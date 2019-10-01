WHO Accuses Tanzania of Withholding Details of a Potential Ebola Outbreak

Ebola Virus Virion. By CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith – This media comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Image Library (PHIL), with identification number #10816.Note: Not all PHIL images are public domain; be sure to check copyright status and credit authors and content providers., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16504278

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

While the world’s politicians focus on the witterings of child climate prophets, a real global crisis could be brewing in Africa.

Possible cover-up of Ebola outbreak in Tanzania prompts travel warnings

Travelers should stay informed and avoid contact with sick people, CDC says.

BETH MOLE – 9/30/2019, 11:54 PM US and UK government officials are warning travelers of the possibility of a concealed Ebola outbreak in Tanzania after the World Health Organization reported that the government there is withholding information about possible cases of the deadly virus.



On September 21, the WHO released an unusual statement outlining a series of unofficial reports from the country. The first was that a doctor who had recently traveled to Uganda had returned to Tanzania with a “suspected” case of Ebola. Testing performed by the Tanzanian National Health Laboratory reportedly indicated that the doctor was positive for the virus. She died on September 8 in Dar es Salaam, the largest city in Tanzania, after traveling extensively throughout the country. Subsequent unofficial reports to the WHO indicated that there were several other suspected cases as well as contacts in quarantine in various sites in Tanzania. … The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department updated their travel advisories for Tanzania late Friday, September 27. … The UK’s warning notes that the WHO declared the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in July and that cases have spilled over to Uganda. … Read more: https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/09/possible-cover-up-of-ebola-outbreak-in-tanzania-prompts-travel-warnings/

The statement from the WHO;

Cases of Undiagnosed Febrile Illness – United Republic of Tanzania

Disease Outbreak News 21 September 2019 The following is a description of the current situation in the United Republic of Tanzania regarding unofficial reports of a number of cases of illness and a summary of WHO efforts to obtain information about this situation. As specified in Article 9 of the International Health Regulations (IHR), WHO may take into account reports from sources other than notifications from Member States and shall assess these reports according to established epidemiological principles under the IHR. On 10 September 2019, through its regular event-based surveillance process, WHO was made aware of unofficial reports regarding the death of a person with suspected Ebola Virus disease (EVD) case in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania. The identified contacts of the deceased were unofficially reported to be quarantined in various sites in the country. Under the IHR Articles 9 and 10, WHO immediately sent a verification request to the National IHR Focal Point (NFP) of the country. On 11 September, through its regular event-based surveillance process, WHO was made aware of unofficial reports that a RT-PCR test performed at the Tanzanian National Health Laboratory was positive for EVD for this patient. On the same day, WHO received unofficial reports regarding another suspected EVD case in Mwanza, located in the northern region of the United Republic of Tanzania, who later tested negative for EVD. WHO continued to reach out under the IHR to the health authorities of the United Republic of Tanzania to verify these signals. On 12 September 2019, WHO was informed by unofficial sources of a 27-year-old patient suspected of EVD admitted in a hospital of Dar es Salaam without further information regarding laboratory tests and results Despite several requests, WHO did not receive further details of any of these cases from Tanzanian authorities. … Read more: https://www.who.int/csr/don/21-september-2019-undiag-febrile-illness-tanzania/en/

Tanzania, like China, is a country in transition from Communism to Capitalism. Per capita GDP is $3200 – not a wealthy country by Western standards, but not a basket case either. Tanzania is substantially richer than Congo, the center of the current Ebola outbreak.

Although Tanzania has elections, Human Rights Watch alleges cases of abusive enforcement of communication laws by security forces against people who criticise the government or criticise the conduct of elections.

Tanzania is heavily dependent on agriculture. The USA imports small volumes of agricultural and textile goods from Tanzania.

