The Guardian on Extinction Rebellion: “all I see is white faces”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a black member of Extinction Rebellion, the movement he supports is too white.
When I look at Extinction Rebellion, all I see is white faces. That has to change
Athian Akec
Sat 19 Oct 2019 16.00 AEDT
XR must realise its lack of diversity, middle-class image and glamorisation of arrest puts young black and brown people off.
Some Extinction Rebellion activists present climate warming as a disaster waiting to happen. But for my cousins in the global south, the dystopian future has already arrived. A staggering 12 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are facing hunger caused by low rainfall. Deadly tropical diseases are spreading more easily as the climate warms, and 780,000 people a year are dying in Africa because of air pollution. But for many black inner-city teenagers like me, the climate change movement conjures up nothing but apathy. Last week, beneath the cloudy skies of north-west London, I asked some of my comprehensive school classmates what they thought about Extinction Rebellion. One answered flatly: “What’s that?”
…
The short, frank answer is that the tactics of Extinction Rebellion are designed by and for middle-class, white Britain. Their central rhetoric about a dystopian future fails to cut through for those of us already faced with a nightmarish present, surrounded by poverty and austerity.
Meanwhile, the tactic of being purposely arrested strikes an uncomfortable note for many people of colour, given the adverse experiences people in my community have had with the police. The climate movement’s failure to stand in solidarity with our political struggles adds to this sense of disconnect.
…
One friend of mine was stop-and-searched by the police 12 times last year. When I told him that the Extinction Rebellion protesters were purposefully getting themselves arrested, he rolled his eyes in sheer irritation. “That’s not an option for black people,” he said, adding that if he was arrested, the police would undoubtedly treat him differently, and his future career prospects might also be destroyed. The tactic of deliberately seeking arrest has further alienated disenfranchised communities like mine who, across generations, have had bad experiences with the police.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/19/extinction-rebellion-white-faces-diversity
Athian might be right that climate activism is mostly a club for rich white kids, but I suspect the apathy is a lot more widespread than Athian realises. There are plenty of white people who think the climate crisis is a joke.
25 thoughts on “The Guardian on Extinction Rebellion: “all I see is white faces””
“Some Extinction Rebellion activists present climate warming as a disaster waiting to happen. But for my cousins in the global south, the dystopian future has already arrived. A staggering 12 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are facing hunger caused by low rainfall.”
Not according to the people I know who actually live there. What they see is ever increases in prices of basic food stuffs, like teff in Ethiopia, that is rising BECAUSE of the threat of climate change propagated by alarmists in the west.
What is happening in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia is nothing to do with climate change. Warlords, politicians and the UN would be better candidates to carry that blame.
Ditto on the UN, as with the Tutsis and Hutus. Romero Dalliare would second that. The UN is a paper tiger with billions of dollars budget and does very little.
Yikes!
ER is yet another failing Cult of confusion. It was born from the Occupy nonsense and is nothing more than a study of greed in the hands of activist theorists.
If you want to address water management and hunger then implement solutions. You’ll never find solutions in a cult no matter how ethnically diverse.
‘Playing’ with one of the “Seven Deadlies” is bound to have -wait for it- ‘deadly’ consequences. Quid nomen tuum?
Once again proving that if “white privilege” really is a thing, it’s practiced exclusively by well-off Progressive social elites.
The climate change movement is racism all the way down to the bone. It’s a racist enterprise pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
So far as I can tell every working class white guy thinks it is a crock too.
I just had lunch with a group of retired engineers. None of them thought climate change was a problem.
On the other hand, one of the neighborhood widow ladies thinks the climate is a big problem. She also thinks Deepak Chopra is profound.
Perhaps Justin Trudeau can join them.
+10
Best wishes to Canadians that he ends up on the “ash heap of history”
Going for the brass ring of victim hood isn’t he. Try being a person rather than a skin tone. Of course you’ll have to compete based on results. Maybe knowing yourself as you do the whining course is better for you.
Yet its never spoken about in the west: seems the white man is to busy to care 😐 I wonder how many millions or billions are needed for the rain to fall?
But for my cousins in the global south, the dystopian future has already arrived. A staggering 12 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are facing hunger caused by low rainfall. Deadly tropical diseases are spreading more easily as the climate warms, and 780,000 people a year are dying in Africa because of air pollution.
Famine in Ethiopia is nothing new
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Famines_in_Ethiopia
You’re in England, stupid.
NonWhites don’t give a shit about climate change, they think it’s a joke.
Wow, so many delusions, so little time. If Athian had any brains at all, he’d be opposing not just XR, but the CAGW Cause itself. None of it is about the environment, and despite its’ claims to the contrary, the Cause only hurts the poor and the downtrodden. These folks want to destroy modern civilization, replacing it with repression on a world-wide basis, causing untold human misery, fear, and death, particularly among the poor.
“Deadly tropical diseases are spreading more easily as the climate warms”
These are the kinds of things that go unchallenged in the media and daily life. There is no basis in fact for the claim, yet people who want to believe it, will. They’ll use it as another talking point of the thousands that are simply false.
re: “all I see is white faces. ”
Not a big “first whirled” problem; Justin Trudeau has shown us the ‘way’ – go in blackface …
The previous thread on XR and heteronormativity says it all. The XR movement is really about (self)hatred of the European culture. All is the fault of colonialism and capitalism, and the rejection of Western (perceived) cultural superiority. There are, indeed, many sins committed in the name of Manifest Destiny and the like–but every other cultural tradition has their own similar set of sins. Read about the true meaning of the Caste system in India, the slaving in Islamic cultures, the slavery in Native American culture, and similar issues everywhere. The overwhelming guilt imbibed by modern Westerners is tragic, because it cripples attempts at progress and gives no credit for the many positive gifts of Western Civilization (and other civilizations) and of capitalism. The modern system has extended life spans, dramatically reduced the number of people in poverty and given mankind the opportunity to create a more just and humane world. Nevertheless, these radicals want to put on sack cloth and ashes and to take us back to a time when those problems dominated human life–when mere survival consumed nearly all of the efforts of the vast majority of men and women.
Technology will never solve the problems of happiness and self realization, but we are on the cusp of having the resources for people to escape want and ignorance; and the radicals seem intent on throwing that away.
ER is just the latest playground for spoiled children. There has been a never-ending parade of causes, really gaining attention in the Vietnam protests (which stopped as soon as a draft lottery system went into place, kind of telling, huh?). If there is a drought somewhere there is a flood somewhere else, natural systems here on earth are quite chaotic. It does appear to me that things are getting worse, the attitude of a lot of earth citizens seems to be if you don’t like the election results destroy the winners, if you don’t like the weather protest for the weather you think you like, if you don’t have something someone else has it for sure is because they cheated the system and you are therefore entitled to steal or destroy it.
That’s where paid protesting comes in with Soros money.
might also be because the poorer black peoples are too busy trying to survive over mindless protests?
been some huge rains down sth african sudan etc things might change for a yr or two food supply wise
if they dont have another war/genocide/dictatorship etc
someone oughta tell that kids theyve been dying by the 100s of thousands since(and before) I remember reading about it as a kid in the 70s
back then it was biafrans and ethiopians
and EXr wants em all dead if he cared to read the manifesto
So every bad thing on the planet has to be blamed on climate change :
– floods, droughts, illness, poverty, pollution, wars, racism.
But reading Akec’s sharticle, it appears clearly that the worst impact of global warming is mental illness and climate clownery, and it is way worse than I thought.
Hey Petit, you missed out strong hurricane winds and windless periods. Plus sea level rise and coral bleaching plus Algol blooms and extinction of polar bears not to mention walruses that think they are lemmings because there are too many extinct polar bears roaming about making them jump of the cliffs.
In other news, it is claimed Brexit is stopping the EU resolving climate change. Just when you think it can’t get any dafter along come the EU.
Famine in Ethiopia is nothing new
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Famines_in_Ethiopia