How will Funding Climate Science Help Prevent Coral Bleaching?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate skeptic Aussie One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has challenged marine park authorities to explain why giving them money will help prevent global warming from bleaching coral reefs.

Pauline Hanson gives Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s top scientist a serve over coral bleaching Rebecca GredleyAAP

Monday, 21 October 2019 3:50 pm … “You’re saying that coral bleaching is affected by water temperatures,” she told Dr David Wachenfeld. “Yet around Indonesia, closer to the equator … where the water temperatures are 29C, it’s a known fact that coral actually grows faster and more prolific in warmer temperatures.“ Wachenfeld explained that corals live in a variety of water temperatures over the world, with substantial differences even within the Great Barrier Reef. “The fact that corals in Indonesia could withstand higher temperatures than corals on the central Great Barrier Reef is of no benefit to the corals of the central Great Barrier Reef when they die.” But Hanson was not swayed, asking how the authority planned to address both water temperatures and the “natural occurrence” of bleaching events with its taxpayer funding. … Read more: https://7news.com.au/politics/pauline-hanson/coral-bleaching-happens-naturally-hanson-c-514581

Climate skeptic Pauline Hanson and her fellow One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts are an ongoing thorn in the side of Australia’s climate wastrel politicians.

I think Pauline’s question about funding is applicable to all climate science expenditures. If the science is settled, if we know we’re all doomed by 2050 or whatever, what is the point of spending billions of dollars every year to tell us what we already know?

When is the last time an alarmist climate scientist had anything new to say about the future of our global climate?

