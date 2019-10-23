For Halloween: 10 days of Climate Scares -Debunked

Every year, like clockwork, climate alarmists try to scare us with some new claim, and it seems each year it becomes more and more absurd.

This is the first of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how Al Gore was COMPLETELY WRONG about the polar ice caps disappearing in the summers, starting in 2013.

We’ll have a new video each day leading up to Halloween.

And since we are starting a day late, here is #9

This is the second of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how climate alarmists predicted nearly 20 years ago that children wouldn’t experience snow. Madness.

