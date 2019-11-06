Georgetown: How a Texan Town’s Green Energy Dream Turned into a Nightmare

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova; Al Gore might be happy to encourage towns like Georgetown to go renewable, but so far he is not offering to pay anyones grossly inflated green electricity bills.
ENERGY TRANSITIONS
How 100% renewables backfired on a Texas town
Edward Klump, E&E News reporter
Energywire: Monday, November 4, 2019
An inconvenient truth is hanging over Georgetown, Texas: Its celebrated shift to renewable energy doesn’t look like a national model these days.
Electric rates are up. Critics are blasting the costs. And the city north of Austin is trying to figure out how to mitigate the situation.
Georgetown, whose green push gained global attention thanks to former Vice President Al Gore and others, can claim to have 100% renewable power thanks to a credit system tied to electricity purchases. In 2018, the city bought enough power from wind and solar projects to account for all of the community’s consumption. It also pays for power fueled by natural gas.
In all, the city contracts for more electricity than its municipal utility needs to serve customers — and that’s been a problem. Surplus power is sold into a market hampered by weak prices, often delivering financial losses instead of the returns Georgetown expected.
“It’s unfortunate that the Georgetown experiment went so quickly from being a success story to being something of a cautionary example,” said Adrian Shelley, director of the Texas office of Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group.
Georgetown declined to discuss many of the details of its renewable contracts, but said on its website that the city “is still obligated to pay the price for energy we secured in our contracts” when the price of energy decreases. It also talked about looking to change its ongoing financial obligations related to energy contracts.
Georgetown recently filed suit against Buckthorn Westex LLC, an affiliate of Clearway Energy Inc. The city is seeking the cancellation of a solar contract over the alleged nondisclosure of information about the expected performance of the facility. In a statement, Buckthorn said it “strongly disputes all claims in the complaint made by the City of Georgetown.”
“Buckthorn has and will continue to honor all terms of its contractual agreement with the City and any claims to the contrary are inaccurate,” the company said.
The monthly bill for an average home in Georgetown that uses 1,000 kWh per month climbed about 22% to $144.35 in 2019 compared with 2018, according to the city. Much of that jump, though not all of it, is related to a higher power cost adjustment.
…Read more: https://www.eenews.net/stories/1061456081
My question – why do renewable energy providers need contracts with lock-in clauses?
Climate advocates regularly assure us that renewable energy is cheaper than coal, yet green energy fans like the Mayor of Georgetown seem to feel an obligation to sign long term contracts to purchase renewable energy, with no clawback option if the price of that renewable energy is significantly higher than the prevailing electricity spot price.
Perhaps Georgetown voters should consider this paradox at the next city election.
We are having the same problem here in CA. Rates continue to climb.
This state is out of control.
Yes, those same 1000 kwh per month would be closer to $300 here.
CO2
I can’t relate the cost because in order to spread the cost over more poor people and pretend it is their fault, Ontario is charging more for power when it is most needed. We have three prices now. At cooking and bath time it is about 1.5 times more than usual.
My bill about doubled in 7 years and we were warned it would double again as more renewables come on line. These (private) investments have to be paid for by someone.
I looked up the energy price rebate to see how much I can get and it is $30 a month but I have to have an income below $16k per year to qualify. It is a good thing I have four natural gas appliances. I am thinking of getting one of those auto-start generators that run on Nat gas to fill in when the mains go off in the coming winter storms.
Would someone please turn up the sun?
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ontario government renegs on many of those renewable contracts and takes a write-down charge, similar to the one taken for the nuclear assets of Ontario Hydro, and then add any resultant liabilities to the the debt currently serviced by a transmission surcharge. I suspect it might be in the billions.
And … we will soon be facing massive rate increases to pay for PG&E’s negligent homicides and domicilecides … followed by increases to perform decades of deferred maintenance. Yes, we will have to pay $$$ MORE $$$ for PG&E to do the maintenance that we’ve already paid them to do … but which funds were diverted into (for example) a massive advertising campaign after the incineration of people in Belmont from a high pressure gas line “leak” (read: negligent lack of maintenance). Countless advertisements illustrating all their “employees of color” who were working hard to keep you from being incinerated. I’ll bet their virtue signaling advertisements cost more than $10M. Why does a public utility monopoly … need to advertise how swell they are? Think of ALL the equipment that could have been repaired and upgraded … instead of some useless PR campaign … to restore their “image”. It’s criminal activity by both PG&E and the CPUC in my opinion.
im beginning to think many of the greens are ok paying more for electricity. They have been told the world is ending and green energy will save the world. period. don’t confuse them with facts.
Or their memory is so short, they don’t know what they paid for electricity this time last year.
Renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuel under Hollywood accounting rules.
Come on, griff, tell us all how unreliables are so much cheaper!
Having reviewed some large, long term power agreements in connection with acquisitions, I can assure you a small town mayor lacks the expertise to negotiate such a deal. Even with professional advice.
“Georgetown, whose green push gained global attention thanks to former Vice President Al Gore and others, can claim to have 100% renewable power thanks to a credit system tied to electricity purchases. In 2018, the city bought enough power from wind and solar projects to account for all of the community’s consumption. It also pays for power fueled by natural gas.”
I’m sorry but I don’t understand how it claimed to have 100% renewable power when it pays for natural gas. I suspect the natural gas use is significant and is used whenever the wind doesn’t blow and is kept on idle at all times, which still uses natural gas. Can someone explain this, please?
Is all in the offset.
Basically pick a card and remember it then put it back into the deck.
Now I am going to get you completely distracted and concentrating on something else while I shamelessly cheat. Concentrate on the word ‘renewables’. Feel warm inside yet? Now we are not actually going to use those renewables, instead we are going to find someone who can supply them, and then pay them the renewable market rate to produce those renewables – or at least claim to – and then pump them into the grid, somewhere, and we just take the same old electricity would were using the week before but don’t worry about that because…. IS THIS YOUR CARD?!
(applause!)
It is all in the intentions. Offsetting works the same way. You may be burning evil non renewables in your expensive overseas trip, but by doing something with good intentions – buying offsets – the evil is washed out with the good. You can try the same trick next time those pesky police come around claiming you have murdered someone – just tell them you offset any dead people by having a bit of unprotected sex the weekend before and in nine months time the new bub will make you completely population neutral. Judges can’t argue with that!
Oh really, another green energy flop story… Do the greens not read stpries like this? Maybe they are happy being blind sheep shouting lies to feel happy, and eventually poor…
As I understand it, (I welcome clarification.) they agreed to pay the green guys at certain rate for the electricity the green things would produce. The rate was locked in.
But no separate lines were run. The green guys just added their power to the grid and Georgetown got their power from a mix of various ways that power was generated and put on the grid?
So there’s no way to tell if the actual source of Georgetown’s power is “green” or not. They just pay a bunch more green for it than other Texans?
It was a success story before turning into failure? Right, like jumping in front of a moving train is a success story until impact.
Right! It was a failure from the beginning. It just took a while for it to hurt.
When you politically live by propaganda, you’ll politically die by propaganda.
“In 2018, the city bought enough power from wind and solar projects to account for all of the community’s consumption”
If I read this correctly (and that’s actually a big if because of the vague wording) they contracted to buy the number of kWh that the town would use in a month, every month from the wind and solar bandits. But the wind and solar deliver all those kWh’s when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, which is not going to be when the consumers need it, so they have to sell the excess (probably at about 3¢/kWh, which is what Ontario gets from NY and Pa for surplus wind power it doesn’t need but has to buy).
Then, when demand is higher than the wind and sun can supply – “It also pays for power fueled by natural gas” – probably single-cycle gas turbines because they can wind up and down to match demand.
All Georgetown needs to sort its problems out is a battery or two to store the surplus until they need it. There, problem solved. /sarc
The RINO Mayor who pushed that virtue signaling contract is now gone. Yet his RINO ways will impact Georgetown residents as their taxes go up to pay for the city’s folly. When the RINO mayor got in bed with the Socialist-Democrats in Austin to garner some “Green virtue”, bad schist happened. The middle class residents of Georgetown, an Austin bedroom community, got fleeced in the Democrat-inspired electricity bill shakedown.
And RINO Republicans who get in bed with Democrats on the climate scam will always find themselves eventually abandoned in a Purgatory of their own making – that middle ground, halfway between hell and heaven, and not wanted by either side.
That is the cautionary tale all Republican politicians need to heed.
Our leaders here in Iowa babble on endlessly about being one of the leading wind power generators in the nation, with 30% or whatever of our electricity generated by wind… again magically isolated from the grid somehow. Our governor, who’s actually a pretty good governor for the most part, has said it was one of Iowa’s main selling points in attracting new businesses because of how much they enjoy having “clean, renewable” electricity. You know, because businesses thrive on expensive, intermittent power sources.
Oh, and our relatively low electricity rates are beginning to steadily creep up. Oh, and guess who got saddled with the bill when the Duane Arnold nuclear plant was shut down and has to be dismantled, something that the utility sort of forgot to explain to the rate payers up front (before I was a resident here).
And, oh. Did have I ever said what a frickin’ blight on the landscape those thousands of piece-of-crap windmills are that have all cropped up since I moved here nearly 40 years ago? I haven’t actually spoken to any birds or bats about what they think.
At a guess, here is how it works:
The town used X kwh of electricity per year, so they buy X kwh of “green” electricity. Only thing is, X isn’t available all the time, so the town must also buy Y kwh of natural gas power.
Which means the town has X-Y surplus power at the end of the year that they want to sell. Which would be peachy if they could get the green price, but they can’t. The best they can get is the spot price Z, and not only is this a whole lot less than the green price, at times it even turns negative. Especially as those tend to be the times when X is available. If you are trying to get rid of power at those times, you end up having to pay people to take it.
So for X units of power, they end up paying X+Y-Z, where Z may be positive or negative, but is most likely negative or very close to zero.
May there be many more Georgetowm’s. The hip pocket nerve is a lot more
powerful than the ideology of fighting to “”Save the Planet””.
MJE VK5ELL
These “entrepreneurs” were very happy to risk other people’s money. Funny that they didn’t invest themselves in this great deal.
At the risk of doing an Ad Hom, someone needs to tell Mayor Ross that posing like a victorious prize fighter makes his jacket ride up, giving the impression he has little stubby arms.
Should have gone for the dignified leader photo. Shoulders not quite square to the camera with head turned to face. If you are cropped then all is good. If you are showing the legs you have your hips on opposite lock with hands on front of hips. This makes the shoulders look broader (good) and the placement of your hands hides the full width of the hips (also good).
Then you back up your awesome looking photo by telling your voters you are here to save them real world money, not to make them feel good fluffy with woke rubbish.
Not that I am going Ad Hom 😀
So in the province that I reside in the government has made a virtual signalling mandate to remove COAL as a source for power production. 68% of the total power produced for this province comes from coal fired power plants. These power plants use pit mines that are excavated in the area of these power plants because this province is blessed with an abundance of coal just 200 ft below the surface of most of the province. These same power plants have some of the latest technology to reduce the harmful byproducts from the exhaust streams of the boilers and they provide good steady CHEAP power to the consumers.
Last week there was a dedication of a “NEW” natural gas pipeline to supply 5 of the 13 power plants with natural gas so they could switch over from burning coal in the next 5 years. So now these same power plants that were burning a localized unwanted cheap fuel are going to enter the commodities market and use the same fuel that I require to burn in MY furnace to supply heat and Hot water to my residence. So to virtual signal the left wing nut jobs that we are becoming greener in this province I will see not only a drastic increase in the price of electricity but my heating bill is also going to rise to staggering heights. When you suddenly change the market of supply and demand for natural gas the only way the price for natural gas is going to go is UP.
What is REALLY ironic is in 1997 the three natural gas fired power plants that were running in this province were shutdown and torn down. They were UNECONOMICAL to operate even when the natural gas prices were running at $ 0.50 a gig a-joule so 7 new coal fired plants were constructed since then to handle the load. Today the price of natural gas was running $3.85 a gig a-joule and they are telling us that it is better than coal.
On a final note up until 1950’s a lot of homes in this province used coal to burn in their furnaces because it was easier than wood. When the major oil fields were discovered in the 1950’s the push to convert homes to natural gas in major centers was started. So if we run out of gas because we are using it to make power when can we expect to switch back to burning coal to heat my home. Just asking.