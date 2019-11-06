L A Times propaganda conceals colossal global failure of the Paris Agreement

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L A Times newest climate alarmist propaganda article blatantly conceals the colossal global failure of the phony Paris Agreement and tries to manipulate the story around the flawed hype that the U.S. has the ability to make meaningful impacts on future global emissions reductions without mentioning of course the huge costs, massive bureaucracy and global emissions irrelevancy involved with such schemes.
“Despite President Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, the United States hasn’t completely abandoned the landmark international agreement.
In fact, when the president announced his intent to drop out of the deal two years ago, he inadvertently catalyzed a flurry of climate action among cities, states, businesses and other organizations that remain committed to reducing carbon emissions in order to help the world avoid the worst effects of global warming, experts said.
“That was already going on, but the Trump administration really put that on steroids,” said David Victor, a climate policy researcher at UC San Diego.
More than 400 city leaders have joined the Climate Mayors association, and 17 states and territories have joined the U.S. Climate Alliance. Both organizations have vowed to uphold the country’s Paris pledge.”
The Times story completely hides any and all global data showing what the rest of the world is doing with respect to their emissions outcomes. The Times article basically ignores the fact that the Paris Agreement is a “global agreement.”
Global energy and emissions data clearly establish that the Paris Agreement has been a complete failure and offers no possible global emissions outcomes except ever rising and higher levels of CO2 emissions consistent with the increased and unstoppable energy growth by the world’s developing nations none of which have any emissions reduction commitments or obligations under this politically contrived agreement.
Through year 2018 global emissions have climbed by nearly 8 billion metric tons since 2005 (the year Obama pegged as the benchmark starting date for his now appropriately defunct CPP emissions reduction shenanigans) with all of that increase accounted for by the world’s developing nations.
The Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 and yet during the three year period through 2018 since that signing global CO2 emissions have climbed by nearly 1.6 billion metric tons with all of that growth from the developing nations while U.S. emissions changed little (and remain well below the U.S. year 2007 peak) and EU emissions slightly declined during this interval.
In comparison China and India’s CO2 emissions climbed by over 770 million metric tons during the three year interval between 2015 to 2018 which continued their unending and decades long increasing emissions trends as is the case for nearly all of the world’s developing nations.
Furthermore EIA future forecasts show global emissions climbing by an additional about 8 billion metrics tons by year 2050 from 2018 levels with all of that increase accounted for by the developing nations despite the developed nations seeing declining emissions during this period as depicted in the EIA graph presented below.
President Trump made the best possible and reasonable decision for the American people which was to dump the absurd Paris Agreement and continue to achieve emissions reductions in the U.S. through cost effective and energy efficient fuel substitution of natural gas in place of coal.
If the world really wants to undertake trying to achieve the unnecessary and costly emission reductions schemes of the Paris Agreement that are driven by politically contrived flawed and failed computer models that cannot accurately represent global or regional climate then its up to the developing nations of the world to lead this effort.
The Paris Agreement is a colossal flop and needs to be dumped.
10 thoughts on “L A Times propaganda conceals colossal global failure of the Paris Agreement”
“Bad ideas never seem to go out of style.”
Anonymous Heins
Insofar as it is a colossal flop, it ,in effect, has been dropped.
All it was to accomplish was to funnel money from developed countries to all the others.
Saving the world is the job of angels and unicorns.
A fund to massively increase nuclear power is needed to slow the output of CO2 – –
not that it is needed for any reason.
This is the genius of the American system. States and localities can try things. Experiment. And we can sit back and benefit from these experiments.
Like the one in Texas we say a report of here earlier.
Don’t expect India, China, Japan and South Korea to lower their emissions. In the real world it’s impossible, they need to burn millions of tons of coal to produce the energy intensive manufactured goods that the West refuses to do, but desperately requires. If we in the West decide we want the energy intensive manufacturing industry and the associated tax base and jobs back then “the developing nations” will be able to virtue signal. The United States in well positioned to do so, the rest of the West, with their wind and solar, not so much.
The Paris Agreement is worse than no agreement.
In real terms the Paris Agreement of course achieves nothing that makes any substantive difference on emissions trajectories. Only some new tech and/or a push for nuclear power will do that. Alternatively, a global catastrophe of genocide and destruction, brought by the Left and their policies, could lower emissions trajectories. Only the psychotically insane want that latter possibility.
In political terms the Paris Agreement provides only the illusion that something is being done.
It’s an Emperor’s New Clothes fallacy, a fawning over an imaginary result with the GreenSime-bootlicking fraudsters and Globalist-elites all congratulating each other on how magnificent it is.
That lie to the public and the insult to reason is far more damaging IF the climate change believers really think CO2 is problem.
That said, it is also irrational to think the dishonest, corrupt hack editors and reporters at the LA Times, the WaPo, the NYTimes, CNN, or any of the Big 3 Networks in the US are going to suddenly have an epiphany — wake-up and declare in a “Road to Damascus-style” admission they’ve been lying and deceiving their readers and viewer audiences for decades about the climate scam.
So what is solution?
1) Vote out the political Fraudsters (both Democrats and RINO Republicans) at the ballot box. They are irredeemable, because they’ve tasted the Lust for Power over the people and been bought by lobbyists lobbying for the climate scam promises.
2) Don’t give subscription money to Fraudulent news outlets like the LATimes. Let them die in profitability for their lies and destruction of their own journalism profession. So very much more unemployment for hack “jornalists” and their editors awaits with any luck.
The next Progressive scam on humanity will no doubt eventually replace the climate hustle. Black Swans are everywhere. And we never see them until they have landed and laid their egg.
I understand that under Paris, the US agreed to reduce our CO2 emissions and agreed to pay $100 Billion per year to help less advanced countries reduce theirs. Have any of these States and cities begun to pay this obligation? Somehow, I think not. And if not, while they may have “vowed to meet US climate goals” they are not doing it.
This money is the only reason any other country cares whether we are in or out.
I think Obama intended the US contribution to the UN Climate Aid fund to be around $5Billion per year at first. But $5Billion/yr is chump change to the US annual GDP, that’s about the cost of one new aircraft carrier without airplanes or people. With the rest of $100Billion coming from “developed nations.” But the cost to US economy in terms of GDP growth from the emissions targets and thus future prosperity was far more than 0.025% of the US economy. The destruction of US GDP growth over 30 years and thus the US economy by 2050 was an enormous to mis-allocation of resources under a very inefficient government fiat to support renewable energy fantasies. Renewable energy scams and carbon trading schemes that were to profit the GreenSlime billionaires feeding campaign cash to US Democrats. for more political power. Meanwhile, the US middle class was to be gutted and reduced to serfdom.
It all still could very well happen if enough dumb people keep voting for Democrats and RINOS … voting against their economic interests and freedoms. Because if Democrats in the US are able to secure enough political power like they have in Cali and NY, then any carbon tax or carbon trading schemes still won’t provide them enough OPM to buy votes and power.
They (the Bernie Sanders and Pocahontas Socialists if in power) will next use changes to federal tax laws and courts to come after the very deep retirement savings ,the IRAs and 401Ks, that the middle class has stashed away to pay for votes from those who do not have those savings and with Social Security is bankrupt.
The ‘propaganda’ has nothing to do with temperature and everything to do with wealth redistribution. The fact that California can afford to virtue signal their CC efforts today because of their economic situation will change as industry leaves and people get fed up with their energy costs and taxes to maintain a CO2 free status quo while the majority of the world ignores. But that’s the goal of AGW.
Emission control was never going to work what “prohibition scheme” ever did. Only the politicians and left were delusional enough to think it would and you end at the predictable point of failure.
The challenge for politicians and the left is to come up with plan B.
There is lots of talk about reducing CO2 emissions. Has anything been done that matters? No.
The Keeling Curve is trending same as before.
https://scripps.ucsd.edu/programs/keelingcurve/
So your choices are:
* It doesn’t matter. Don’t worry.
* Doom! Become a survivalist.