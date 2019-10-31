BOO! Halloween climate scare: featuring @ClimateofGavin and @GretaThunberg

It’s no secret that climate alarmists have been trying to scare us for decades.

They seem to truly believe that the world is at risk from climate change, and make up “scary scenarios” to prod people into action, lifestyle changes, and idiotic self-taxation. Because as we all know taxes solve everything. /sarc

The late Dr. Steven Schneider said it best:

On the one hand, as scientists we are ethically bound to the scientific method, in effect promising to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but — which means that we must include all the doubts, the caveats, the ifs, ands, and buts. On the other hand, we are not just scientists but human beings as well. And like most people we’d like to see the world a better place, which in this context translates into our working to reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climatic change. To do that we need to get some broadbased support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. – (Quoted in Discover, pp. 45–48, October 1989.)

This morning, Dr. Gavin Schmidt was true to form, even though a couple of weeks ago he called me “stupid” for suggesting climate scientists do this.

I replied, showing how the GISS temperature data looks when you put it in normal range. It’s hardly noticeable.

And then there’s Greta Thunberg, who “tries” to be scary, but comes off as laughable most of the time. I asked cartoonist Rick McKee if he would do a special for me for Halloween, and he obliged:

He was recently let go from his position at The Augusta Chronicle, because (this is my opinion only) his cartoons hit too close to home for some liberals and they complained.



So, help him out, buy him a beer (use link below), and please spread this cartoon far and wide on social media.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/rmckeeart

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

