Every year, like clockwork, climate alarmists try to scare us with some new claim, and it seems each year it becomes more and more absurd.
This is the first of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how Al Gore was COMPLETELY WRONG about the polar ice caps disappearing in the summers, starting in 2013.
We’ll have a new video each day leading up to Halloween.
And since we are starting a day late, here is #9
This is the second of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how climate alarmists predicted nearly 20 years ago that children wouldn’t experience snow. Madness.
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “For Halloween: 10 days of Climate Scares -Debunked”
Bravo, bravo!
We’re looking forward to the next 8 in the countdown!
These are nice videos, but…… The presentation rate needs to be slowed a bit. There is just time to read each text message before it jumps it the next message, leaving no time to view and appreciate the video background. And the ‘scary story’ juxtapose humor is presented in the video background! Understanding and appreciation of each complete video would be enhanced, if we had time to view and enjoy both the text messages and the background artistry!
hhhmmmmmm…..
1- 23
2- 24
3 – 25
4 – 26
5 – 27
6 – 28
7 – 29
8 – 30
9 – 31: Halloween.
10 – 1 Nov: All Saint’s Day.
“We’ll have a new video each day leading up to
HalloweenAll Saints Day (UK).”
Would you prefer I not run them at all, therefore succumbing to pedantic problems?
Anthony,
Nitpickers will always pick nits. Apparently, the fact that BOTH #1 and #2 were presented today, the 23rd, went unnoticed.