California Governor to President Trump: You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; The governor of inclusive California only wants ideas and feedback from people who agree with him.

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2019

This response was triggered by a series of tweets from President Trump, criticising California’s management of wildfires.

..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…But our teams are working well together in….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

….putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

I suspect we have all the information we need to understand why California is such a mess. Politicians who only want to hear from those who agree with them don’t learn by their mistakes.

Even Reuters thinks Governor Newsom needs to look beyond blaming climate change, to address California’s wildfires.

This is not the first time California’s utterly inadequate forest management has been criticised. Late last year Governor Jerry Brown quietly made efforts to ease logging restrictions and improve forest management, while publicly maintaining the fiction that the forest fires had nothing to do with his administration’s regulatory incompetence.

Based on this year’s wildfire disaster, I’m guessing that more efforts to ease restrictions and encourage competent forest management are required.

