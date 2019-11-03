California Governor to President Trump: You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; The governor of inclusive California only wants ideas and feedback from people who agree with him.
This response was triggered by a series of tweets from President Trump, criticising California’s management of wildfires.
I suspect we have all the information we need to understand why California is such a mess. Politicians who only want to hear from those who agree with them don’t learn by their mistakes.
Even Reuters thinks Governor Newsom needs to look beyond blaming climate change, to address California’s wildfires.
This is not the first time California’s utterly inadequate forest management has been criticised. Late last year Governor Jerry Brown quietly made efforts to ease logging restrictions and improve forest management, while publicly maintaining the fiction that the forest fires had nothing to do with his administration’s regulatory incompetence.
Based on this year’s wildfire disaster, I’m guessing that more efforts to ease restrictions and encourage competent forest management are required.
He really is a child isnt he? you must beleive what I beleive to talk with me? seriously? what a petulant fool to be leading a State.
Gavin Nuisance, Governor of the People’s Democratic Republic of Kalifornia (PDRK)
57% of California’s forest area is on Federal land.
And the remaining 97% is state land.
Note that my comment at that Breitbart article is #6 out of 4751 comments! See link to Like my comment! The comment is:
Newsome excuses himself of blame because of “climate change.” That’s bs.
There’s been little or no warming in the US (and California) since 1999, when NASA data showed clearly that the US was warmer in the 1930s! This fact was later “adjusted” away in the 2000s, but these are the words of NASA’s Chief Scientist Jim Hansen in 1999:
“In the U.S. the warmest decade was the 1930s and the warmest year was 1934.” -James Hansen, NASA, 1999, quote at this link: https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/hansen_07/
This graphic makes this clear: http://icecap.us/images/uploads/HE11.png
In fact the climate science gurus predict that the major driver of wildfires (santana winds) get less frequent due to global warming. Makes sense since the cold high pressure great basin events should weaken as things heat up. Link below.
https://scripps.ucsd.edu/news/climate-change-may-suppress-santa-ana-winds-particularly-fall
Also inconvenient is the fact that california in the last year has had 25% more rain and .1 degrees F less temperature On average than the 1981-2010 baseline. Check out the quite good climate tracker link for california below.
https://wrcc.dri.edu/Climate/Tracker/CA/index.html
Looking a bit weak for climate change attribution.
@Darcy. Right. It seems everything is due to “climate change.” The tree hugging leftists have worked overtime to prevent removal off fuel from the forests, to eliminate firebreaks, and Brown vetoed a bill just a couple years back that would have prioritized clearing brush around the power lines! Insanity.
Btw, I know it’s at the top of this page, but I realize I forgot to give the link to the Breitbart article that this page is based on and that my comment is in: https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2019/11/03/trump-slams-gavin-newsom-on-california-fires-get-your-act-together/
The Gavinator’s tweet reveals the “belief” nature of the Left for their CC religion. No science or cirical thought required. Take it on faith.
dang…global warming really does cause everything
..isn’t that convenient
they claim it’s going to make thing…all things…worse…and still they do nothing to prepare
Sigh. This California governor may, like one of his Democrat predecessors, find himself the subject of a recall someday VERY soon. IMHO, it should happen – and none too soon.
If only I could sign the recall petition.
I think another poster here on WUWT already said this on another thread but it bears repeating – there are only two ways wood leaves the forest – either as lumber, or as smoke…
The greenies and warmistas don’t like the first option, and they seem to accept the second one because then they can blame it all on “climate change” and evil Republicans.
So is #ClimateChange a statement of faith to California Governor Gavin Newsom?
Scientifically climate has been changing for 4 billion years.
Or is Gov. Newscom committing the illogical Equivocation of
“Catastrophic Majority Anthropogenic Global Warming”?
Trump to Newsom: You don’t believe in better forest management – you are excused from funding.
Gavin’s belief in Climate Change is so strong he’s willing to sacrifice his citizens in the fires of his criminal neglect!
What an ignominious bsstard!
I don’t think Newsom can be held 100% responsible for the current situation. He can be held responsible for continuing the decades of “do nothing policies” which leads to these sorts of fires. There are many Governors before him, especially Brown, who are equally responsible for poor forest management. Same happens in Australia in fire prone areas. And people wonder why this stuff burns when set alight, usually by arsonists.
If Newsom had said “we have different views on climate change, but we agree that forest management must be improved” and listed initiatives for remedying the problem, instead of sneering at President Trump, this would have been a very different post.
Gavin Newsom: You obviously don’t believe in reality. You are excused from all conversations requiring reality based participants.
That kinda reminds me of King Canute ordering the tide not to come in.
How do you respond claim an idiotic statement like ”you don’t believe in climate change”?
It’s like saying ”you don’t believe in vitamins”
Voters should say, “Gavin Newsome, you are excused from office.”
Sadly, though, probably someone else should say, “Voters, you are excused from voting”, since the people voting for CA governors also seem unable to handle reality.