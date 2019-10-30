Chile cancels climate and Apec summits amid mass protests

Chile has pulled out of hosting two major international summits, including a UN climate change conference, as anti-government protests continue.
President Sebastián Piñera said the decision had caused him “pain” but his government needed “to prioritise re-establishing public order”.
The COP25 climate summit was scheduled for 2 to 13 December, while the Apec trade forum was next month.
The UN said it was now looking at alternative venues.
World leaders were to gather at this year’s Conference of the Parties (COP) to discuss the implementation of the Paris Accord – a landmark international climate agreement, first signed at COP21 in December 2015.
The COP25 is turning in to a geopolitical game of hot potato:
COP25 was originally supposed to be hosted by Brazil.
But in November last year, just two months after being announced as the summit’s host nation, then President-elect Jair Bolsonaro pulled out.
The far-right leader said this was due to the change of government and budget restrictions, according to local media. However, he had recently chosen a foreign minister who claimed “climate alarmism” was just a plot by “cultural Marxists”.
A month later, Chile was selected to host the climate conference instead. Costa Rica, the other frontrunner, withdrew because of the costs involved in hosting.
Of course their “Science editor” weighs in:
This is a huge blow to hopes of progress on what many see as the crisis of climate change.
Just as the science becomes more robust about rising carbon levels driving up temperatures and triggering a range of dangerous impacts, diplomats and experts have been looking to the COP25 talks in December as a vital staging-post on the way to global action.
And of course this article foreshadows an upcoming article (here) about how people cannot adapt to an incremental change in circumstance over an 80 period, whether or not that change is exagerrated.
And as the news was announced, a US-based organisation also separately revealed that millions more people than previously thought were at risk of coastal flooding from climate-driven sea-level rise within the next century.
16 thoughts on “Chile cancels climate and Apec summits amid mass protests”
YES! It is all starting to crumble down, and the hair of the Left is on fire. HA HA HA
Those who promise Utopia will always create hell
President Trump should invite the conference here, to the USA and invite Anthony and others to expose their fraud. He could hold it as his golf club,
What will Greta do now?
Chili won’t be hosting COP25?
Isn’t that why Greta crossed the Atlantic?
Her presence in this hemisphere was and is a waste?
Who knew?
“But in November last year, just two months after being announced as the summit’s host nation, then President-elect Jair Bolsonaro pulled out.”
CO₂itus interruptus (h/t Smart Rock)
…leaving a frustrated whore.
Leaving Little Greta wandering the Western Hemisphere in search of a summit to harangue. Her high-carbon footprint quest has been indefinitely suspended.
Florida is a good idea, since she could reach it in her Tesla loaner.
Oh, no. My girlfriend will be very disappointed. She was going to use a ticket purchased with some of my frequent flyer miles accumulated attending most of the last 12 COP meetings. Bali was nice. Cancun was nicer. Doha was too hot; awesome city, though. Marrakech was fun. Enjoyed the beer in Bonn. Can’t remember anything we accomplished, other than racking up lots of miles. Darn. /s/
“millions more people than previously thought were at risk of coastal flooding from climate-driven sea-level rise”
I take it that the Obamas are included in this new figure then? They too wish to line up for financial compensation in advance of any actual flooding?
I would have thought the former Commander in Chief of the US Navy would have some idea of the likely behaviour of the oceans.
The rioting in Chile is intended to achieve “economic equality”, which is some sort of socialists dream, something like: if you have more (of anything) than me give some of it to me. Could be more money, more rooms in your house, more golf balls (OK, probably not that), more cars, whatever. The Reality Challenged protestors who burned up many of the public transit buses are now complaining about having to wait in long lines for a bus to show up. The Chile President, Pinerio, cancelled the meetings, even though they sound like gatherings of kindred souls, because it is now impossible to establish any law and order. At first I thought this was funny, now I think it is scarey.
They are banking on a Southern Hemisphere location for some summer warmth for the delegates. The Northern Hemisphere is going to be getting slapped around by bad winter by December.
I’m thinking they should hold the conference in Caracas, Venezuela. It’ll be warm there. They can then see first hand what CO2 emissions reductions and energy poverty brings to the most oil-endowed country in the world.
COP25 will just have to be moved to a tourism hotspot. Its the best they will be able to do on short notice and all.
Here’s an idea: each country that signed the Paris “Agreement” write down what they “promised” to do (be honest, because it’s on record), and then write down what you have done since then. Subtract the latter from the former, leaving you with what you haven’t done (likely most of what you “promised”).
Shame on you, or as Greta would say, “How dare you!” Then, with many mea culpas, “promise” you’ll do better in the future, laying out specific plans for doing so. Remember, the
worldpoor, and “developing” countries (like China) are watching, so don’t try to pull a fast one, or Greta will berate you and give you the evil eye, and we don’t want that do we? If we will all just pull together we can vanquish climate change. Yes we can!
There now, COP25 is done. It’s in the books, and it didn’t cost anything except maybe some bruised egos. Now don’t you feel better?
This could spell the end for these climate jamborees. I’m doing everything I can to ridicule COP26, scheduled for Glasgow next year. If everyone pitches in, it too could be cancelled. Please help.