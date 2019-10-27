Climate Journalist Accidentally Makes the Case for Fossil Fuel Powered Industrialization

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A climate concerned journalist has accidentally hi-lighted the common factor uniting poor people suffering horrendously from a succession of severe weather disasters; lack of resources.
Climate change reinforces the world’s inequalities
Climate change exacerbates inequalities, not only in poor, developing countries, but also in industrialized, wealthy ones. The poor should be given special importance when planning, experts say.
As drought, flooding and fires lay claim to headlines and landscapes across the world, and as countries and cities grapple with the cost of it all, the highest price is already being paid — by those who are poor or marginalized.
Such are the findings of a recent study by researchers Noah S. Diffenbaugh and Marshall Burke. It reveals that the economic gap between rich and poor countries would have been smaller without the climate crisis.
“India’s per capita GDP [gross domestic product] is approximately 30% lower than it would have been without warming,” Noah Diffenbaugh, co-author of the study, told DW, adding that Brazil’s per capita GDP has taken a 25% hit as a result of climate change.
…
“Regions like Southeast Asia are very vulnerable, not only because they are often hit, but because they lack resources to deal with the impact,” David Eckstein, co-author of the Index, told DW.
…
In the Spanish capital, Madrid, over 20% of households are at risk of energy poverty — the lack of capacity to keep homes warm in winter and cool in summer, a study requested by regional authorities shows.
“People with fewer resources can’t afford to pay for heating or air conditioning and often live in much older buildings without proper insulation,” Cristina Linares, researcher at Spain’s National School of Public Health, told DW. That makes extreme temperatures particularly threatening.
…Read more: https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-reinforces-the-worlds-inequalities/a-50596957
The common factor behind all of these tragedies is lack of resources.
Imagine if the world really was more equal, if all those poor people had the fossil fuel powered industrial might to cope with bad weather, like rich people do.
Rich people suffering severe weather can hold back storm surges with massive concrete seawalls, pump flood water out of river systems or trap it in dams before it threatens their cities, elevate entire buildings and streets to reduce flood risk (see raising Chicago), and laugh at the worst weather nature can produce from the security of their well insulated strongly constructed steel frame houses.
The poor people in Spain cited by one of the quoted studies could afford home improvements and air conditioning, if they had jobs which paid decent money. But they are unlikely to find such jobs in the economic wasteland a succession of incompetent climate concerned Southern European governments has created.
15 thoughts on “Climate Journalist Accidentally Makes the Case for Fossil Fuel Powered Industrialization”
“Climate change exacerbates inequalities”
Yes. It does! Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
It’s not “climate change” that exacerbates inequalities, but “climate change policies”.
I observe also that another factor common to “all of these tragedies”—the droughts, flooding, fires and extreme temperatures noted in the boxed quote of the journalist—is that they did not start occurring in just the last decade . . . or last century . . . or last millennium.
Indeed.
I have resources that the kings of yore could not even dream of. I have lived longer than the majority of them. I’m a peasant.
It is hard to tell whether that link is satirical or not….
The opening sentence reads, “Climate change exacerbates inequalities, not only in poor, developing countries, but also in industrialized, wealthy ones.”
“Wealthy” countries and “rich” countries. So many writers use these adjectives as if they assume/believe/wish that the wealth of countries is communally held.
“Climate Journalist Accidentally Makes the Case for Fossil Fuel Powered Industrialization”
I do not think it is that powerful.
Seen in another light, the journalist is more likely to be speaking of financial resources and has the idea that if we are more equal, then the poorer will get richer and have more resources. He probably never read Animal Farm.
Sacramento was raised about 10′ in the 1860’s to mitigate flood risks. I find this particularly relevant because it shows how California used to deal with crises.
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-original-street-level-of-sacramento-sacramento-california
So let’s test the idea that it is a lack of resources that lowers the standard of living of the “poor”. The riots in Chile, now demanding the removal of a duly-elected President (Piniero, a Conservative, sound familar?), started as a 30 cent Chile Peso bus fare increase ( 4 cents USA) which led to the “poor” burning a lot of the buses and bus terminals (and looting supermarkets where they carried off TV’s instead of food) and then expressed surprise when they had to wait more than an extra hour for bus service because there weren’t enough buses left. And from this we learn what? I reinforced my observation that the poor have a root-cause to their condition and it isn’t an excess of intelligence. Sure, some unscrupulous college Professors utilize misinformation to steer the “poor” into helping achieve their goals, but mostly these destructive events are the “poor” acting counter to any presumed reasonable goals, ie, they are the ones waiting for the bus to come.
+10
“India’s per capita GDP [gross domestic product] is approximately 30% lower than it would have been without warming,”
India’s GDP has skyrocketed since 2000. If warming has an effect on GDP, it is an inverse relationship.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ricardo_Hausmann/publication/242670200/figure/fig6/AS:339786226257924@1458022757219/GDP-per-capita-Bangladesh-Pakistan-and-India.png
Here is a link to Noah Diffenbaugh (Climate Scientist at Stanford) study.
https://www.pnas.org/content/116/20/9808
A dozen or so years ago, Progressives were arguing that we should be emulating the Spanish economy as it was going all-in on the “green jobs” agenda.
Is this an admission that they were wrong about that too?
Hmmmmn, most of the southern european economies are suffering because they are in the Eurozone, with an artificially high valued Euro. It’s purely self induced.
Could someone please tell me what, specifically, has changed in the climates of Brazil or India, regardles of the change being natural or human-induced? What climate change has caused the 25% and 30% GDP hits in those countries?
I can’t find a change in weather patterns lasting multiple years in either country. Obviously, I am missing data from large areas.
The cost of residential electricity is Spain is about 26.5 US cents per KWH. I pay about 7.5 cents in Maryland, USA. The reason for the difference is the high penetration of wind and solar energy in the Spanish grid. It could be worse. On the Spanish island of El Hiero, electricity is supposedly all “renewable,” except when the wind doesn’t blow when it is all diesel, and the cost runs around $1 US per KWH (reports vary) although the Government subsidizes that heavily. Such costs might have something to do with energy poverty in the country.