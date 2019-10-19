The Conversation Begs Canadians to Vote for More Climate Taxes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
On the 21st of October, The Conversation wants Canadians to vote for more tax, greater climate sacrifices and higher energy costs.
At the ballot box, cast a vote for climate change innovation and investment
October 19, 2019 5.16am AEDT
Jason MacLean Assistant Professor of Law and Associate Member of the School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan
Catherine Potvin Professor of Biology, McGill University
…
As interdisciplinary climate scholars working on Canada’s transition to a zero-carbon society, we suggest Canadians consider which party is most capable of advancing the following three climate policy priorities following the election.
…
There are three key cost components to climate policy.
1. Maintaining carbon pricing
We can’t afford to scrap the federal carbon price. It’s as necessary as taking an antibiotic when facing a strong microbial infection.
In fact, the carbon price must rise over time — and fast. Pricing carbon emissions below the cost of their damage to society — the “social cost of carbon” — subsidizes air pollution and climate change.
…
2. Eliminating fossil fuel subsidies
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that fossil fuel subsidies have declined in Canada since 2013. But the OECD’s estimate omits negative externalities, including the costs of climate change, air pollution and traffic accidents. It also ignores Canada’s increasing subsidies to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.
…
3. Investing in a zero-carbon transition
According to Natural Resources Canada, the federal and provincial investments in energy research, development and deployment (RD&D) totalled $2.26 billion for the fossil fuel industry, including carbon capture and storage, between 2011 and 2015. That was nearly double their investments in RD&D for renewable energy, at $1.39 billion.
…Read more: http://theconversation.com/at-the-ballot-box-cast-a-vote-for-climate-change-innovation-and-investment-125411
Canadians, your duty is clear. Forget that new automobile or home improvement or loan repayment, forget about staying warm this winter.
This is no time to be selfish.
Give to the government and the climate establishment, so they can continue their tireless efforts to fly to climate conferences in exotic holiday destinations, to save the world from warmer weather.
12 thoughts on “The Conversation Begs Canadians to Vote for More Climate Taxes”
The leftist parties in Canada (Greens, NDP & now Liberals) have stated that they will join together in some form of minority Gov’t to defeat any attempt against the conservatives to form Gov’t. However, the socialists themselves may not have the seats available after the election to have a majority of votes to maintain the confidence of surviving a majority vote. Which then leaves the Bloc Quebecois holding some type of balance of power, who have also said they will not abandon a carbon tax, or approve any new pipe lines through Quebec. This leaves the conservatives with no hope to implement their platform if they are elected with the most seats, but not a majority.
It sadly looks like Canada will be returning to either a hung parliament or a minority liberal gov’t with Justin Trudeau at the helm. And the socialist NDP/Greens have as their most important priority the climate, carbon taxes and natural resource development blockage. Perhaps the conservatives are willing to sell out to Quebec to shore up a conservative minority gov’t. Unless the public opinion polls have been so corrupted to show a minority gov’t, it looks like continued socialist climate policy will be the sad result of this election.
Sooner or later economic realities and a declining standard of living will rule the day.
This truck driver travels along the 401 in Ontario between Windsor and the Toronto area pretty often. Canadians love their automobiles. At Comber, ON there is a truck stop where I typically stop to pickup my customs clearance document(s) to get back into the US that I have faxed there. Behind the main building is an electric car charging area having about six charging stations for EVs. Only once in the dozens of times I have stopped in there since they put those charging stations in have I seen even one vehicle using a charging station.
BTW the coming general election in Canada will determine significant economic/trade/political events to come here in the US if this analysis is correct. I believe it’s spot on: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/17/nancy-pelosis-usmca-strategy-for-2020-is-contingent-upon-the-canadian-election/
“Negative externalities “? Why do I get the feeling they’re just making crap up?
A carbon tax in Canada is the greatest exercise in futility in human history. If we were to stop using fossil fuels in Canada tomorrow (resulting in short order in some 35 million deaths), at current emissions growth rates it would take the rest of the world about eight months to replace 100% of Canada’s CO2 emissions.
If you’ve ever experienced winter in Canada and then hear some Canadians demanding that the Government do all it can to make it even colder, you know they’re nuts.
Canadians really should vote for some warming. I mean seriously: lower heating bills, less snow to move, less money spent on winter clothes, longer growing season, etc.
They repeat, again and again, that carefully cultivated falsehood of ‘fossil fuel subsidies’, which are just sensible investment in infrastructure.
Hammer meet nail. Best closing sentence Ever.
“Give to the government and the climate establishment, so they can continue their tireless efforts to fly to climate conferences in exotic holiday destinations, to save the world from warmer weather.”
Continue to subsidize our Church leaders lifestyles or the Hobgoblins gonna getcha.
Canadians! Fight Global Warming – or you risk a pleasant climate and an unending inflow of Climate Refugees!
Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela are on their way to “zero” carbon; it’s hard to believe that Canadians want to go there too.
Anything that calls itself “The Conversation” has to be run by & directed toward infant minds.