The Conversation Begs Canadians to Vote for More Climate Taxes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

On the 21st of October, The Conversation wants Canadians to vote for more tax, greater climate sacrifices and higher energy costs.

At the ballot box, cast a vote for climate change innovation and investment

October 19, 2019 5.16am AEDT

Jason MacLean Assistant Professor of Law and Associate Member of the School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan



Catherine Potvin Professor of Biology, McGill University

…

As interdisciplinary climate scholars working on Canada’s transition to a zero-carbon society, we suggest Canadians consider which party is most capable of advancing the following three climate policy priorities following the election.

…

There are three key cost components to climate policy.

1. Maintaining carbon pricing

We can’t afford to scrap the federal carbon price. It’s as necessary as taking an antibiotic when facing a strong microbial infection.

In fact, the carbon price must rise over time — and fast. Pricing carbon emissions below the cost of their damage to society — the “social cost of carbon” — subsidizes air pollution and climate change.

…

2. Eliminating fossil fuel subsidies

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that fossil fuel subsidies have declined in Canada since 2013. But the OECD’s estimate omits negative externalities, including the costs of climate change, air pollution and traffic accidents. It also ignores Canada’s increasing subsidies to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.

…

3. Investing in a zero-carbon transition

According to Natural Resources Canada, the federal and provincial investments in energy research, development and deployment (RD&D) totalled $2.26 billion for the fossil fuel industry, including carbon capture and storage, between 2011 and 2015. That was nearly double their investments in RD&D for renewable energy, at $1.39 billion.

…