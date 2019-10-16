Dr. Susan Crockford: UVic bows to outside pressure and rescinds my adjunct professor status

Reposted from Polar Bear Science
Posted on October 16, 2019 | Comments Off on UVic bows to outside pressure and rescinds my adjunct professor status
As you may have heard, this summer I lost my status as Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Anthropology Department at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada (UVic), a position I had held for 15 years. This action followed my expulsion from the roster of the university’s volunteer Speakers Bureau in May 2017. However, until April 2017 the university and the Anthropology department proudly promoted my work, including my critical polar bear commentary, which suggests someone with influence (and perhaps political clout) intervened to silence my scientific criticism.
Journalist Donna LaFramboise has exposed this travesty in the National Post (16 October 2019), which you can read here. I have provided more background below and Donna’s blog post is here.
Losing my adjunct status
An adjunct professorship is an unpaid position with a few responsibilities that in return allow a scholar to operate as a qualified member of the academic community, such as making applications for research funding. However, an adjunct has no rights. Adjunct status must be renewed every three years or so, at the discretion of the individual department. I was first appointed as an adjunct in the Department of Anthropology in 2004, shortly after I had successfully defended my Ph.D. dissertation at UVic.
When I approached members of the Anthropology Department with a request to undertake an interdisciplinary Ph.D. (in Anthropology and Biology) on the evolution of humans and animals, they could not have been more welcoming and supportive. Both Anthropology and Biology departments and the Faculty of Graduate Studies enthusiastically accepted my research proposal despite the fact that it challenged all conventional thinkers about how one species transforms into another: not only historical heavy-weights but contemporary experts in evolutionary theory as well.
My testable hypothesis that thyroid hormones (in part due to their actions on genes) provide a mechanism for evolution to work via natural selection was truly innovative and revolutionary. No one at the university suggested it was inappropriate to question accepted authorities on this topic. In fact, they applauded it.
After my book based on my dissertation was published (above), the university PR department promoted my participation in a 2007, two-hour NATURE documentary (“Dogs That Changed the World”), which came with widespread media attention. I was chosen, out of all the people involved in the film, to work with the executive producer of NATURE to promote the show via a ‘satellite media tour’ of TV and radio interviews taped in New York City.
Our local paper, the Victoria Times-Colonist, produced an above-the-fold feature on the story of my evolution research that challenged conventional wisdom (see below), and at least one major US newspaper carried a similar story.
[Dog domestication is an important component of my testable scientific theory because it’s an aspect of evolution that the public can wrap their heads around. But the theory is scientifically powerful because it applies to virtually all species: it explains the rise of polar bears and humans from their ancestors, as well as all mammal, fish, bird, and reptile species. It may also explain the origin of invertebrate and unicellular species.]
More importantly, the university Provost Office supported me in 2012 after a letter from Greenpeace was sent to the university president suggesting I should be fired for conflict of interest for having taken a small contract from a think tank called The Heartland Institute for some research on their Climate Change Reconsidered II report. The information about this contract was made public by scientist Peter Gleick, who was so obsessed with knowing who funded Heartland that he used someone else’s email address to fraudulently obtain private documents. Since I was not a paid employee of UVic at the time and thus could not be fired, the issue was moot but I was contacted by the provost because the letter to the university president had also been sent to the media.
Despite the negative international media attention the Greenpeace stunt generated, going forward I continued to give free lectures about polar bears as well as on dog domestication and speciation to the public through the university’s Speakers Bureau, which I had done since 2009. In 2016, the Anthropology Department happily renewed my adjunct status application for 2016-2019: my acceptance letter said the decision was unanimous. Even at that time, the department was not only fully aware of my activities with regard to the polar bear status controversy, but proudly shared that information.
For example, twice – in June 2013 and again in January 2015 – the department published announcements on their news webpage regarding opinion pieces on the status of polar bear populations I had written (see below from 2015). The 2015 Financial Post article also garnered a mention in the newsletter sent out to department alumni that year.
As late as 12 April 2017, the university was also on board: on that date, the University Media Relations department tweeted an announcement about an interview I had done with the CBC about the status of Newfoundland polar bears:
In addition, the university also paid me to give several expanded polar bear conservation lectures for its students and the public. I gave a two hour lecture for the English Language Centre in 2014 and again in 2017 for students whose first language was not English and developed a two-part lecture series for adults offered through the Continuing Education Department in April 2015. I had also been giving free lectures to the public on polar bears, in my own time, through the University’s Speakers Bureau since 2009 (see discussion below).
In other words, up until mid-April 2017, both the Anthropology Department and the University at large were not only aware of my work that was critical of some aspects of polar bear science (as well as the controversy it was generating), but they were happy to tell others about it and to have their students learn about it.
As far as I am aware there had been no complaints registered regarding the performance of my adjunct duties or polar bear research activities: if there were concerns or complaints, no one mentioned them to me.
In May 2019 my appointment was up for renewal for 2019-2021 and I submitted my application by the due date. However, the Department Chair, April Nowell, citing a decision by the department’s ARPT committee (‘Appointment/Reaapointment/Promotion/Tenure’), refused to renew the appointment. No reason whatsoever was given for this decision, nor was there any avenue offered for appeal (it is my understanding that all tenured faculty members vote on such ARPT decisions and the fact that “unanimously” was not part of the announced decision, as it had been in 2016, leads me to believe not everyone on the faculty was on board with this outcome).
I did point out in my request for renewal that my position on polar bear conservation supports that of Inuit in Nunavut, who are fighting against sanctioned scientists and the Canadian government regarding the status of polar bears because their lives are threatened by an abundance of these dangerous predators. Two young Inuk men were fatally mauled by polar bears in 2018 and there have been many close calls before and since. Anthropologists at UVic are avid champions of aboriginal rights – but apparently, that support goes out the door when it comes to polar bears.
Expulsion from the Speakers Bureau in 2017
The seeds for losing my adjunct status were planted when I was expelled from the UVic Speakers Bureau in May 2017.
It appears the impetus for that action was a lecture on polar bears I had given at the International Climate Change Conference hosted by the Heartland Institute on 23 March 2017 that was video-taped and posted online in early April. During the question and answer session after my lecture, I happened to mention that during my talks about polar bears to elementary school classes over the past year (through the university’s Speakers Bureau), I had been astonished to learn that every single teacher believed that only a few hundred to a few thousand polar bears were left in the world. This was in stark contrast to reality, since the 2015 official IUCN Red List assessment of the species put the global population size at 22,000-31,000 (and which I contend is plausibly higher still).
I believe that someone in Victoria with political clout saw the video-taped Heartland Q & A session (posted online 5 April 2017) and that they, alone or along with others, contacted the university to complain about me talking to school children about polar bears. But this time, no one involved the media.
About two weeks after the Heartland lecture was posted online, on April 20 an email notice arrived to my in-box regarding the annual renewal of topics for the Speakers Bureau, addressed “Dear Adjunct Faculty Member”. The email explained that this year there was a new requirement that adjunct professors had to have departmental approval to participate in this free community lecture service. When I asked for an explanation, this is what I was told (my bold):
With this change, we’re recognizing that the nature of the relationship between adjuncts and the university can vary widely from Faculty to Faculty and that it is substantially different than that with employees, whether faculty or staff. By asking the head of the unit to approve the participation of their adjuncts, we’re asking someone with direct knowledge of the individual and accountability to UVic to confirm that the volunteer speaker is able to represent the university on their intended topics.
Graduate students are also allowed to give such presentations to the community: did they also need permission? Were all adjunct faculty sent the same email? It all seemed very odd but I decided to go along and asked permission. My department chair, Dr. Ann Stahl, refused. She said only this:
“While I respect issues of academic freedom, your talks at schools have generated concern among parents regarding balance that have been shared with various levels of the university.”
That is all: no further information about what these unspecified “concerns” from “parents” entailed, except a vague suggestion that my lectures at schools lacked unspecified “balance” and that those “concerns” had perhaps reached the highest echelon of the university. The chair did not request a copy of my school presentation or question me in any way about my Speakers Bureau participation. Polar bears were not specifically mentioned and I was not presented with any avenue of appeal. I suspect the details of this decision were not revealed to the rest of the department, although undoubtedly some colleagues and staff would have been made aware that the administration was not prepared to defend my academic freedom on this issue.
Thus began an academic hanging without a trial, conducted behind closed doors.
I should add as background that although I had been speaking to adult audiences about polar bears since September 2009 (in a popular lecture called “Polar Bears: Outstanding Survivors of Climate Change”), I did not add a presentation geared specifically towards elementary school children until September 2016, which I called “Polar Bears: Facts and Myths.” I did so because teachers kept asking me to speak about polar bears to their classes. As far as I am aware, Mandy Crocker, who managed the Speakers Bureau, had no misgivings when I submitted the description of the presentation for elementary school audiences to her for approval in May 2016. Her actual words were: “This will be a popular [topic] with the community for sure.”
I had heard nothing from the Speakers Bureau or anyone else regarding complaints or concerns from parents or teachers of children I had spoken to in the 2016-2017 school year.
Anthropology Chair’s refusal to allow me to participate in the Speakers Bureau meant I could no longer connect to any community members, even adults, about anything: not even my evolution research of which the department was previously so proud. I dared to tell children the truth – that polar bears are not currently on the verge of extinction – and for that I have been pilloried and drummed out of the university community.
The measures taken to have me removed from the Speakers Bureau are characteristic of a bureaucracy trying to cover an impropriety: the failure to inform me of complaints, the pretense that I was not being singled out for censure, and the carefully-worded correspondence. Moreover, the refusal of the female Chair of my department to support me had ‘pressured from above’ written all over it.
I didn’t know it then, but this was the beginning of the end of my academic career.
Stifling scientific criticism
It appears certain to me that the Anthropology Department bowed to pressure from the administration, who themselves bowed to pressure from outside the university community, in an attempt to stifle my legitimate scientific criticisms of polar bear conservation issues. This kind of bullying has been happening far too often at universities, even in Canada.
Recall that until my Heartland conference lecture was posted online in early April 2017, both the department and the university had been supportive of my work that was critical of accepted authorities on the topics of evolutionary theory and polar bear conservation status. I had been a valued adjunct professor for 15 years: someone from outside the university applied the pressure that turned that support on a dime. When push came to shove, UVic threw me under the bus rather than stand up for my academic freedom.
An adjunct professor is the most vulnerable member of an academic community: how a university treats its adjuncts regarding issues of academic freedom and freedom of speech is a true reflection of how they value those principles. Clearly, these are not concepts UVic holds in high regard, especially for women.
The university administration poisoned the well of departmental support I might have garnered for my adjunct renewal in 2019 when they insisted (over the Speakers Bureau expulsion two years earlier) that the department deny me the academic freedom tenured faculty enjoy.
I am sure there will be some people clapping their hands in glee at this development, like sly children do when they think they have gotten their own way through manipulation. However, the loss of adjunct status will primarily prevent me from continuing scientific research on speciation and domestication mechanisms in evolution: without an academic affiliation I will be unable to secure research funds or academic collaborations.
My scientific credentials are not diminished: they stand on my career accomplishments.
What a lack of academic affiliation has not done – and cannot do – is stop me from investigating and commenting on the failures and inconsistencies of science that I see in published polar bear research papers and reflected in public statements made by polar bear specialists.
I am still a former adjunct professor and I will not be silenced.
At the moment, I am en-route to Oslo to talk about the polar bear catastrophe that never happened – and then it’s on to London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Munich for more of the same. If you’d like to help defray incidental but unavoidable travel costs not covered by the organizers over my five weeks in Europe, that would be very much appreciated: there is a button on the upper right on the sidebar of my blog (“Support Polar Bear Science”) that will accept your donation via credit card or PayPal.
References
Crockford, S. 2017. Testing the hypothesis that routine sea ice coverage of 3-5 mkm2 results in a greater than 30% decline in population size of polar bears (Ursus maritimus). PeerJ Preprints 2 March 2017. https://doi.org/10.7287/peerj.preprints.2737v3
Harvey, J.A., van den Berg, D., Ellers, J., Kampen, R., Crowther, T.W., Roessingh, P., Verheggen, B., Nuijten, R. J. M., Post, E., Lewandowsky, S., Stirling, I., Balgopal, M., Amstrup, S.C., and Mann, M.E. 2017. Internet blogs, polar bears, and climate-change denial by proxy. Bioscience 68: 281-287. DOI: 10.1093/biosci/bix133 Open Access, available here. Supplementary data file available here and the data for the principal component analysis is available here and (h/t to R. Tol), the R code is available here Corrigendum here (issued 28 March 2018). Scheduled for the April print issue.
Rajan, A. and Tol, R.S. 2018. Lipstick on a bear: a comment on internet blogs, polar bears, and climate change denial by proxy. Open Science Framework osf.io/7j3z2. January 2018, DOI10.13140/RG.2.2.18048.12804. Available here.
See a list of some of my publications, reports, books, and videos here.
41 thoughts on “Dr. Susan Crockford: UVic bows to outside pressure and rescinds my adjunct professor status”
Those who are opposed to free and open debate and the frank unfettered give and take of honest scientific debate are bullies. Small minded, intellectually fearful bullies. And like all bullies, they are cowards. They cannot face being challenged. They are terrified of being found wrong. There is no brain room available for the sheer joy of discovery, no muscular delight in the struggle of debate. They are to be pitied for having such cramped narrow minds, such feeble thoughts.
True but there’s nothing to debate here. Plenty of P bears, Climate change not affecting them. End of story
Its Peter Ridd all over again.
MJE VK5ELL
Absolutely!!
+ Bob Carter + Murray Salby + …
https://www.spectator.com.au/2013/08/silencing-climate-change-dissenters/
https://mlsxmq.wixsite.com/salby-macquarie/page-1f
I had the privilege and honor to share the speaker’s podium with Bob Carter on two occasions. He was a powerful voice who dared to speak out against scientific corruption in the field of climate science. His voice is sorely missed.
Between about 2005 and 2010, I attended semi-regular meetings at the Astronomy/Physics Department at the University of Southern Queensland (USQ), in the city of Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia. During this time, I had no formal position with the University, other than I was (temporarily) employed to evaluate projects, essays, and dissertations submitted by students. Throughout this period, I was treated with the utmost respect by all of the faculty members at USQ with whom I interacted.
One day in 2009 (?), I got a phone call from the USQ Professor who dealt with my interaction with the university. In this call, he expressed concern that my name had appeared on a list of skeptics published on the internet, asserting that I was linked to USQ. I assured him that, I had not given the people who had constructed this list any indication that I was associated with the USQ. I indicated that there was some possibility that the people in the US who had decided to put my name on this list of skeptics might have assumed that I was working at the USQ because he had been a co-author on the paper we had recently published. What was unsaid in this conversation, but clearly implied, was that if my name had appeared on a list of scientists supporting anthropogenic global warming, there would have been no problem.
In order to assuage fears that I had gone over to the dark side of the force, I sent off an email to the list-makers in the US telling them that I was not connected to the USQ in any formal way and asking them to correct my stated affiliation. This seemed to satisfy the pearl-clutching mandarins at the USQ but it left a sour taste in my mouth.
Dealing with dangerous zealots always leaves a nasty taste in the mouth. But just think, they must know they are on the wrong side of the argument, otherwise why would they spend so much time trying to silence those that disagree with them. If they felt they were right, they would just laugh about you in public.
Heterodox Academy is devoted to free speech on campus and diversity of opinion.
After skimming over a podcast “Episode 68: Matthew H. Goldberg, From Christian Identity to Climate Action” advertised on the front page, I was drawn to believe this academy is more of a totalitarian climate action propaganda hub. Anyone with a weak stomach should not listen to it. However, it is helpful to master the art of propaganda.
‘and another one bites the dust’ – so the mob continues to rule – just like in the dark ages – when they burned people at the stake – chopped their heads off – or whatever took their fancy – if they dared to go against the mob – now it’s the media mob – THE BEST THING THOUGH THAT HAS CHANGED – is the law – thank goodness for that! – she will live on to fight another day – HATS OFF TO ANYONE WHO STANDS UP TO THEM – YOU GO GIRL!! KEEP UP THE GOOD FIGHT! – there are those that don’t go with the mob – we’re behind you all the way –
Were the ‘complaints from parents’ dreamt up in the same way as in the Lindsay Shepherd affair at Laurier university?
I.e. by university academics who disagreed with her. Subsequently found to be without basis.
yeah its funny how they cant PROVE by paper mail or email or recorded calls just what who etc the supposed complaints came from and the specifics
but they accuse and remove using those tactic
Susan has my support n sympathy
its going to keep happening unless enough lawsuits stop it.
Agreed, it is Dr Peter Ridd all over again. He has shown the way, she should look at crowd funding & talk to her lawyers.
Universities are no longer there to be an open portal for knowledge, information, and debate. They are simply there as propaganda centers.
It’s getting worse. At times in the UK it seems that if you are even thought to disagree with almost any tenet of the global “liberal-left” religion (not just climate change) you were find yourself kettled into an uncomfortable position, de-platformed and dismissed on trumped-up charges. University management boards cravenly yield to government pressure (via funding manipulation) to toe the Party line and hence bully, threaten or dismiss dissidents. Globally and historically this pressure is not unprecedented; the Chinese Cultural Revolution saw many academics dismissed or harassed, as did the Iranian.
Nevertheless, I am optimistic that ultimately the climate fraud will dissipate, but it will probably happen only when politicians of all hues (but especially the Left) find that a cause they have appropriated becomes toxic and is dumped. Perhaps when the Cult of St Greta reaches Peak Nuts there will be a significant change
It´s good to be optimistic. Unfortunately this climate fraud seems to be climate heaven to politicians. They see this situation as an opportunity to control every aspect of our lives. This is clearly visible already. And with the fact that policians are not the brightest minds to think…
Fraud will dissipate if UN/IPCC want it to dissipate. But they won´t. As our president said “there will be a new world order and that is a change in governance”. Of course there might be many explanations to that sentence, but I think none of them is for the good to people. I feel very strong that this is the beginning of 1984. Control, control, control…
The poster behind Susan in the photo at the top of this article — Marine Mammals of the Northern Crysophere — included a comparison of millennial minimums and maximums of Arctic Sea Ice Extent. It showed that the present Arctic sea ice extent was greater than the millennial minimum. This did not sit well with certain people in the Society for Marine Mammalogy (of which I am a charter member). One person in particular controlled significant funding for global warming research in Antarctica. Consequently, after 25 years and 15 biennial conferences for which I produced commemorative posters that provided tens of thousands of dollars for the Society’s Awards and a cash prize for Excellence in Science Communication, subsequent conference organizers were told to reject any conference commemorative poster by me. The five-figure account for awards attributed to my work disappeared into the Society’s accounts. I had contributed 125 illustrations to a species reference pages on the Society’s web site that were taken down. Academic bullying is real.
I fear that the green/left movement may well have unleashed a monster upon themselves. We can only hope!
Thanks to all of you for your support and to Charles for reposting this. I arrived last night in Oslo and getting ready to talk to European audiences about polar bears and the failure of academic freedom. I may not be able to respond to comments as much as usual but wanted to touch base this morning before I head out.
Peter Ridd is here in Oslo as well: I’m sure there will be a lot of talk about academic freedom!
best regards,
Susan
Immense thanks for your work and publishing the truth about polar bear numbers. It has enlightened me and given me solid facts to communicate to others. I never cease to surprise those around me ( including school aged ones ) who all seem to think there are only a couple of hundred left.
I will make a donation to your fund.
Thanks also to WUWT for giving your work a wider audience.
Susan Crockford,
Please make good contact with Peter Ridd so you can emulate his ‘fight back’.
Hopefully, each of you will win big and be fully compensated while ‘outing’ all who have attacked you.
Be assured of the multitude of people around the world who are willing and eager to support your defence.
Richard
Susan,
Thank you for your good work.
Have you considered suing them like is going on in Australia? The court awarded damages to the scientist and the university is appealing. So it is not very pleasant, but might help scientific freedom.
Susan,
Keep up the good work. Let us know if you consider a legal challenge.
Jay
At least they didn’t make you stay locked up in your house, Susan, the way the Church did Galileo when he published his work against their orders. Hang in there.
I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.
Evelyn Beatrice Hall
Voltaire, actually.
Incorrect, Ed. It was attributed to Voltaire when Evelyn Hall wrote his biography.
Andrew Weaver, formerly a UVic climate modeler professor now leader of the Green Party is stepping down and not seeking reelection. Looking for a new job? Returning to UVic? Coincidence?
That could be a couple of things.
1. He is just lining his pockets by accepting a sinecure
2. He can see the tide starting to turn and is one of the first to jump ship.
I do hope it is the second of these.
I know it is not related but compare Susan’s story to this case currently unfolding in Australia.
The chap in question still holds his job.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-10-17/unsw-skin-cancer-levon-khachigian-allegations-and-retractions/11585768
Blimey! That photomicrograph is as bent as a hockey-stick.
So someone, somewhere expressed some “concerns” and an academic is removed from academia and cut off from funding, without any due process or any means to defend herself and her actions nor any means of appeal.
Maybe her department head needs to hear from more than a few “woke” parents who object to school children being given the facts about polar bear numbers.
Anyone wishing to inform her about the wider damage this action does to the credibility and objectivity of science in general and the image of her university in particular can write to her at the following address.
Remain polite and avoid assuming you “know” her motivations and beliefs beyond the information presented here.
https://www.uvic.ca/socialsciences/anthropology/people/faculty/stahlann.php
stahlann@uvic.ca
Dr. Crockford’s opening statement appears to be false. There is a huge difference between
‘rescinds’ and ‘declines to renew’. She makes it clear that her appointment was for a fixed term
and the University declined to renew it. This is a very different matter from rescinding an appointment.
And if Dr. Crockford is making the misleading or even false statements in her opening statement then
the rest of her statement should also be taken with a grain of salt.
That said it is true that adjunct professors are routinely badly treated at universities. See for example
https://gawker.com/the-academics-who-are-treated-as-less-than-janitors-1775518734
from 2016 or
https://www.nature.com/scitable/forums/women-in-science/can-academia-treat-adjunct-faculty-fairly-117139210/
from Nature or
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2015/09/higher-education-college-adjunct-professor-salary/404461/
all of which suggests that there could be many reasons for the University failing to renew her position.
Izaak Walton – I reject your opening paragraphs as despicable innuendo.
I have met Dr. Susan Crockford and enjoyed an evening after her Calgary talk with Susan, Dr. Benny Peiser and Dr. Willie Soon. She is a highly intelligent person, knowledgeable, courageous, kind and of excellent character.
It is abundantly clear that you possess none of these qualities.
Regarding the University of Victoria, its conduct is beneath contempt. Alumni should express their displeasure by announcing they will make no more donations to this university – ever!
So it makes it OK if your whole group (adjunct professors) are treated badly? This has been going on, probably increasing, along with the prejudice against teaching for more than a generation, plenty of examples have and will turn up. Research is important, but proper research results are too often more important than skeptical (thoughtful) and the prime function of a university is (was?) teaching in the various ways.
Izaak,
You say: “There is a huge difference between ‘rescinds’ and ‘declines to renew’.”
No there is not. Her status was rescinded and therefore they declined to renew. In fact they could not have declined to renew her contract if they had not rescinded her status.
Your comment is pointless whataboutery and Ad Hominen attack from then on.
Kind regards
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me.
Donated via your site. Have a great trip.
There is no greater sin than to counter a newsworthy narrative on climate change by a competent academic. Just ask Peter Ridd, Judith Curry, Roger Pielke Jr., Susan Crockford and others
I didn’t know it then, but this was the beginning of the end of my academic career.
Hopefully, like Mark Twain, reports of her (academic) death are greatly exaggerated…
For Susan Crockford;
Wear you badge of expulsion from a cult as a proud medal of honour, akin to the WWI and 2 veterans that fought for your rights to free and independent research.
“Style is when they’re running you out of town and you make it look like you’re leading the parade.” William Battie
Or Sally Stanford’s paraphrase https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=images&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjZ98qMl6PlAhWJH3AKHYHOCQgQjRx6BAgBEAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.azquotes.com%2Fquote%2F595931&psig=AOvVaw2zDeaiKZjkzAR1J81FaQKf&ust=1571397736173315
I would contact Patrick Moore if I were you and have a Labatts to celebrate…..