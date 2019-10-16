Was this zoologist punished for telling school kids politically incorrect facts about polar bears?

Opinion: Dr. Susan Crockford describes her expulsion from the University of Victoria as ‘an academic hanging without a trial, conducted behind closed doors’
Zoologist Dr. Susan Crockford says that, contrary to the claims of environmental activists, polar bears are currently thriving and are at no risk of extinction from climate change.
By Donna Laframboise
A world-renowned expert in animal bone identification has lost her position at the University of Victoria (UVic), she believes for telling school kids politically incorrect facts about polar bears.
Zoologist Dr. Susan Crockford is routinely hired by biologists and archeologists in Canada and abroad to identify the remains of mammals, birds and fish. She has helped catalog museum collections, and assisted police with forensic analyses. But UVic students will no longer benefit from her expertise, and her ability to apply for research grants has come to a screeching halt. In May, the Anthropology Department withdrew her Adjunct Professor status, depriving her of a university affiliation.
Crockford describes her expulsion as “an academic hanging without a trial, conducted behind closed doors.” After being renewed unanimously in 2016 for a three-year term, her adjunct status was not renewed the next time around.
Crockford is the author of a popular blog, polarbearscience.com, as well as five books about these animals. Polar Bear Facts and Myths has been translated into four languages. She says that, contrary to the claims of environmental activists, polar bears are currently thriving and are at no risk of extinction from climate change.
Informing the public of these plain facts now appears to be unacceptable to UVic. After 15 years, Crockford was advised in May that an internal Appointment Reappointment Promotion and Tenure (ARPT) committee had “voted not to renew your Adjunct Status.” No reasons were provided. Having undergone hip surgery in the interim, Crockford is only now going public.
When contacted by the National Post recently, UVic spokesman Paul Marck refused to say how many people were on the ARPT committee, how many voted against Crockford, or how many were zoologists in a position to make an informed decision about her abilities.
The position of Adjunct Professor is unpaid. In exchange for mentoring students, sitting on thesis committees, and delivering occasional lectures, adjuncts gain official academic standing and full access to library research services. When asked what safeguards ensure that adjuncts can’t be excommunicated merely for expressing unpopular ideas, spokesman Marck declined to respond, citing provincial privacy legislation. In his words, the university doesn’t disclose “information about internal processes. We must respect the privacy rights of all members of our campus community.”
In this case, the university is not protecting Crockford’s right to privacy. Instead, it is using a privacy smokescreen to protect members of a committee who have decided to purge an adjunct professor without reason or explanation.
Absent any other plausible explanation, Crockford has concluded that she was removed in order to suppress views on polar bears and related climate change issues and prevent her from continuing to challenge the high-profile academics who claim polar bear populations are in crisis.
G. Cornelis van Kooten, a UVic professor of economics who also holds a Canada Research Chair in environmental studies, says he is “appalled and distressed” by the Crockford removal. When, he asks, did “universities turn against open debate? There’s now a climate of fear on campus.”
Academia is a “publish or perish” workplace, and Crockford is an accomplished scholar. Last year, she was co-author of a paper published in Science, one of the world’s most prestigious scientific journals. On any campus, the number of professors whose recent work appears in that journal is small. Once again citing privacy concerns, UVic spokesman Marck declined to tell the National Post how many other UVic professors have met this high standard.
Crockford says she isn’t entirely surprised by her expulsion, given her previous ban from the UVic Speakers Bureau. For the better part of a decade, that entity had arranged for her to deliver unpaid lectures to elementary and high school students, as well as to adult community groups. One talk concerned the early origins of domestic dogs. The other was titled Polar Bears: Outstanding Survivors of Climate Change.
There is every indication she was a popular speaker. But in 2017, UVic Speakers Bureau co-ordinator Mandy Crocker advised her of a policy change. The chair of the Anthropology Department now needed to confirm that Crockford was “able to represent the university” when discussing these topics.
Crockford’s 2004 dissertation broke new ground with regard to the mechanisms by which wolves evolved into domestic dogs. UVic awarded her a PhD for that research. Yet 13 years later, Dr. Ann Stahl, as Chair of the Anthropology Department, banned Crockford from telling members of the public about it as a representative of the school.
In April 2017, Stahl advised: “I will not be endorsing your request to be included in the Speakers Bureau roster for 2017-2018.” Admitting that she couldn’t prevent Crockford from speaking elsewhere as a private citizen, Stahl drew the line at her doing so “as a representative of UVic.”
Stahl said she respected “issues of academic freedom,” but Crockford’s talks at schools had “generated concern among parents regarding balance” and that this concern had “been shared with various levels of the university.” Stahl did not respond to a request by the National Post for an interview.
That was the first time Crockford was made aware of any problems. Because no one from the Speakers Bureau or the Anthropology Department has ever advised her of any specific complaint, she was never given an opportunity to defend herself.
The Speakers Bureau draws its volunteers from UVic “faculty, staff, graduate students and retirees.” Prospective speakers complete a form on its website, which says nothing about departmental approval. There is no suggestion that presentations must be balanced, and many appear to be overtly political.
For example, Social Studies associate professor Jason Price currently delivers a lecture titled Education and the Revolution: Climate Change and the Curriculum of Life, to students as young as kindergarten age. Patrick Makokoro, a UVic graduate student, offers a presentation to audiences as young as 10 about social justice.
Dwight Owens, an employee of Ocean Networks Canada, an entity affiliated with UVic, has no scientific training. His BA is in Chinese language and literature. His MA is in educational technology. Nevertheless, under the auspices of the UVic Speakers Bureau, he has been giving talks about ocean chemistry and climate change for years.
The National Post asked UVic spokesman Marck how many people have been forbidden from participating in the Speakers Bureau, and what mechanisms are in place to vet presentations about controversial topics. Marck refused to address either of these matters. Speakers Bureau co-ordinator Crocker also declined to be interviewed.
Peter Ridd all over again.
Freedom of speech and freedom of thought SHOULD still apply; maybe not in Canada.
Here is the UN IPCC in AR5 (2013) on polar bears-
“ Our analyses highlight the potential for large reductions in the global polar bear population if sea ice loss continues which is forecast by climate models and other studies.”
As Dr. Susan Crockford has clearly shown in her papers and books-
1. Polar Bear numbers are increasing strongly with latest estimates well above 33,000 and possibly over 50,000. In 1960 the estimates were 7000.
2. Polar bear numbers are increasing where ice loss is occurring. The bears do fine without ice floes.
3. Polar bears have been in existence for over 100,000 years and on some estimates up to 260,000 years. They have survived much warmer climatic episodes than today.
How does the IPCC maintain such anti-scientific nonsense? Models?
“… highlight the potential for large reductions… if sea ice loss continues”
Potential.
If.
Personally I have the potential to become internationally famous if I pursue a successful music career. Now there is nothing in that sentence that isn’t factual, but it is still total bollocks.
And people like that weird Nordic kid wonder why we laugh at them when they try and wave IPCC reports in our faces.
And I have the potential to win the lottery if I buy a ticket with the correct numbers.
“There’s now a climate of fear on campus.”
Professor Van Kooten wins the Internet Pun of the Week award there.
Another ‘university’ corrupted to core.
Professor Peter Ridd II. Get a lawyer and open a go fund me. Keep up the good work, Dr. Crockford.
ya she can get the lost wages of her unpaid gig
This experience is now routine in UK universities for students as well as adjunct professors in the US, especially if you on a postgraduate degree leading to a teaching qualification. If you are even suspected of not toeing the party line on almost topic, you are liable to sanctions. The sanctions and reasons may not be explicit or may be a fabricated allegation to disguise the real reason. The danger zone for students is the written assignment. Although the declared objective is that you need to demonstrate your ability to explain an issue in writing, perhaps in a disinterested style on a controversial issue, the underlying agenda may be to ascertain your own viewpoint on that issue and ensure that it is “correct thinking”.
Why are the left always the same ?. The backlash is coming however, Greta and XR are losing the battle for them, and they are too dumb to notice.
“One of the painful signs of years of dumbed-down education is how many people are unable to make a coherent argument. They can vent their emotions, question other people’s motives, make bold assertions, repeat slogans—anything except reason.”
Thomas Sowell
Susan Crockford’s University of Victoria hosts the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, founded in 2008 with the largest grant in Canadian history, nearly $100,000,000 from the BC government.
Climate 101, their first project, originally billed as an education for 40,000 civil servants to get them singing from the same page, is now free for all with special advice on “avoiding common myths and misconceptions”.
U Vic’s exchange agreement with James Cook University may extend beyond course equivalencies to administrative policy as with Prof Peter Ridd, so fraternizing with Dr. Crockford could be hazardous to your academic standing and financial health.
https://pics.uvic.ca/education/climate-insights-101
It is potentially an unethical and academic travesty, but not necessarily a legal tort.
We do not know the rules/regulations as to who is selected for or denied adjunct professor status at the university in question.
Regardless it does not look good.
Because the IPCC is not interested in facts. Its objective is World Government
So just about all of its various utterances are Propaganda.
MJR VK5ELL
No university wants to debate what is being said. They are devoid of intellect and enquiring minds. Shutting down a person is so much easier than engaging with them in a robust conversation.
It’s not just AGW skepticism that gets you removed from Universities. Look at any of the staffs in a University and you’ll see a petri dish of Socialists/Communists. And they aren’t shy about spouting where they stand with their ideology. While we slept we allowed the media and our schooling to be taken over in the name of social justice.
UVic can not or will not even communicate why she has been removed from the Speakers Bureau. Very fine communication, great courage – not.
Something is rotten in … Victoria.
The position of Adjunct Professor is unpaid.
Question for you folks – does this kill any chance of Crockford filing some type of lawsuit? Since it’s an unpaid position, I’m not sure what damages are involved, besides for damage to reputation.
A lawsuit would be unlikely to succeed since in fact the University has not done anything Dr. Crockford’s
contract with the university expired and it was not renewed. Adjuct professors are like zero hours contracts for Uber drivers in that they provide zero security for the employee and allow companies to
hire and fire them at will.
What no-one seems to be asking is why an Anthropology department would need or want an Adjunct Professor with a Ph.D zoology specialising in polar bears. The department does offer some courses on evolutionary theory but most of the courses are related to humans. Hence it would not be surprising if teaching requirements have changed and so the needs for staff have changed as well.
And the trolls continue to ask why many of us prefer not to post under our full names.
Question:
If any gas (N2, O2, etc.) emits radiation once warmed via conduction, convection, and radiation; then aren’t all gases in Earth’s atmosphere ‘Greenhouse Gases’?
No, they are not, please familiarise yourself with some essential physics first.
No, GHG absorb in solar radiation IR (900-about 3) micrometer wavelength (and emit at others).
Molecular oxygen, nitrogen don’t do that. Ozone does, however.
Michael Mann et al went after Willie Soon and Sallie Baliunas, pushing Harvard’s admins to distant themselves from them for simply vicing skepticism. Michael Mann et al also went after the journal Climate Research for simply publishing their thoroughly peer reviewed paper that simply disagreed with Mann’s beliefs. Several climate scientists have reported Mann et al’s bullying. Mann urged governments to list polar bears as endangered in accord with Mann’s dire predictions. Mann recently co-authored a paper with Harvey et al that was a simply a hit peace against Dr. Crockford because she blogged news and peer reviewed research showing polar bears were increasing. I would bet Mann et al were likewise involved in pushing the University of Victoria to terminate Crockford.
Mann et al are the Greatest Threat to the scientific process, a process that demands debate and a thorough accounting of alternative explanations. If you don’t agree with Mann’s “climate crisis”, his thuggery will work relentlessly to denigrate you and marginalize you. He can’t win the scientific argument, so he attacks the arguers. What a POS!
Read A Disgrace to his Profession
https://www.amazon.com/Disgrace-Profession-Mark-Steyn-ebook/dp/B013TZFRGE
Please don’t forget that John Holdren, Obama’s Science advisor, bragged in “leaked” e-mails how he disparaged the characters of Willie and Sallie in Harvard lunchrooms with academicians in other disciplines, to undermine their study that refuted Mann’s findings.
He’s about the most vindictive of them, for sure. I don’t know how he gets away with it.
I’d like to be there for a Q&A session if he gave a talk. (He doesn’t do that.)
Boy, would I get hostile! Wow.
It seems a Freedom Of Information request about correspondence relating to this termination could be quite revealing. Including a specific tag for Mann et al.
The timing is quite suspect. Mann and friends did that paper not long ago, just about the time this must have been in the works.
They do have similar legislation in Australia about public information , don’t they?
Dr Crockford has been Shepherded.
I can see it now: the University’s PhDs (Spin.) draft a damage-control letter stating that “a number of students/parents expressed concern” at the lack of balance in Crockford’s statistics.
Only with the aid of some PhDs (Law/Dent.) does Crockford manage, at length, to extract the truth from the mouths of these speakers of furcate factoids.
Oh, so sorry, did we say we’d received “a number” of complaints? Well then, here’s the expert testimony of 85 U.Vic. PhDs (Math.) who agree: technically, zero IS a number.
Shepherded.
In passing, I thought balance was supposed to be a *bad* thing in climate-change-related outreach?
“Who will Ridd us of this turbulent expert?”
—internal email obtained from U. Vic. under FOI
Why would any employer consider hiring a U Vic grad, now that this narrow and biased thinking is exposed? Cross U Vic grads off my list please.
The English translation of the Hebrew language motto for the University of Victoria is “Let There Be Light.” (My daughter graduated from UVic.) Well, as long as one isn’t rocking the boat about polar bears, that is. Recently we have read posts on WUWT about professors Peter Ridd, Cliff Mass, and now Susan Crockford, academics on the receiving end of what I believe is nothing more than fear. Fear on the part of administrators who worry the gravy train will end when the average citizen learns there is no compelling reason to fear the state of health for coral reefs, ocean acidification or polar bears. No problems to study means millions of AU, US and CA $ not awarded to keep the lights on in the new research buildings.
(For anyone that can help Susan, polarbearscience.com has a Donate tab.)
The alarmists have invested a lot in the demise of the polar bear and can’t afford to have the truth revealed.
Rather simplifies my Christmas Shopping, books on Polar Bears from one of my favorite authors for most of my shopping list.