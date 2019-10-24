Police Chief: Climate Protestors are Forcing the Diversion of Crime Investigation Resources

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to London’s police chief, resources are being diverted from criminal investigations to perform frontline duties, because of the acute manpower shortage caused by having to deal with Extinction Rebellion’s climate protest stunts.

Extinction Rebellion protests cost police £37 million and led to other investigations being shut By Gareth Davies

22 OCTOBER 2019 • 2:09PM Policing the Extinction Rebellion protests has cost Scotland Yard £37million so far this year and has caused other investigations to be closed down. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that the cost of the two-week protest action this month had cost £21million, a bill set to rise by several million pounds. … Dame Cressida said the policing of the climate change group had put a “horrendous strain” on the force, and as a result some of its other investigations were either being done slowly or in the worst-case scenario – not at all. She said: “We are certainly at the point where I would say to Extinction Rebellion this is placing a horrendous strain on London, and on the Met.



“From the Met’s point of view (a) big cost to us and the people who pay for us. Huge drain on our people’s resources and energy, causing their families to have to make massive changes in their personal arrangements. “Frankly, a less good service to the rest of London. Partly because people get tired and partly because we just had to slow down certain types of inquiries, certain types of investigations would just be done more slowly and some things won’t ever be done at all.“ … Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/10/22/extinction-rebellion-cost-37m-police-led-investigations-closed/

I’m sure its not just London, the same thing is likely happening everywhere Extinction Rebellion stages their illegal stunts.

A house just got burgled in my neighbourhood, filthy opportunists raiding the house of someone who just died, stealing precious family heirlooms, messing up the house, adding to the pain of an already grieving family.

There are a lot of frail elderly people in my area, many of whom knew the person who died. They are all frightened their house might be targeted by the burglars.

I wonder if the police will have the resources to investigate? Nobody was present when the house was robbed, nobody got hurt, so from the police perspective it wasn’t a major crime. Perhaps the police will be too busy arresting and prosecuting climate protestors in Brisbane to devote resources to solving this case.

