Some Heroes Wear Smocks

As we saw in the Canning protests earlier this week, people are getting fed up with sanctimonious, virtue signaling, climate change, “protesters”.

Here are a couple of recent examples. Warning: profanity. Not work safe.

Smock Man

you have officially left the safe space pic.twitter.com/KKg4ZwO1BP — TyIer (@tyIerzilla) October 18, 2019

Here’s another. In N Out workers fed up.

Climate change activists at an in and out burger



These workers are over this stupid 💩 🙌🏼😂pic.twitter.com/fKgT0qiWJ6 — ℳεℓ (@mel_faith1) October 19, 2019

[update. another angle]

The Extinction Rebellion meets the "sick of your shit" Rebellion.

pic.twitter.com/dEDDPEDawT — 🎃Duchess of DEATH 💀AnnaD👻 (@AnnaDsays) October 19, 2019

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

