GHG emissions per capital. I don’t suppose that might be related to the fact they provide a massive amount of the energy, agricultural, mining and forestry resources to the rest fo the world. This is like closing down the kitchen because of the heat emissions and then later realizing how hungry you get without a good meal once in a while.
Call me old fashioned, but I would prefer “Sweden sells off Canadian and Australian bonds over climate change.”
Sweden will soon be a Muslim country and Muslim countries have no problems with oil and gas. The eloi indigenous Swedes who are selling out their culture and heritage will soon be gone or will have emigrated. Problem solved.