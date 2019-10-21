The incredible collapsing ‘#ExxonKnew’ climate change lie

From The New York Post

Comprehensive Opinion Piece on the ever shrinking lawsuits against Exxon.

It started back in 2016, with “a move many are hailing as a ‘turning point,’ ” as EcoWatch proclaimed : 20 state attorneys general launching an “unprecedented, multi-state effort” to probe and prosecute the oil giant.

On Tuesday, the progressive legal war on Exxon will head to trial in a case most notable for … how badly it has fizzled.

This is a good summary of the trajectory.

The claim: Exxon had long known that consuming oil would cause global warming but hid the facts. In fact, the company for decades published findings closely matching mainstream science. No one has ever produced any evidence of a coverup.

Which is why Schneiderman (before the revelation of horrifying personal conduct ended his career) was forced to find a different rationale: Big Oil, he said, might be “overstating” its assets by “trillions,” by failing to account for potential future regulations that restrict fossil fuels.

Oops: The company had warned about the risks of new rules; that’s why a Securities and Exchange Commission probe cleared it of those charges.

And the case that now-AG Letitia James takes to trial Tuesday is a huge comedown from even that claim, charging that Exxon fraudulently used two sets of books to state the risks. The company says it merely releases different estimates for different purposes, with full disclosure.

The charge is not only a far cry from the original #ExxonKnew allegations, it’s also almost certain to fail. Putting the best face on this fact, climate-change warrior Andrew Revkin tweeted Wednesday: “Some lawsuits are fought for the win, some are fought for the documents. The NYS #exxonknew suit is far more likely to be the latter.”