Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is looking to the world for suggestions as to how she can re-cross the Atlantic after next month’s U.N. climate summit in Chile was unexpectedly scrapped.
The 16-year-old made it from Sweden to California by yacht, train and electric car before Chile’s government announced it was canning the summit because of political unrest in the South American nation.
The COP25 summit will now be held in Spain and she is pleading for public help to make the 6000-mile trip through carbon-free modes of transportation.
“As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help,” Ms Thunberg tweeted from Los Angeles.
“It turns out I’ve travelled half around the world, the wrong way.”
“Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November … If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.”
Thunberg refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved.
Her cry for assistance Friday came after she spent time with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio discussing ways and means to help the world struggle through what they claim is a “climate and ecological emergency,” as Breitbart News reported. DiCraprio called her a “leader of our time” and revealed they have made “a commitment to support one another.”
84 thoughts on “Any Suggestions? Greta Thunberg Pleads for Help and a Carbon-Free Lift Across the Atlantic”
Rowboat or swim.
I think she could hike, snow shoe and ski to the Bering Straight, then paddle a Kayak across (unless it’s frozen) then hike, snow shoe and ski across Siberia until she reaches civilization whereupon she could find some nice roads and trails for a bicycle. She might be a year or so late, however.
Or she could take a hot air balloon from DC.
Couldn’t do a hot air balloon.
Hot air in a balloon is usually produced by gas or maybe coal at a pinch but not by electricity or nuclear energy.
Poor Greta
I was thinking she might grab a politician or two for the hot air.
Her personal hot air would do the trick
Au contraire, balloon filled with unicorn farts will do.
Stay in Chile, or a hydrogen balloon, or dirigible,
JPP
Choices: water travel under or on, air travel, walk on water. Pick one.
She could just divide the oceans and walk across !
That is the obvious choice.
I suppose a swim from Long Island is out of the question. What a shame.
No, she must attempt the swim. Anything else would be hypocrisy.
I’m not sure I could kick her that far, but I’d be glad to give it a try.
Sailing eastwards across the North Atlantic at this time of year is most definitely not for the faint hearted. Maybe she should just continue heading west with the Tradewinds around the globe and then hitch a lift through Asia and Europe? Sure there’ll be plenty of celebrity owned mega yachts in California just waiting to get her on board!
How is her boat she took going west getting back? Surely, like a good chauffeur they have waited for her; otherwise they would have been deadheading going home; extraordinarily inefficient in the new Green world.
She could always try swimming – it’s a great exercise and I am sure she will find lots of interesting things along the way, including very cold water.
Good god, what has the world come to, have the rich and famous truly become stupid? Have the youth of today become so bored that they want to follow a crying co2 seeing child lead them in to the stone age? How will they survive?! leo flys everywhere, and has a yacht 😐 One film he stars in, must produces more of the magical co2 then I will in my whole life time… A leader, since when has greta become a leader 😐 and who does she lead?? Why doesn’t leo give her a lift on his yacht?!
she spent time with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio discussing ways and means to help the world struggle through what they claim is a “climate and ecological emergency,”
Swim.
What she has done is the classic crawling out on a limb and then sawing it off behind her. By refusing to fly she is demonstrating to the whole world why air travel will NEVER go away despite these shrill cries of climate doom. I guess she is too immature to understand how silly she has made herself look.
What a sick joke, our young Greta must live in a fantasy world. So how many extra flights and nasty co2 will it cost this time to arrange her yacht crew etc ?
OH and driving in EVs doesn’t save much either when you add nasty co2 emissions from the fossil fuels that help to charge your vehicle.
Building the car and battery is also a big problem when you try and sell the car and work out how to dispose of all the toxic materials.
What a fra-d and yet these silly con merchants always get a free ride by the ever compliant MSM.
I suggest she fly to COP25, because she’ll probably generate less co2 emissions than her previous trip.
Is she old enough to broom it there?
I guess Hillary could give her a lift on her broom.
Bicycle catamaran..
https://media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/media/photo-o/06/41/f5/95/catamaran-bikes.jpg
Hot-air balloon. Might even make it.
What would make it hot?
A Michael Mann speech?
Couldn’t they use a wood stove to heat the hot air balloon? Or better yet a wood pellet burner then any extra pellets could be shipped to UK for the ecological power generation.
Richard Treadgold
November 3, 2019 at 2:33 pm
No, no Richard, not hot air…haven’t you heard…hydrogen’s all the rage these days. And Our Dear Little Leader is way too young to know about the Hindenburg.
Alastair Brickell
November 3, 2019 at 3:05 pm
You’re right, hard to match it. Though that might be construed as inflammatory.
I wonder if she’d accept help from Marc Morano???
Whatever became of HB-SIA a.k.a. Solar Impulse, Picard’s multi-engine solar kite ?
Back then it was supposed to quickly become the flying norm and lead Switzerland to a prosperous aeronautical future, create thousands of jobs, blow Airbus and Boeing to bankruptcy, kick Embraer in the nose.
Picard, who once sold his school appearances upwards of 30’000 $ for a 45 minutes talk is suddenly silent. Come-on Bertrand, how can you miss such a stunt ? Winter ops over the pond, think of it, a once in a lifetime occasion to fly the green wunderkind of all times.
If she crosses he finger behind her back, she can fly “carbon free” for ever.
This one will always be headed the wrong way.
Click her heels three times and recite, “There’s no place like home.” All she needs are ruby slippers and it’s a done deal.
Cheers
Max
The trick is don’t go. If not producing CO2 is that important then live where you are. If it gets cold weave clothes from flax or hessian. Eat fruit and nuts from the trees and bushes. Drink from the rivers. Cast off the trappings of evil technology. Live simply. Enjoy.
Alternative.
Hitch a ride on the ship carrying woodchips for DRAX. That must be carbon free surely. From England she could catch trains assuming they are powered by the the same carbon free DRAX Power Station.
Hopefully she and her acolytes will learn that society is like the weather, both are totally unpredictable past the blink of an eye.
I wouldn’t lift a finger for her. And nobody should. Let her stay there until she outgrows her stupidity. Easy as that.
I don’t understand why Greta won’t travel by air. After all, the plane was going there anyway. In fact leaving an empty seat increases the per-passenger fuel consumption, meaning Greta’s virtue comes at the expense of increasing the sins of others. I wonder if she considered that?
Anyway, I hope she makes it to the COP in time to urge all the delegates to pass a resolution forbidding air travel to all future COP meetings. Seems to me Greta should expect a little more help, example setting-wise, from the very people who expect the rest of us to do the same.
You are assuming that there will be empty seats on the junket express flight. I’m pretty sure there will be some conscientious public servant prepared to make the sacrifice of attending the conference to ensure the flight is fully booked.
Walk.
Greta has expectations formed in a hydrocarbon-based world that are unrealistic in her self-imposed carbon-free world.
Sailing this time of year could get a little dicey.
OK, a lot dicey.
As in, you can die.
This should be interesting.
I think the vast majority who sail across the ocean have a motor and fuel for when the wind dies or storms must be avoided.
Hard to believe she is requesting help publicly.
Wealthy beggar.
Why spend any thoughts abought how she couldt come to spain ? 😀
Better had reflected before 😀
The Russians might offer her a lift on a nuclear submarine.
Raft made of re-cycled solar panels. What’s not to like?
For those, like her, who believe in fantasy tales a supersonic unicorn might be best.
If I remember correctly the Swedish church declared her a saint a month or two ago. She can Officially walk on water, no?
Shows she has been skipping school.
Not so good at Geography.
She was off to Chile. It is coming into Southern Hemisphere Summer, right?
Proceed as follows –
Just jump on electric bike and head south through Tierra del Fuego. Notice how warm and pleasant it is getting?
Rowboat to the Antarctic peninsula, although it is all melting there should be a bit of warm ice to walk on (if you forgot the electric bike).
Keep on south, left turn, avoid all the sunbathing polar bears and partying penguins, keep up with the factor 50 and your sunglasses. An easy trip round and then a short rowboat trip to Capetown.
Follow all the friendly migrants who will be delighted to guide you north to Morocco and from there into Spain is easy. They’ll be waiting for you with open arms!
What could go wrong?
If a polar bear is getting a bit too friendly, just glower and say HOW DARE YOU??
Griff said there wont be any polar bears the global warming has made them extinct.
Polar bears are already extinct in Antarctica… :))
“Griff said there wont be any polar bears”
There certainly won’t be any Polar Bears in the SH…. 😛
If she really wanted to minimize here impact, she should go by freighter, but that’s not nearly as glamorous as a solar-powered catamaran.
Travel without fossil fuels really kind of sucks, doesn’t it?
Pedalo.
Too fast.
People with Aspergers Syndrome are notoriously easy to deceive and manipulate. The freaks pulling her strings need to be prosecuted for child abuse.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4UujtBWmzk
has all the answers
here’s some recommended methods
“…DiCraprio…” Unintentionally intentional?? I don’t expect an answer… 🙂
Spain has already offered to help, but other than buying her a plane ticket, I don’t see how else. Realistically, with less than a month to go, I don’t see her getting there any other way than by flying. But that would make her an obvious hypocrite, even if she were to purchase “carbon credits”, and would damage her brand. Talk about the horns of a dilemma. My guess is that, rather than risk damaging her brand, she will opt out of going, unless she can find space on some cargo ship (doubtful).
President Trump recently hosted the winners of the Little League World Series in the Oval Office. The team was from Louisiana, where President Trump was scheduled to appear later that day. So he gave the kids a ride with him on Air Force One.
Maybe he’d be willing to provide Greta a ride home on the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, a nuclear powered aircraft carrier. The ship itself unquestionably has a zero “carbon footprint.” What would be entertaining to see whether Greta’s head would explode when her zero-carbon transport had airplanes taking off from and landing on it daily.
That’s so cool. Those kids will remember that experience for the rest of their lives.
Call your friend Leninardo DiCrapio , he has a big boat
Young Greta sailed across the sea
whilst sitting on a bucket
The people at COP 25
Looked and said ‘aww f*** it’
And now she wants a second trip
because she is so special
It can’t be done. Next question?
Nuclear submarine. No carbon involved in the propulsion, unless there is a reactor accident and they have to shift to the diesel electric systems. Highly unlikely.
She could be reduced to her fundamental atomic structure and teleported by the secret space aliens at Area 51. Not too sure about the reincorporation of her atoms at the other end unless there is some secret Alien base in Sweden we don’t know about.
The balloon ideas above are all good – but it would have to be lifted either by helium or hydrogen gas. No carbon involved if she sets up the ballon at the bottling plants.
” Not too sure about the reincorporation of her atoms…”
Has the Heisenberg Compensator gone glitchy again?
If she is still in California, she should just stay there. There is an unnecessary industry there with a really huge, carbon footprint. She should stand at the movie studio gates in Hollywood, shaming them, and demanding that they shut down. The world can do fine without another DiCaprio film. Surely he would support her. Right?
“It turns out I’ve travelled half around the world, the wrong way.”
What a perfect metaphor for the whole of Climate Change hysteria
Hitch a ride on the next great white. That would reduce her carbon footprints.
Here’s a suggestion based on a similar, though much smaller, challenge.
The first person to swim the English Channel to France, Captain Matthew Webb, smeared himself in porpoise oil. I suggest Greta try that if she doesn’t care to wear a rubber suit made from fossil fuels.
Be positive – St Greta may yet be a force for good. Imagine if it got through to some of those climateer donkeys that air travel was wrong…….. then there wouldn’t be any more climate conferences!
St Greta deserves our support – she may not be very bright, but no-one can doubt her sincerity.
I suggest Lord Monckton pick her up in a slow boat and give her an education all the way back to Europe. What a coup that would be when she emerged as a skeptic. She could then use her superpower for the good of the planet.
How does flying in a seat that would otherwise go unoccupied increase carbon emissions? Book at the last minute. Done.
Trump could dispatch an aircraft carrier for her
Virtual presence. Just like she and all other delegates should have been planning from the start. That’s if they really believed that CO2 is a problem.
Freak’in id***s
She could just use AOC’s transatlantic railway, as outlined in her Green New Deal. AOC has all the answers. Maybe AOC could go with her.
Richard Branson needs to lend her his helium balloon.
Trump should offer her a ride on a nuclear powered submarine or aircraft carrier.
One of those flying nun hats Saly Fields used to wear.
I bet a good hundred bucks that she’s gonna fly home/Spain/whatever over there…
“…It turns out I’ve travelled half around the world, the wrong way…”
Glad she can admit the error of her ways. That’s step 1.
Surely she can emulate Captain Jack Sparrow..