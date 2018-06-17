“Toronto Named as the Heartland of the Radical Climate Revolution”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Many of us have said all along that the radical left are using climate change as an excuse to rally the troops, but its nice to see it all laid out in clear, without any of the dissimulation or trickery Comrade Lenin recommended for global Communist revolutionaries.
Climate change and the next left
Sunday 17 June 2018, by David Camfield
Climate change is already happening. But the really bad news is that there’s very strong evidence that capitalism will deliver a future of catastrophic climate change that will have far-reaching effects around the world, especially in the imperialized countries of the Global South. There is a vast gap between the continuing growth of greenhouse gas emissions and the massive reductions of emissions needed to prevent widespread catastrophes.
In a thoughtful article, “Revolution in a Warming World: Lessons from the Russian to the Syrian Revolutions,” Andreas Malm writes,
Lenin spoke of the catastrophe of his time as a ‘mighty accelerator’ bringing all contradictions to a head, ‘engendering world-wide crises of unparalleled intensity,’ driving nations ‘to the brink of doom’… Climate change is likely to be the accelerator of the twenty-first century, speeding up the contradictions of late capitalism – above all the growing chasm between the evergreen lawns of the rich and the precariousness of propertyless existence – and expedit[ing] one local catastrophe after another. [2]
In advanced capitalist countries, we could see even more aggressive attacks on public health care, education and social services as states cut there while they spend more in response to floods, droughts and other effects of climate change. It’s easy to imagine mass international migration out of regions of the South hit hard by climate change leading to an intensification of racism and repression and the growth of fascist and other far right movements.
…
The situation we’re in – a stable capitalist society where the ruling class rules unchallenged, with the working class highly fragmented, divided and depoliticized and a feeble radical left – calls for us to unite on the basis of politics that can guide our activity in the current period. That’s different from organizing around a specific political tradition like Trotskyism or anarcho-communism (or as part of a narrower current within a tradition). It’s also different from adopting a basis of unity that claims to have answers to questions that we just don’t face in this moment of history, such as precisely what kind of society beyond capitalism we’re aiming for or exactly how a transition beyond capitalism could be started.
…
There’s been an almost complete break between cohorts in Canada, so that almost none of the lessons learned between the 1960s and the mid-1990s about how to build the radical left have been passed down to today’s activists. It’s not that everything we need to know merely awaits rediscovery. Far from it! But some methods have been tested and shown to be effective, while others have been shown to be ineffective. Let’s learn and use what works. And let’s learn from our experiences, like the failure of the Greater Toronto Workers’ Assembly and, for a positive example, the process leading to the launch of Solidarity Halifax.
There are no short cuts to a new left. The best next step will be different in Toronto, where the radical left is larger than in other cities but also more divided, than in other places. Quebec Solidaire, a sizeable left-reformist party, makes the landscape of the left different in Quebec. But we can and must try to take a step towards a new left.
…
Read more: http://internationalviewpoint.org/spip.php?article5572
The Radical Left won’t get their global warming crisis, nature is failing to oblige with the much anticipated climate change acceleration. But the radical left might be able to spin a potential future global cooling crisis into their radical cause célèbre. Scientists like former NASA GISS Director James Hansen have opened the way for claims that any abrupt drop in global temperature is our fault.
… Global temperature becomes an unreliable diagnostic of planetary condition as the ice melt rate increases. Global energy imbalance (Fig. 15b) is a more meaningful measure of planetary status as well as an estimate of the climate forcing change required to stabilize climate. Our calculated present energy imbalance of ∼ 0.8 W m−2 (Fig. 15b) is larger than the observed 0.58 ± 0.15 W m−2 during 2005–2010 (Hansen et al., 2011). The discrepancy is likely accounted for by excessive ocean heat uptake at low latitudes in our model, a problem related to the model’s slow surface response time (Fig. 4) that may be caused by excessive small-scale ocean mixing.
Large scale regional cooling occurs in the North Atlantic and Southern oceans by mid-century (Fig. 16) for 10-year doubling of freshwater injection. A 20-year doubling places similar cooling near the end of this century, 40 years ear- lier than in our prior simulations (Fig. 7), as the factor of 4 increase in current freshwater from Antarctica is a 40-year advance.
Cumulative North Atlantic freshwater forcing in sverdrup years (Sv years) is 0.2 Sv years in 2014, 2.4 Sv years in 2050, and 3.4Sv years (its maximum) prior to 2060 (Fig. S14). The critical issue is whether human-spurred ice sheet mass loss can be approximated as an exponential process during the next few decades. Such nonlinear behavior depends upon amplifying feedbacks, which, indeed, our climate simulations reveal in the Southern Ocean. …
Read more: http://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/16/3761/2016/acp-16-3761-2016.pdf
While many of our leaders fritter away our wealth on addressing the imaginary global warming crisis, the real potential crisis, the possibility a drop in solar activity will trigger crop failures across much of the North, is being ignored.
Frightened people don’t think, they react – the jump at any promised solution to their problem. Even the voices of the insane left might find an audience in a global cooling crisis.
A strong, vibrant capitalist economy could address even crisis of this magnitude – rapid large scale imports of food from less affected regions could compensate for any local failures. A 2017 crop failure in Spain barely caused a blip in Europe – a few weeks of lettuce shortages. Within weeks large scale imports from the USA and elsewhere made up the loss.
A weak, over regulated society burdened with pointless green taxes might not prove so resilient to a major crisis.
We are all going to die !!!
They are called watermelons for a reason.
Weren’t our trolls, just this morning, chastising us for turning this into a political fight?
If you want to know what a leftist is up to, just check out what’s he’s accusing others of.
The killer is that they pretend to be interested in the truth. LOL! Just the opposite.
Funny that communist China is far surpassing the capitalist US in CO2 emissions:
Yes. We really need to ‘up our game’, here in the US of A!
Feed the Plants, to Feed the Planet!
“Toronto Named as the Heartland of the Radical Climate Revolution”
Always puzzles me that Canada should be so keen to stay on the AGW bandwagon.
Of all countries, Canada would probably absolutely fine with even a 5Deg warming. Just think of all the perma-frosted areas that would be available for more sustainable production and swimming and fishing on Hudson bay;)
Cheers
Roger
http://www.rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com
It is easier to scare people who have no clue …. hence our present educational system .
Our present educational system is a disgrace. An after school program teacher can be fired if one child in the class lies about the teacher yelling at him. All the child has to do is complain to his parents and if the parent complains to the school, the school can have the teacher fired. Not like a court system. It is a kangaroo system. The teacher has no recourse. The situation is different with the regular teachers in the day programs because their union runs the schools. If the teachers dont want a particular after school program to be started, the principal will back down and cancel the course.
I have compiled a series of arguments to refute the climate alarmists. The more people know about the real science behind climate science, the less power the sophists will have to deceive them.
The Winning Strategy to Defeating Climate Sophist Michael Mann
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/06/17/the-winning-strategy-to-defeating-climate-sophist-michael-mann/
“Frightened people don’t think, they react – the jump at any promised solution to their problem. Even the voices of the insane left might find an audience in a global cooling crisis.”
Given the utter stupidity (with all due respect) of the modern Progressive Left in the U.S., I’m comfortable believing they’ll still be calling for reductions in CO2 emissions while shivering in the lonely cold.
Recently I’ve been reading Yuval Noah Hariri’s excellent book “Sapiens”. He explains in an incisive way the bases of human society and when and how they emerged. One of these was money. Initially there was just barter of goods then financial tokens like coins. The amount of wealth in society was however more or less fixed. One person getting richer – like a king – meant others getting poorer – such as taxed peasants.
Then in medieval Europe and the Netherlands the idea of credit arose. A loan could be advanced based on the expectation of future repayment with interest. Suddenly wealth could grow, not having to be tied to coins or presently existing goods. It could be tied to goods that were expected to multiply in the future. Economics stopped being a zero sum game. Hariri showed that the succession of dominant powers in Europe was explainable by something as straightforward as credit-worthiness. First the Netherlands shook of Catholic Spanish rule since the more punctilious credit-worthy Dutch could attract more international investment for building warships and hiring mercenary armies, than the financially indisciplined Spanish. Later France and Britain would fight for global domination. France looked the stronger pick at first, but Britain won the financial war of attracting capital investment for warmaking. France, compromised by fiascos such as the Mississippi bubble, lost credit-worthiness, became bankrupted by global conflict and slid toward revolution.
So capital ruled, even back then. The central and brilliantly simple point that Hariri made was that money or credit is the hope of a better future.
Empires such as China, India, Persia, the Muslim world, were until the 17-18th centuries wealthier than Europe. But they lacked the capital system to energise world exploration and development of colonies, that led ultimately to global economic development.
Credit, capital and capitalism are built of optimism. The belief in, and banking on, and thus (this is the bit that the anti-capitalists don’t get) the creation of a better world; which then makes it happen.
Reading Hariri’s insight made it suddenly obvious to me why anti-capitalists have to be dystopian. Prophecies of doom such as harmful global warming, ecological decline, sea level rise etc., erode the basis of money and credit/capital. So it’s obvious why they are irresistibly and continually drawn to one dystopic fiction after another. Global cooling; global dimming; acid rain; global warming; sea level rise; the Great Barrier Reef like mythical Prometheus dying again and again, always magical reviving only to die again. The sea turning to plastic.
They have to kill hope in the future. They need to uproot hope from the human heart. They passionately desire a return to feudal times, with their self-appointed elite inside castle walls raising wealth to sustain narcissistic extravagance by impoverishing bonded, land-bound, energy deprived peasants.
Let’s keep hope alive and keep on demolishing the fictions of eco-doom. Global warming is beneficial, as is CO2 fertilisation. All dismal stories of climate doom remain firmly in a computer modelled fantasy future.
IOW, MAGA!
For even more details about what went on back in those days read “Why Nations Fail”.
Good points
BUT
is warming happening, or has cooling begun?
Do we know anything yet?
“The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson
“A weak, over regulated society burdened with pointless green taxes might not prove so resilient to a major crisis.”
According to the leftists that I have debated, anything short of pure communism is some form of capitalism.
So no matter how taxed and regulated the economy is, if it’s failing, it’s capitalism’s fault and the only solution is even more government.
Doug Ford Leads Ontario Conservatives to Victory
Just 21 minutes after most polls closed, both the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and CTV News declared that Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party would gain a majority of seats in Ontario’s next provincial legislature.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/07/world/canada/ontario-premier-election.html
Hey Ho – Way To Go Ontario!
Cheers and Applause!!!
It has always been about the redistribution of wealth. That is what the EU is about, that is why the UN was created, that is why the CAGW ‘crisis’ was invented.
If you want to change the world, it’s essential not to be ludicrous.
You’ve got to be sick in the head to make Toronto, of all places, the epicenter of the alleged climate crisis. Toronto is one of the coldest major cities in the world; Canada is one of the coldest countries. Almost the entire country was a mile deep in ice until about 14,000 years ago. The Great Lakes didn’t exist; they were a vast glacier millions of square miles in area, supporting virtually no life. The boreal forest of Canada and Siberia — which is now the world’s largest forest expanse — started colonizing formerly frozen wasteland only about 10 – 8 thousand years ago.
This was all a disaster? Until then, future Torontons worried about doomsday, could have come no closer than present day Kentucky. Would they have stared at the edge of retreating glaciers, and screamed, Chicken Licken like, “AHHHH. .. The ice is melting! The ice is melting! We’re all gonna die!”
When I lived in Toronto in the early 1970s, I actually met some of these radical left types. You couldn’t hold a substantive conversation with them because everything they said or heard had to be interpreted via the Marxist-Leninist dialectic. I naively thought that dialectic meant “double meaning” or “say one thing, mean another” but it’s actually far more complex than that, way beyond my poor scientifically educated level of comprehension.
In those simpler times, it was all about anti-capitalism, and the wedge they used to try and suck normal people into their orbit was “Canadian independence at risk from US domination”. Never really caught on, because when you got to one of their meetings, it was all dialectic, and calling each other “comrade”. And the RCMP types in the back row taking notes and photographing everyone – they made me nervous.
So now the wedge is climate change, but the underlying purpose is the same: anti-capitalism. The same capitalism that creates enough wealth to allow them to live on the fringes of society without having to contribute to it, and the same democracy that allows them to rant on, and demonstrate and sloganize, and all the rest of it, without throwing them into re-education camps.
Note the reference to “catastrophic climate change that will have far-reaching effects around the world, especially in the imperialized countries of the Global South”. As far as I can see the big “imperializer” today is of course our friend, ally and “leader of the green energy revolution” (/sarc) none other than the People’s Republic of China, buying up Africa in mismanaged post-imperialized nations.
These people are not a threat and never will be – they are just too boring to appeal to normal people. The threat is from governments in liberal democracies who have bought into the whole alarmist story and promote the development of “renewable” energy by the lavish application of public money.
“Lenin spoke of the catastrophe of his time as a ‘mighty accelerator’ bringing all contradictions to a head, ‘engendering world-wide crises of unparalleled intensity,’ driving nations ‘to the brink of doom’…”
I think the catastrophe of Lenin’s time was Lenin.
Meet the New Left.
Same as the Old Left.
Only newer.
And this time they Mean It.
No more Mr. nice guy.
Hahahahahahahaha!
Yeah, they’re under my bed too…..
Some say we no longer have capitalism, but Monopoly and Crony Capitalism.
When someone dies or otherwise wishes to sell a business, they find someone with money to buy it. That’s usually someone larger, who can take advantage of larger economies of scale, leading to larger and larger billionaires.
Let’s remember that many of our ancestors left Britain and Europe to escape the billionaires of their day, their feudal lords, who used their vassals, we little people, to enlarge their fiefdoms to achieve more prestige, status and hierarchy.
Nothing much has changed in the 500 years since Anglo-European conquest of the Americas. Our billionaires get richer, and the little people have lower wages as efficiencies improve production, and automation and artificial intelligence reduce the number of jobs (50% reduction by 2025 ~The Economist).
There don’t seem to be enough billionaires like Bill & Melinda Gates or Warren Buffet, who have asked, “Why are we collecting all this wealth? What are we doing with it? What are we accomplishing?”
We need to fear both the insane left AND the insane right. Both lead to dictatorship, just different forms of it.