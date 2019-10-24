How more organic farming could worsen global warming

By —Courtney Vinopal
Science Updated on Oct 23, 2019 10:00 AM EDT — Published on Oct 22, 2019 3:56 PM EDT
For decades, the conventional wisdom surrounding organic farming has been that it produces crops that are healthier and better for the environment as a whole.
In the U.S., where organic food sales totaled nearly $50 billion last year and made up 5.7 percent of total food sales, companies such as Annie’s and Organic Valley market their products as leaving a low carbon footprint. They remind consumers that their ingredients “matter…to the planet we all share,” or that their farming practices “remove excess carbon dioxide from the air.” The International Federation of Agriculture Movements promises in its literature that organic farming can “help reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the agricultural sector of the European Union and beyond.”
But a new study out this week challenges this narrative, predicting that a wholesale shift to organic farming could increase net greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 21 percent.
“We’re not saying that organic is wrong,” said Adrian Williams, an associate professor of environmental systems at Cranfield University in the U.K., but that consumers and environmental organizations would be wise to consider what these farming practices would look like on a much larger scale before making assumptions about the environmental impacts. Williams worked on the study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday.
While it’s unlikely that any country will pursue a complete, 100 percent transition to organic farming anytime soon, the study falls in line with others that raise questions about the degree to which these practices can mitigate the effects of climate change — and how market forces limit their ability to do so.
What would a shift to 100 percent organic look like?
Much research has been done about the link between organic farming and greenhouse gas emissions in smaller, niche settings, from grassland farms in Southern Germany to suckler-beef producers in Ireland. Results have been varied — while organic farming practices lowered greenhouse gases in some scenarios, in others, emissions grew or remained constant.
A team at Cranfield University sought to expand this scope of research by predicting how far the food supply would carry if England and Wales made a switch to 100 percent organic farming.
“The question was, how much could we produce using only organic methods?” Williams said.
Forty percent less, it turns out. Organic farming typically produces lower crop yields due to factors such as the lower potency fertilizers used in the soil, which are limited to natural sources such as beans and other legumes. Williams’ model found that a 100 percent organic farming system in England and Wales would mean much smaller crop yields. For wheat and barley, for example, their production would be halved relative to conventional farming.
“Having established that there would be a shortfall in massive production, the gap would be filled by increased imports, ” Williams said.
If we try to have the same diet and convert to organic, we can’t really do it without expanding agricultural land demands.
This outcome could lead to a 21 percent rise in greenhouse gas emissions from England and Wales because those imports would likely be raised overseas through conventional agriculture. Such a transition would render moot the potential reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise be achieved by the switch.
16 thoughts on “How more organic farming could worsen global warming”
The only way forward is insects it seems……
I’m sorry, who does inorganic farming anyway? This whole “organic thing” just frustrates me. I don’t want food grown in manure, thank you.
Specially carrots or lettuce!
On the other hand, I just love organic sex!
Of course there needs to be an “adjustment” for fewer people on our planet.
Crop yields will be way down, with “organic” crops, and more people will starve.
Without pesticides, the bugs will be happy, and multiply !
And there will be lots of weeds.
Happy bugs, lots of weeds, and starving people.
The ultimate leftist dream.
My only surprise was that PBS published this !
If the whole world practiced organic farming as mentioned there would be no increase in CO2, but many would starve.
CO2 production wouldn’t increase from transporting crops because there would be no source from which to import the crop shortages.
Whether the crops are better or not is rather moot if they cannot supply the needs of the population.
In Engineering we have a saying: “Better” is the enemy of “good enough.”
By making it better they sacrifice quantity for quality when the lack of quality is not an issue.
“We’re going to take away all of your shoe laces, and we will replace them with much better shoe laces, but we will only give you one.”
This Organic scam is another example of how when the Left wakes up and actually analyzes what it is doing, fleecing the ignorant public,and realize the opposite of what they intended is occurring. Green “organics” food movement is merely an absurdity.
” “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
― Voltaire
Michael Moore recently fessed to this Liberal absurdity “Road to Hell” in his latest, “Planet of the Humans” exposé.
Well duh!! “Who Knew” is anyone with a critical examining intellect of what has been happening. Unlike most of the Liberal-indoctrinated media journalists today promoting the green propaganda they’ve been programmed and paid to do, critical inquiry has been deficient by both the Left and the Right. It has been deficient for so long, it has allowed the GreenSlime’s (Michael Moore’s the Green corporatists and Green investors) Climate Scam to threaten the economic foundations of Western democracy and security from actual bad actors like China and Russia.
And the “organic food is better for the environment” scam is just part of the societal programming for “Green” schemes.
Tolja so. Strange, but when I was in 2nd grade, it was pretty normal to have a family garden, so that you could stretch your food budget to feed your family. We had plenty of room for that. Now, a back yard garden is a “thing” with suburbanites, who also patronize the farmers’ markets and maybe get memberships in the truck farms around here.
For me, it’s cheaper to just buy a 2-lb bag of frozen peas & carrots for about $1,90, because I can stretch it into several things like soup, stew and plate food. There’s no difference in the flavor or nutrient levels, either.
Making everything “organic” is not necessarily the best idea to pursue, unless you’re planning on turning cow pies into pelleted fuels for heating and cooking. And being a (gag!) strict vegan only works if it’s what you want. Frankly, I want my chicken and beef and pork.
I don’t set much store by any of these “studies” now. I don’t see any point to them. None of those ideas are tested for results. It’s all just virtue signaling, and not much else.
First, NOBODY has shown that most of “warming” is caused by greenhouse gases.
Everyone keeps discussing an assumption.
Gerald, this will be the most insightful comment on the thread!
And warming would be a good thing. It means a growing season for my veggies and tomatoes.
Oh noes! The same type of folks who believe in, and can afford to buy “organic” are the same type to believe in “global warming”. Duelling delusions can be harmful to ones’ mental health, causing ‘splody heads.
These organic farmers, do they harvest with a scythe or do they use oil powered machinery?
I can’t think of any group more unqualified to dictate farm policy than the vocal screaming greenies who have never grown anything but African Violets. For pity sake please let the farmers who depend on their hunk of dirt to remain viable and useful to feed us and their families make decisions based on reality, fact sustainability. These guys are educated smart people capable in their own right as smart as any good engineer who has worked for me. Certainly better than any government weenie incapable of running even our post office.
BTW, the whole high water use baloney for meat holds no water. Water is completely recyclable and in most of the US, plentiful. Any deep beliefs you have, exercise them at the check out with your selections. The smart guys driving tractors will make sure food is there if you just let them. If you want to starve, please do it alone without micromanaging the rest of us.
The most absurd thing is that the same people who are vegans also want organic farming which is impossible without manure.
And no, growing more legumes isn’t going to work. It will provide nitrogen, but crops need several other nutrients.