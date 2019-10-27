Gov Gavin Newsom Struggles To Stay In Control As California Goes Dark, Wildfires Spread, And Gas Prices Spike

Chris White Tech Reporter
October 26, 2019 10:35 PM ET
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning citizens that they could be in for a long weekend as the state’s public utility announced Saturday plans to shut down huge sections of the electric grid.
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s move could black out an estimated 940,000 homes and businesses in parts of more than 30 counties up and down California. PG&E is trying to prevent potential wildfires from spreading through the state while keeping tabs on downed power lines.
Newsom, who is under pressure as gas prices increase, told Californians things are going to be tough for the next few days.
“The next 72 hours will be challenging,” the Democrat said at a news conference. “I could sugarcoat it, but I will not.”
The rolling blackouts could surpass those of the 750,000 customers who dealt with similar shut-offs earlier in October. Newsom started to circulate blame for many of the problems Californians are facing, including the blackouts and rising gas prices.
“These are difficult calls,” he said at Saturday’s conference. “But a society as industrious and entrepreneurial and innovative as ours should not have to face a choice between public safety and public blackouts. We can do both together. And that is what path we are on.”
Newsom also lit into PG&E. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Stumped By High Gas Prices In California — Where Gas Taxes Outstrip The Other 49 States)
“It’s more than just climate change. It’s about the failure of capitalism to address climate change,” he told reporters Friday as he spoke about the utility’s continued use of rolling blackouts.
Newsom also leaned in on oil companies as the state faces staggering gas prices.
The Democratic governor asked his attorney general Oct. 23 to investigate oil companies for conspiring to keep gas prices artificially high. Newsom based his request on a report suggesting California drivers are paying $1 more per gallon of gasoline than the rest of the country, according to The Associated Press.
As for the blackouts, PG&E said the utility is keeping tabs on wind conditions.
“We are working vigilantly to forecast conditions, and the weather is dynamic and changing,” PG&E spokeswoman Suzanne Hosn said in a statement Saturday. “We are adjusting start times based on the weather forecast.”
Newsom’s office has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
22 thoughts on “Gov Gavin Newsom Struggles To Stay In Control As California Goes Dark, Wildfires Spread, And Gas Prices Spike”
Politician blames non politicians for the problems politicians caused.
It serves Californians right to suffer. They elected these clowns. And they deserve to be the victims of the politicians misfeasance.
Maybe they will learn their lesson. but, probably not. Look at Argentina. Once the fourth richest country in the world. Peronism destroyed it economically, and yet they are about to put the Peronistas back in office.
“It serves Californians right to suffer.” No, the ones who really deserve to suffer are not suffering. Life for them is great and the guilt is relieved by having the “correct” political and environmental positions.
California should post the following text as warning signs at its borders:
“Per me si va ne la citta dolente,
per me si va ne l’etterno dolore,
per me si va tra la perduta gente.
Giustizia mosse il mio alto fattore;
fecemi la divina podestate,
la somma sapienza e ‘l primo amore.
Dinanzi a me non fuor cose create
se non etterne, e io etterno duro.
Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch’intrate.”
“Through me the way to the city of woe,
through me the way to everlasting pain,
through me the way among the lost.
Justice moved my maker on high.
Divine power made me,
wisdom supreme, and primal love.
Before me nothing was but things eternal,
and eternal I endure.
Abandon all hope, you who enter here.”
http://etcweb.princeton.edu/dante/pdp/
Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri,
Book Inferno, Canto III: 1-9
I guess the “tipping point” was when Paradise burn to the ground last year.
“It’s more than just climate change. It’s about the failure of capitalism to address climate change,”
Funny, other states don’t seem to have this problem.
It’s more than just climate change. It’s about the failure of capitalism to address climate change,” he told reporters Friday…. – Oh, shut up, Gavin, you incredible moron. You’re an incompetent gasbag. If the only excuse you can crank up to explain your incompetence is ‘”climate change this, climate change that”, you should be fired and sent packing. You’re an idiot. And yes, it IS your fault – ALL OF IT, ALL OF IT, ALL OF IT.
Rant over.
To be fair, he inherited all of it. But he certainly doesn’t show any aptitude for anything but blame someone/something else.
Californians traversing the country for the last few years have been well aware that gas prices have been around a dollar a gallon more expensive in California. Has this man been living under a rock?
When do you suppose was the last time he pumped his own gas. He is being chauffeured around with a state supplied body guard. he doesn’t have to pay for gas or own a gun to protect himself.
He’s only governor because the D party out there is more like a huge corporation. He started low, paid his dues, failed upwards by being popular in San Francisco, and now is attempting to tell the weather what to do.
Is there a better word than hubris? I can’t think of one.
Newsom, like his supporters, has failed to learn this fundamental lesson:
“If you want to make the world a better place, take a look in the mirror and make the change!”
They refuse to see the cascading failures lie within themselves. They market catastrophic climate change fraud as the justification for their avaricious socialist agenda, which is driving California rapidly into Venezuela style 3rd world failure.
PG&E’s finances are public record. It is interesting the Main Stream Media have not bothered to examine where rate payer money is going. California electric rates are among the highest in the nation. That should have triggered some sort of investigation. But wait…
If MSM did look at the finances, they would have discovered that most of customer rate money goes directly to state, county, and local agencies. This also covers paying off bonds left over from the Gray Davis “Deregulation” fiasco a decade ago. It is common for cities to require the Investor Owned Utilities to collect a tax added to utility bills as a percentage of the total bill before the tax. Of course, the IOWs must buy their electricity through the states agencies, not through direct contracts.
What goes to the utility is less than a third of the bill. From that money, must come operating costs, maintenance costs, state required green projects, CPUC required loans and bonds to cover costs during high electricity prices, and all the various franchise and wheeling fees.
Remember, the CPUC does not allow PG&E to keep enough cash on hand to cover costs during high energy price times. They are required to borrow money each year to cover high costs and then pay it back during low cost times. How would you like to operate a company the is required by law to NOT keep enough money on hand to cover emergencies?
So study the financial data? Nope. The answer would conflict with the Democrat/ MSM story line.
“…It’s more than just climate change. It’s about the failure of capitalism to address climate change…”
What planet do these people live on? It is the fault of climate change and capitalism? Pull the string attached to a Democrat’s back, and that’s what it spits-out.
His predecessor had a UNANIMOUSLY passed bill on his desk to help address this issue in 2016, and he vetoed it saying the issue was already covered. Even as a staunch promoter of fears concerning climate change, he thought it was ok. He thought capitalism and other sources were addressing it just fine.
We can go back to over-regulation and any number of anti-capitalistic reasons for this issue as well.
Message to normal Californians, i.e. those not part of the political elite, If you make bad decisions expect bad things to happen. You voted for the democrat governor.Do not make that mistake again, the lights do not need to go out, that is simply a sign of how awful your political leader is.
So, how many WUWT posters correctly guessed what the California liberal Democrats would be blaming their self-imposed troubles on, …… to wit:
And just why would a Public Utility have need of their own personal meteorologist for forecasting weather conditions, to wit:
Makes me wonder just who hired Suzanne?
Cal’s Democrats are facing a Trifecta of converging problems of their own making.
That gas price differential is growing to around $1.50 now. And with Cal’s cap and trade carbon tax steadily increasing with each year, that differential will keep climbing. Cal’s residents see that of course.
San Francisco $4.50/gal then fly to Phoenix $3/gal. San Diego’s $4/gal gas then fly/drive to Tucson and its $2.50/gal. Same for Dallas.
Add to that they have electric bills that are already 50% or more higher than states around them and guaranteed to skyrocket in the coming years under Democrat’s close Diablo Canyon Power plant and other anti-fossil fuel policies kick-in and a bankrupt PG&E delivers blackouts to boot.
And the third element hitting Sacramento Democrats hard is the Federal income tax cap on State and Local Taxes (SALT) at $10,000 that is now driving an increasing outflow of wealthy Californians who can move. Cal’s high taxes on its high earners means the Federal taxpayers are no long subsidizing the high tax states like Cal with 36% markdowns on their Federal tax bills. Those high earners got whacked pretty hard this year paying their 2018 Federal IRS taxes which were much higher. Even pro athletes are demanding much higher salaries to come play for California teams to offset the huge tax disadvantage high incomes face in California.
Newsom’s caterwauling reportedly included a plea for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to buy PG&E.
Buffett isn’t dumb enough to put a large chunk of capital where it can be constructively expropriated by ambulance-chasers, economically-illiterate demagogic politicians and crypto-communists.
California rate-payers and voters are currently reaping what they sowed over the last couple of decades.
A direct result of California Greening? (Sorry Mammas and Pappas) Oh dear. What a shame. Never mind.
Wow! what utter rubbish! Everything is climate change these days, its like greta, dull, grey and utterly boring!! Even the mighty California is lost without fossil fuels.. imagine if they had none at all, California would be a third world state.
It’s more than just climate change. It’s about the failure of capitalism to address climate change,
Sorry I forgot to add, that its climate changes fault, yet he wanta fossil fuel companies to help, Lolol This is to funny….
Newsom also leaned in on oil companies as the state faces staggering gas prices.
Free Enterprise is a hard sell.
It produces lots of Billionaires and often leaves unproductive and unmotivated and unlucky individuals impoverished. This tweaks the normal human sense is fairness.
Most of these individuals got to be billionaires by being exceptionally creative, inventive. and very productive. Most of the money they accrue gets EFFICIENTLY invested which generates even more wealth.
Under Socialism incentives are lacking for doing
anything better or more efficiently. Workers might bitch about implementing ways of doing something EASIER, but never more productively. Nearly half the midsized and smaller corporations in the US produce or provide products and services that nobody would think of without the profit motive.
Billionaires sometimes use their wealth in ways destructive to civilization (like making large donations to Democrats)…THIS is the worst aspect of Free Enterprise.
Otherwise, the more Billionaires the better.
The first thing to do before trying to solve a problem is to identify the causes.
So, this climate change clown (and his predecessors) has no chance of solving anything, instead, he will certainly worsen every issue he will try to solve.