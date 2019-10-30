Chile cancels climate and Apec summits amid mass protests

The BBC reports:

Chile has pulled out of hosting two major international summits, including a UN climate change conference, as anti-government protests continue. President Sebastián Piñera said the decision had caused him “pain” but his government needed “to prioritise re-establishing public order”. The COP25 climate summit was scheduled for 2 to 13 December, while the Apec trade forum was next month. The UN said it was now looking at alternative venues. World leaders were to gather at this year’s Conference of the Parties (COP) to discuss the implementation of the Paris Accord – a landmark international climate agreement, first signed at COP21 in December 2015.

The COP25 is turning in to a geopolitical game of hot potato:

COP25 was originally supposed to be hosted by Brazil. But in November last year, just two months after being announced as the summit’s host nation, then President-elect Jair Bolsonaro pulled out. The far-right leader said this was due to the change of government and budget restrictions, according to local media. However, he had recently chosen a foreign minister who claimed “climate alarmism” was just a plot by “cultural Marxists”. A month later, Chile was selected to host the climate conference instead. Costa Rica, the other frontrunner, withdrew because of the costs involved in hosting.

Of course their “Science editor” weighs in:

This is a huge blow to hopes of progress on what many see as the crisis of climate change. Just as the science becomes more robust about rising carbon levels driving up temperatures and triggering a range of dangerous impacts, diplomats and experts have been looking to the COP25 talks in December as a vital staging-post on the way to global action.

And of course this article foreshadows an upcoming article (here) about how people cannot adapt to an incremental change in circumstance over an 80 period, whether or not that change is exagerrated.

And as the news was announced, a US-based organisation also separately revealed that millions more people than previously thought were at risk of coastal flooding from climate-driven sea-level rise within the next century.

Full BBC article here.

