As we saw in the Canning protests earlier this week, people are getting fed up with sanctimonious, virtue signaling, climate change, “protesters”.
Here are a couple of recent examples. Warning: profanity. Not work safe.
Smock Man
you have officially left the safe space pic.twitter.com/KKg4ZwO1BP— TyIer (@tyIerzilla) October 18, 2019
Here’s another. In N Out workers fed up.
Climate change activists at an in and out burger— ℳεℓ (@mel_faith1) October 19, 2019
These workers are over this stupid 💩 🙌🏼😂pic.twitter.com/fKgT0qiWJ6
[update. another angle]
Advertisements
24 thoughts on “Some Heroes Wear Smocks”
“Not work-safe”?
My whole platoon loved it, once I figured out how to get my laptop talking to the PA system. Where do you assume I work, Charles? The library at a pre-school for kids with sound-sensitive migraines? That’s frankly a little offensive.
What ugly people!! They think they can do as they please, yet nobody can touch them! Why use a loud speaker in the face of a gentleman who is at work 😐 these climate cult members are making people hate them, I know I do!
I don’t know how the employe stood there and took it. Lets just say that if the activist had done that to me I would have left there in handcuffs and he would be in a hospital getting that loudhailer surgically removed from his mouth. No one should have to put up with this crap.
I was thinking the same thing, but the loudhailer would require removing from a lower oriface.
I really wish that there was a like button.
A lot of restraint shown by the In-N-Out employees, especially with the bullhorn being stuck in their faces.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7f8BBTbWSzk
Actor Windsor Davies, in the above clip was born in Canning Town.
I’m due to visit London shortly. Anybody glues ‘emselves to a window or a train I’ll say, “Let me help you with that, mate”, and riiiiip!
You wanna leave some skin on a train? That’s down to you.
I thought Chick-fil-A was the Shibboleth, what did In and Out do?
Jean,
They committed the unpardonable and grievous sin of exercising their 1st A rights in a free country by donating to Trump. That’s all. Some folks seem to be upset about that.
meat. Tasty meat.
Greta and XR antics. These folks thinks it gives license to their nonsense.
Doing the job cops should be doing in the first place. The current state of partial anarchy is a result of unlawful blockades # 1 through # 793 that weren’t police terminated. Even the video where the cops make an arrest, was at least minutes late. The restaurant owner shouldn’t have had to get physical himself, and risk stupid lawsuits. The cops have more legal powers, and more importantly insurance.
I’d consider pushing a megaphone into a cops face and yelling to be an assault (ear pain & hearing damage) That guy should have been contestant #2 at the county jail.
I need a bigger spoon 😛
Bad move climate charlatans…never be stupid at an In and Out Burger. That places is a coveted institution.
Using a loudspeaker at close range exceeds the Health and Safety regulations. It is causing physical harm to an employee in their workplace.
That is assault.
He is the one doing the assaulting.
“I’m sorry, Your Honor, but I was so disoriented by the incredibly loud and painful noise that I stumbled and accidentally smashed that loudhailer into his mouth, breaking several of his teeth. Oops.”
I wonder what a cup of water or even better soft drink (more conductive and sticky) chucked into the loudhailer would do to its performance. Would this be a chargeable offence? Could the restaurant owner plead self defense, the loudhailer was damaging his hearing?
Ok, here’s a suggestion: Have a bottle of lighter fluid, squirt some the protestors, hold up a pack of matches and tell him or her they have three seconds to get the h out of there. That should clear them out quickly.
Could probably have just water in the bottle. They likely wouldn’t know the difference.
They wanted confrontation… they got it!
Love the guy who threw that b**ch’s phone.
You can see the blue sky going around and around a dozen times as he put nice spin on his throw.
With any luck it was one of $1,000+ new iPhones totally trashed.
Then she just stands in the intersection having a hissy fit that her phone is gone.
If you listen to audio you can hear the guy yell at her when they yell “what’s wrong with you?!”
He yells back, “They gotta go to work.”
These snowflakes think they’ve got license to pull this shit and not get a hard push back.
Stand or fall :
“Morale has hit rock bottom”
It seems to me there will come a point where they manage to goad someone into a really violent reaction. They act like that is exactly what they want.
YES YES YES time for some push back! Let’m have it.
You can tell that the protesters use just as much fossil fuel as anyone else; they are not dressed in grass skirts furs and using Flintstone type stone cars.