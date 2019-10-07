NYT: Allowing Free Speech is like Allowing Carbon Pollution

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
NYT columnist Andrew Marantz thinks allowing free speech is as dangerous as letting ordinary people drive climate destroying automobiles.
Free Speech Is Killing Us
Noxious language online is causing real-world violence. What can we do about it?
By Andrew Marantz
Mr. Marantz, a New Yorker staff writer, is the author of the forthcoming book “Antisocial.”
Oct. 4, 2019
There has never been a bright line between word and deed. Yet for years, the founders of Facebook and Twitter and 4chan and Reddit — along with the consumers obsessed with these products, and the investors who stood to profit from them — tried to pretend that the noxious speech prevalent on those platforms wouldn’t metastasize into physical violence. In the early years of this decade, back when people associated social media with Barack Obama or the Arab Spring, Twitter executives referred to their company as “the free-speech wing of the free-speech party.” Sticks and stones and assault rifles could hurt us, but the internet was surely only a force for progress.
No one believes that anymore. Not after the social-media-fueled campaigns of Narendra Modi and Rodrigo Duterte and Donald Trump; not after the murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Va.; not after the massacres in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and a Walmart in a majority-Hispanic part of El Paso. The Christchurch gunman, like so many of his ilk, had spent years on social media trying to advance the cause of white power. But these posts, he eventually decided, were not enough; now it was “time to make a real life effort post.” He murdered 51 people.
…
In 1993 and 1994, talk-radio hosts in Rwanda calling for bloodshed helped create the atmosphere that led to genocide. The Clinton administration could have jammed the radio signals and taken those broadcasts off the air, but Pentagon lawyers decided against it, citing free speech. It’s true that the propagandists’ speech would have been curtailed. It’s also possible that a genocide would have been averted.
…
Congress could fund, for example, a national campaign to promote news literacy, or it could invest heavily in library programming. It could build a robust public media in the mold of the BBC. It could rethink Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — the rule that essentially allows Facebook and YouTube to get away with (glorification of) murder. If Congress wanted to get really ambitious, it could fund a rival to compete with Facebook or Google, the way the Postal Service competes with FedEx and U.P.S.
…
In one of our conversations, Mr. Powell compared harmful speech to carbon pollution: People are allowed to drive cars. But the government can regulate greenhouse emissions, the private sector can transition to renewable energy sources, civic groups can promote public transportation and cities can build sea walls to prepare for rising ocean levels. We could choose to reduce all of that to a simple dictate: Everyone should be allowed to drive a car, and that’s that. But doing so wouldn’t stop the waters from rising around us.Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/04/opinion/sunday/free-speech-social-media-violence.html
I understand the establishment media’s desire for a US version of the British BBC. The British BBC is funded by government sanctioned coercion (see video below – armed police entering a person’s home to back up the employees of a private license fee collection company).
The BBC do not have to produce content which people want to watch, because British people have no choice – if they own a TV and watch live broadcasts in any form, they have to pay the BBC license fee.
So far the BBC has resisted all attempts to make their license fee voluntary.
This attack on free speech, and the demand for coercive government funding of establishment media sources, in my opinion is evidence the establishment media know they are losing the battle for hearts and minds. Only desperate losers want to silence other voices.
29 thoughts on “NYT: Allowing Free Speech is like Allowing Carbon Pollution”
Heh, joining censorship with alarmism. A twofer.
Similar Bollocks in the Guardian from one of Tony Blairs bottle-washers…
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/02/rash-words-escalate-conflict-northern-ireland-troubles
It wasn’t the ethnic and cultural differences, the religious schism, the history of warfare and violence, the unjust function of the provincial government, it’s Gerrymandering, corruption and state violence… it was rash words.. Douche with a capital DO-OOOOO-OOOOOOOSSSSHHHHHHH….
It’s is interesting that at the end of 2018 a number of online news media abruptly and in sync pulled the readers ability to comment on articles. Prominent examples were The Economist and Nature. The Economist in 2019 had a forum where the mag took positions and allowed reader response. In one the TE took the position that free speech should not be allowed on college campuses. In another they took the position of free open borders. Readers shot them down. The last week of september was coordinated media offensive for climate action. Nature suggested hundreds of news outlets were involved.
As a forty plus year subscriber to The Economist I agree that it has become a disgrace. It has so fully bought into the CAGW scam that it has lost a lot of credibility on other issues where one might presume some semblance of impartial authority.
Marantz suggests that radio propaganda played a major role in the Rwandan genocide, and that blocking this propaganda may have averted it – because the Hutus wouldn’t have been radicalized or something. Had he done two minutes’ research on Wikipedia he would have leartnt that the genocide was a government campaing through and through; whether the Hutu laymen also wanted to carry out a genocide was irrelevant.
“The crisis committee, headed by Théoneste Bagosora, took power in the country following Habyarimana’s death,[132] and was the principal authority coordinating the genocide.[133] Following the assassination of Habyarimana, Bagosora immediately began issuing orders to kill Tutsi, addressing groups of interahamwe in person in Kigali,[134] and making telephone calls to leaders in the prefectures.[135] Other leading organisers on a national level were defence minister Augustin Bizimana; commander of the paratroopers Aloys Ntabakuze; and the head of the Presidential Guard, Protais Mpiranya.[133] Businessman Félicien Kabuga funded the RTLM and the Interahamwe, while Pascal Musabe and Joseph Nzirorera were responsible for coordinating the Interahamwe and Impuzamugambi militia activities nationally.[133]
Military leaders in Gisenyi prefecture, the heartland of the akazu, were initially the most organized, convening a gathering of the Interahamwe and civilian Hutus; the commanders announced the president’s death, blaming the RPF, and then ordered the crowd to “begin your work” and to “spare no one”, including infants.[136] The killing spread to Ruhengeri, Kibuye, Kigali, Kibungo, Gikongoro and Cyangugu prefectures on 7 April;[137] in each case, local officials, responding to orders from Kigali, spread rumours that the RPF had killed the president, followed by a command to kill Tutsi.[138]
…
In Kigali, the genocide was led by the Presidential Guard, the elite unit of the army.
…
In rural areas, the local government hierarchy was also in most cases the chain of command for the execution of the genocide.”
Andrew Marantz, who decides what is allowable speech? You are suggesting the gov’t would be in charge of speech? What could possibly go wrong? Wipe out the first amendment and then the second etc. etc. Pretty soon we will be a nation run by a dictator.
In Britain the BBC seems to think it is their job to decide allowable speech. In Britain they are omnipresent, in some places the only free to air TV or radio you can receive are one or more BBC channels.
Reporters who want to stay in the industry, many of them got their start in the BBC, and are usually careful not to offend their old tutors.
They very much seem to see their role as leading people’s cultural and political beliefs, for example in my opinion they are strongly pro-climate action and strongly anti-Brexit. They seem to have won for now on the climate front, at least in Britain, but they somehow missed with their apparent campaign against Brexit.
Socialists are trained from birth to believe that they are a higher class of human, and thus entitled, ever required, to control the lives of lesser humans.
Eric, the obvious BBC bias against Brexit has enlightened many in the UK to the extent that they have been called the ‘Boris Bashing Corporation’. Unfortunately, the climate change bias is long standing and they now pump out material constantly that is clearly propaganda. They use most of their output to hype the ‘climate crisis’ hysteria. They do not and will not allow any view other than alarm. The BBC are responsible for encouraging and publicising any climate change hysteria including giving Extinction Rebellion constant air time. The mass hysteria is so bad that you may risk your reputation or employment if you merely hint that you don’t agree. Politicians pander to every irrational alarmist going for fear of being criticised. I’ve just seen Stephen Sacker interview Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles on ‘Hardtalk’. Sacker tried to make Salles look like some evil Earth destroying monster for pushing for sustainable development, even challenging him whether he denied the overwhelming consensus of scientists for catastrophic, human caused climate change alarm. Even if the Earth were to start cooling in the near future, I can see the UK will have already destroyed its economy by then.
Ironic that a news publication should attack the first amendment. Without that little bit of protection, Obama could have had them all thrown in jail for not being sycophantic enough. (Or in their fever dreams of Trump – he could put them all in the gaol for publishing untruthful accusations.)
The problem is, of course, that people are pretending to be offended in an attempt to silence all opposition to their personal Utopian quests. Someone coined the word “crybullies” to accurately denote this activity.
There are a lot of so called journalists who would have no problem jailing those who fail to sufficiently worship the cause.
Rather ironic I thought, a writer ranting against free speech in a major news outlet. If we didnt have free speech there wouldnt be much need for writers and news outlets. All that would be taken care of by Big Brother (as per the MSM today)
Authoritarians always want to control the speech of others, and every other aspect of their lives, for that matter.
The alarmists don’t have any evidence showing human-caused climate change is real and they want to shut up the skeptics who point this out by comparing skeptics to white supremacists and saying both should be censored.
If the alarmists had a valid argument establishing human-caused climate change then they wouldn’t need to shut people up, they could just argue their case. That they don’t do this just goes to show that they really don’t have a case to make.
Hillary would have been very receptive to a call to shut up the skeptics. Fortunately, she didn’t win, the last time she ran for Office.
Policing the extinction rebellion London style
the telegraph photograph
Did he mean Carbon Dioxide Pollution?
Carbon pollution is bad, look at the Arctic.
It is soot more than global warming that melts the Arctic ice. The Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and the Arctic Council said so.
https://lenbilen.com/2019/10/02/it-is-soot-more-than-global-warming-that-melts-the-arctic-ice-the-finnish-president-sauli-niinisto-and-the-arctic-council-said-so/
Have Google and Facebook already decided?
I find it rather interesting that would-be elitist authoritarians always seem to imagine that they will be the future elite that gets to decide what is allowed and what is not allowed.
Like Plato’s Republic where Plato imagined that the philosophers would be in charge or like Walden II where the elite would be the psychologists who set it up.
In real life many of the Communists in 1917 who thought that after the revolution in Russia they would be in charge probably never figured on Stalin taking over and killing them. Did Ernst Roehm and the top leaders of the Brown Shirts ever imagine that Hitler would consolidate his power by killing them on the night of the long knives?
These self-declared would be elitists don’t seem to realize that they might not be the ones in charge after they get what they want.
If it hadn’t been Stalin, it would have been one of the other authoritarian figures who took over after the 1917 revolution.
Such systems can only be run by authoritarians.
It’s SO hard to ignore or refute what people say online. Therefore we need censorship.
I can’t wait to find out how I need soldiers quartered in my home to keep me safe from online bullies!
Well, that’s a very good reason to NOT have a working TV.
Idiots like this guy always seem not to consider the answer to the question, “Would you still want this to happen, if your worst opponent was in charge of the system?” They never seem to consider the consequences of their pet projects being turned against them.
I think we should follow the example of Romania under the communists and ban typewriters.
I’ve always been amused by the slavish reliance by PBS on the BBC for content. The BBC focuses on the British class system and the wonderful way that everyone has their place in it.
Just what the left would like to establish in the US. Flyover country would have to learn to simply listen to their betters. Looking at the “Hunger Games” films one can see how the flyover populous is really viewed, simply a source of national entertainment. The series “The Purge” shows how they want the cities to keep the population down, of course only after they’ve removed everyone’s weapons. /sarc?
Talking about limiting free speech is a violent act.
Anyone familiar with this country must know that most of us would fight and die for our First and Second Amendment Rights and other Constitutional Rights. No bending….this is the Bright Line in the Sand…do not cross it.
How is threatening the violation of my rights not a violent act? Do you really believe that millions of citizens and more millions of Military and Ex-military who have made oaths to the Constitution…will give up ABSOLUTELY SACRED FUNDAMENTAL rights with no resistance. There is no limit to what I would do to preserve those rights. Violent resistance is the last thing that we would do in defence of our freedoms…but make no mistake, we will do it.
Socialist Democrats have begun treading of perilous ground in public recently. They used to try to keep seditious activity hidden.
The US Constitution covers Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press in the same clause. Is this writer advocating a similar constraint on what can be published?
Thought not.
The modern press would make Goebbels faint with envy.
Socialists believe that only things they agree with should be permitted.
Is any government, anywhere “regulating greenhouse emissions”? Does the U.S.A. do this?
The BBC also has a policy of total exclusion and non-tolerance of any opinion on climate change/energy other than the extreme-alarmist orthodoxy, thereby not representing the views of a massive proportion of the people forced to pay for said propaganda – even if they never actually watch the BBC.