Understanding the climate movement: the impotence of science.

Like many other ethical and well-meaning scientists, I am becoming increasingly frustrated with the climate “science” debate. By resorting to rigorous measurement and analysis of real data, we have a reasonable (but perhaps naïve) expectation that the facts will determine the outcome of the AGW argument. And yet, despite the huge amount of information available, much of it through sites such as WUWT, it appears that the popular debate is clearly being won by the alarmists. Seemingly reputable organisations like IPCC, WHO, WWF, NASA, NOAA, CSIRO, EPA keep issuing reports heralding pending climate doom that appear to be at odds with any unbiased examination of the facts. And when they do, they are immediately picked up by an opportunistic mainstream press and amplified through social media, leading to widespread fear amongst the population, clearly evident in the recent “strikes for the climate”. Ill-informed adolescents become the new Messiahs, preaching the climate doom gospel and given standing ovations in the fact-free climate gab-fests. School children are now the upset victims of corporate (i.e. fossil fuel) greed and government stupidity.
Governments are naturally sensitive to popular sentiment and, with the goal of remaining in power, they ride the wave through policy and spending settings. Behind all of this there are the opportunists, both private and corporate, fanning the flames for financial gain. Anyone who has the gall to express an opposing view is pilloried and even suffered potential personal and financial ruin through public humiliation and termination of employment. Free speech is no longer tolerated.
That the ethical scientific community appears to be losing the debate indicates that there are much more potent forces at play, both ideological and financial. It appears that the whole climate debate is little more than a convenient vehicle to push a deeper agenda. Scientific fact, of which there is much debate in WUWT, is little more than a bye-line.
While browsing through the introduction in a new book: The Madness of Crowds by Douglas Murray, a lot of the pieces started to fall into focus. Although this text is not directly concerned with climate issue (its main focus is gender and race), it became clear to me that the same powerful underlying social drivers were at work. The introduction includes the following:
We are going through a great crowd derangement. In public and in private, both online and off, people are behaving in ways that are increasingly irrational, feverish, herd-like and simply unpleasant. The daily news cycle is filled with the consequences. We see the symptom everywhere, we do not see the causes.
This is the simple fact that we have been living through a period of more than a quarter of a century in which all our grand narratives have collapsed.
The explanations for our existence that used to be provided by religion went first, falling away from the nineteenth century onwards. The over the last century the secular hopes held out by all political ideologies began to follow in religion’s wake. In the latter part of the twentieth century we entered the postmodern era. An era which defined itself, and was defined by, its suspicion to all grand narratives. However, as all schoolchildren learn, nature abhors a vacuum, and into the postmodern vacuum new ideas began to creep, with the intention of providing explanations and meanings of their own.
Whatever else they lacked, the grand narratives of the past gave life meaning. The question of what exactly we are meant to do now – other than get rich where we can and have whatever fun is on offer – was going to have to be answered by something.
The answer that has presented itself in recent years is to engage in new battles, ever fiercer campaigns and ever more niche demands. To find meaning by waging a constant war against anybody who seems to be on the wrong side of a question which may itself have just been reframed and the answer to which has just been altered.
The interpretation of the world through the lens of “social justice”, ‘identity groups and ‘intersectionalism’ is probably the most audacious and comprehensive effort since the end of the Cold War at creating a new ideology.
The speed at which they have been mainstreamed is staggering.
To me that begins to provide an understanding of the impotence of the “scientific” debate. We are not just battling scientific fraud, misrepresenting and cherry-picking data, we are up against a huge social dynamic, almost a new meaning for life no less!
Later in the book he states:
For most people some awareness of this new system has become clear not so much by trial and error as by very public error. Because one thing that everybody has begun to at least sense in recent years is that a set of tripwires has been laid across the culture. Sometimes a person’s foot has unwittingly nicked the tripwire and they have been immediately blown up. On other occasions people have watched some brave madman walking straight into no man’s land, fully aware of what they are doing. After each resulting detonation there is some disputation and then the world moves on, accepting that another victim has been notched up to the odd, apparently improvisatory value system of our time.
What everyone does know are the things that people will be called if their foot even nicks against these freshly laid tripwires. ‘Bigot’, homophobe’, ‘sexist’, ‘misogynist’, racist, and ‘transphobe’ are just for starters.
In our context, “climate denier” clearly needs to be added to the list.
He goes on:
The rights fights of our time have centered around these toxic and explosive issues. But in the process these rights issues have moved from being a product of a system to being the foundations of a new one. To demonstrate affiliation with the new system people must prove their credentials and their commitment.
This is how to demonstrate virtue in this new world.
Each of these issues is infinitely more complex and unstable than our societies are currently willing to admit. Which is why, put together as the foundation blocks of a new morality and metaphysics, they form the basis for a general madness. Indeed, a more unstable basis for social harmony could hardly be imagined.
If for no other reason than that each of these issues is a deeply unstable component in itself. We present each as agreed upon and settled. Yet while the endless contradictions, fabrication s and fantasies within each are visible to all, identifying them is not just discouraged but literally policed. And so we are asked to agree things which we cannot believe. It is the central cause of ugliness both online and real-life discussion.
That sounds very familiar in the climate debate! He then presents the case that there is an underlying ideology providing the energy and philosophy driving the whole movement: its Marxist foundations:
In 1911 a famous poster appeared, entitled ‘Industrial Workers of the World’, depicting what it claimed to be the ‘Pyramid of the Capitalist System’. At the bottom of the pyramid were the brave men, women and children of the working class. With their proud, sturdy yet struggling shoulders they were holding up the entire edifice. A floor above them, wining and dining in black tie and evening dresses were the well -off capital classes. Above them were the military, clergy, monarch and finally at the top was a great bag of money with dollar signs on the outside. ‘Capitalism’ was the label for this highest tier of State.
The embodiment of this philosophy in the current context is similarly rooted in ‘social justice’. Here the pyramid has been transformed into a new one with the virtuous victim at the bottom, bearing all the pain and anguish of the forecast climate change, the smug climate deniers at the next level and the bag of fossil fuel money at the top.
Murray goes on:
The purpose of large sections of academia had ceased to be exploration, discovery or dissemination of truth. The purpose had instead become the creation, nurture and propogandization of a particular, and peculiar, brand of politics. The purpose was not academia, but activism.
This was make-believe masquerading as science .
This movement has been incredibly successful since it is nurtured and propagated right through the education system by teachers and academics with a strong leaning to the political left. The power of this dynamic is the subject of another text: The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. We are not just battling scientific fraud, but a whole system of leftist ideology deeply embedded throughout the entire education system.
Further:
One of the traits of the Marxist thinkers has always been that they do not stumble or self-question in the face of contradiction, as anybody aiming at the truth might. Marxists have always rushed to contradiction.
By contrast, anybody who got in the way of this direction of travel found themselves mown down with astonishing vigour. The weapons at hand (accusations of racism etc. (include climate denier)) were all too easy to wield and there was no price to pay for wielding them unfairly, unjustifiably or frivolously.
In the climate debate, this has been manifest in many ways: banning non-alarmist comment from print (e.g. The Guardian), TV (e.g. the BBC), live (banning guest presenters) and on-line platforms (e.g. the “The Conversation” site). It has also been manifest in stacking IPCC panels to exclude dissenting opinions and even “de-platforming” countries form the UN Climate summit (e.g. USA and Australia). Possibly the most offensive actions are discontinuing or sacking academics for expressing opinions that don’t toe the party line (e.g. Peter Ridd, Murry Salby, Bob Carter, Bjorn Lomborg, and others).
He then comments on the series of spoof articles submitted to social science journals and accepted after peer review. The same comments apply to much of the pseudo-science disseminated by the alarmists:
The spoofs made a number of deadly serious points. Not that just these areas of academic study had become playgrounds for frauds, but there was absolutely nothing that could not be said, studied or claimed so long as it fitted into the pre-existing theories and presumptions of the relevant fields and utilised its disastrous language.
He then looks at how the new ideology has propagated so quickly:
If the foundations of the new metaphysics are precarious and the presumptions that we are being asked to follow seem subtly wrong, then it is the addition into the mix of the communications revolution that is causing the conditions for the crowd madness. If we are already running in the wrong direction then tech helps us to run there exponentially faster.
Social media turns out to be a superlative way to embed new dogmas and crush contrary opinion just when you need to listen to them most.
Furthermore, it has now emerged that many such platforms have inbuilt bias to promote the agenda. This is manifest in the results of searches on platforms like Google which often exhibit bias to a particular point of view. Many are not just impartial sources of information but a cog in the whole mechanism of social change. Murray attributes this to the left-leaning academics and technologists that have built many of these platforms.
He finishes on a slightly depressing note:
People looking for this movement to wind down because of its inherent contradictions will be waiting a long time. Firstly because they are ignoring the Marxist sub-structure of much of this movement, and the inherent willingness to rush towards contradiction rather than notice all these nightmarish crashes suggests that it is really not interested in solving any of the problems that it claims to be interested in. It is expressed not in the manner of a critic hoping to improve, but as an enemy eager to destroy.
The new metaphysics includes a call to find meaning in this game: to struggle, and fight and campaign and ‘ally’ ourselves with people in order to reach that promised land. In an era without purpose, and in a universe without clear meaning, this call to politicize everything and then fight for it has an undoubted attraction. It fills life with meaning, of a kind. Politics may be an important aspect of our lives, but as a source of personal meaning it is disastrous. Not just because the ambitions it strives after nearly always go unachieved, but because finding purpose in politics laces politics with a passion – including rage – that perverts the whole enterprise. If two people are in disagreement about something important, they may disagree amicably as they like if it is just a matter of getting to the truth or the most amenable option. But if one party finds their whole purpose in life to reside in some aspect of that disagreement, then the chances of amicability fade fast and the likelihood of reaching any truth recedes.
There are very powerful agencies driving this agenda, both at the national level: left vs right political parties vying for control, as well as bodies such as the UN and EU striving for global influence. Just how the powerful Green/Left protagonists managed to infiltrate key political positions in Europe and the U.S. and to establish (or gain control of) institutions that gave them unquestioned authority over the subject is described in considerable detail in Rupert Darwall’s two books The Age of Global Warming: A history and Green Tyranny: Exposing the totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex.
And let’s not forget to “follow the money”, whether this be noble cause corruption, often driven by wealthy donors lurking in the background, or financial opportunism based upon corporate profit or just pure greed. The personal fortunes amassed by people such as Al Gore must be a powerful driver, as must the need by Directors to sustain government –funded scientific organizations.
History has taught that such great socialist vs conservative struggles have often led to wars. Given that the “climate crisis” is little more than a Trojan horse for such global social upheaval, it is clear that the science debate will, by itself, be totally impotent in determining the outcome. Simply debating the merit of some fine scientific point, while a necessary part of the scientific method, will not lead to resolution of the AGW argument (which is where I came in) or indeed the grander scheme of things. Science itself will just be collateral damage but those from the Green/Left will probably not be too concerned.
My background:
PhD in Physics from Monash University.
Over 60 scientific publications in refereed journals, 4 book chapters in scientific tomes and a book for Cambridge Press.
Was Head of the Department of Materials Engineering at Monash, then Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Research and Development at Curtin University of Technology. I have run my own consulting company and also a small manufacturing business.
Was Fellow of The Australian Institute of Physics and Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Australia.
Now retired.
Irrational fear mongering for political gain takes precedence over rational assessment of data and trends by honest scientists.
Welcome to the post-modern fantasy!
“Oh ye of little faith”
I generally agree with your analysis, though I think there are signs that a large section of the public are not really buying the message despite what they might be telling polls. Tony Abbott had a landslide victory after dismissing the climate scare. Trump has been openly sceptical but not likely to make a big issue of it before the next election. In Australia, Morrison won the “unwinnable” election after theatrically bringing a lump of coal into parliament. Britain has kicked the can down the road to 2050. That’s just the Anglosphere. China, India, and Africa are going gangbusters with new coal plant.
Whether this is currently on the increase or decrease I can’t tell, but I’m sure the current extreme push, or putsch, will backfire.
For a more detailed summary of how I see the state of things see Climate Confusion and Fear: http://brindabella.id.au?c=DGHE. Two key points that one doesn’t need to be a scientist to understand:
1. Between IPCC’s AR4 and AR5 their definition of the GHE has gone from vague to meaningless.
2. For the GHE to raise temperatures by 33C, as claimed, the atmosphere needs to “trap” heat for an average of 19 days. This is 150 to 200 times more than other evidence suggests for heat transfer from surface to space.
Looking at reality through any “lens” means you are viewing a distorted image.
Yup, it’s a new religion. Unlike traditional religion you won’t have the freedom of choice to not comply with its precepts. Full compliance is demanded.
I would question the assertion that that the debate is being won by the alarmists. Given that CO2 levels
are not only rising but in fact increased by a record amount in 2018 it would seem that deniers have their
foot firmly on the pedal and emissions are going to keep going up for the foreseeable future.
I will believe that the debate is being won by the alarmists when governments start closing working coal
fired power stations. Until then it is just sound and fury signifying nothing.
In other words, victory is defined as the utter destruction of the economy and billions of people starving to death.
All to support the lie that CO2 is the major controller of climate.
This happened. Ontario has closed three working coal plants in the past decade; Nanticoke, Lambton and Lakeview. Nanticoke at eight units of 480 MW each was arguably the largest operating coal plant in North America.
I have to agree with you 100% Paul.
The world is on a crazy ride and the whole thing is being pushed by lies .
We have had a month of propaganda running up to the climate boondoggle in New York where Saint Gretta was installed .
Every thing in our news about the climate emergency can be debunked and the perpetrators of this scam are now enlisting children to push their agenda with climate strike protests and we now have politicians pushing to lower the voting age to 16 , and that would allow children of the same age as Gretta to stand for parliament and the lauding that she was given in NY some electorates would elect her .
If the people that really think that we are heading for a climate catastrophe were serious they would be advocating for nuclear power as most countries cannot afford to reduce their energy supply to their populations .
As for Gretta calling for a reduction in growth that is extremely foolish as the UN forecasts that the worlds population is still growing and will top 9 billion by 2050 .
If the worlds population was falling the world could safely reduce growth but with a 20 % increase that means 20% more of food, shelter, health care and education for a start .
How dare you Gretta deny these unborn people the basic necessities of life .
For the world to go into a frenzy over an unproven theory that is only backed up with climate models that are all running hot questions have to be asked.
The people asking the questions are vilified and called deniers .
Graham
We have a cycle of religious revivials, the age fantasy is one.
Crowd behavior is best understood as a form of mass hysteria:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_psychogenic_illness
Note the frequent reference to the susceptibility of children and females.
Alarmists frequently demand evidence of conspiracy. However, besides the monetary incentive, the behavior of alarmists is perhaps a manifestation of mass hysteria.
“The popular debate is clearly being won by the alarmists.” I would substitute “socialists” for “alarmists”. Then, historically, we see the Soviet Union, Mussolini’s Italy, finally the Third Reich. All of them finally ran out of other people’s money and collapsed. It is safer to watch it from the outside than from the inside; some people are still fascinated with it – like some hurricane watchers.
“Seemingly reputable organisations like IPCC, WHO, WWF, NASA, NOAA, CSIRO, EPA keep issuing reports heralding pending climate doom that appear to be at odds with any unbiased examination of the facts.”
Failed to mention the BBC.
Say What!?
Not to be confused with:
published more than a hundred years ago.
The lessons are just as true now as they were then and just as ignored.
I agree that the frauds now winning. That is only because the Media and Academia has taken off their mask. Up until about 2 or 3 years ago, they pretended to be unbiased. Of course they weren’t unbiased, but they pretended and covered themselves. But over the past couple of years (since Trump?), the Media and Academia have morphed into outright unabashed and proud propagandists. I think they are scared of Trump. They know that conservative politicians are cowards who will never expose them. But Trump is fearless, and a bit crazy. So I think they are genuinely scared their lies will be exposed to the masses (and not just AGW, but all of the other lies they have been shoving down our throats). Can you imagine the RAGE that will be directed at the Media and Academia if all those people they brainwashed realized that it was all a deliberate, planned, lie. So the Media and Academia’s only choice is to now go full blast and throw everything in to make sure Trump is not re-elected. This is now all about making sure Trump is not re-elected, because if he is, the AGW hoax will be exposed in his next term, and they are very scared of the consequences of that.
Two great religions fell in the 20th century, Christianity and Marxism-Leninism. Though holdouts of each remain here and there, they are both mostly finished in the West. These falls created a huge gap in our self-conception and search for moral answers. They have been exploited by neo-Marxian Environmentalists who have constructed a new religion for the West (and the world). It has rituals (that make no sense like recycling), saints (like Rachel Carson), dogma (climate change), priests (“scientists” like Michael Mann and his buddies), and all of this shoved down our children’s throats is government schools in as complete a marriage between church and state as has ever existed. The Inquisition would have loved to have as much control of youngsters’ minds as the Green Church does today. Into this world has come a *moral panic* similar to the great moral panics of the past, whether it was witches, or prohibition, or anti-drug hysteria, or the McMartin Preschool hysteria, or the hysteria surrounding Dungeons and Dragons, or even Harry Potter. Moral Panics exist when there is a strong religious undercurrent against what the religious authorities believe to be something standing in their way of creating a righteous society on Earth mirroring whatever heavenly society they intend to create. Today’s moral panic is about the almost entirely fictitious phenomenon of “white supremacy,” because it was primarily white people who voted for and elected a person standing in the way of the neo-Marxian environmental totalitarianism that this new religion wants to impose.
The white supremacy moral panic started with real racists (though not white supremacists, of which there are none), and has moved to everyone else who disagrees with the new church’s dogma. This website (which I’ve been reading for years) has never once said anything about race, so one would think it was immune from charges of white supremacy, yet that is not how the new religious totalitarians think. Anthony is white. Anthony provides the number one web site that argues that climate change is not an imminent threat. Therefore, Anthony, and all who help him and read him must be white supremacists. That’s the logic, and while it may not have come yet, it will come soon. WUWT will be put on some list of “hate groups” by the SPLC or ADL or other thought police organization. Your ISP will be petitioned to dump you. You will be banned from Facebook and Twitter and Youtube. Paypal will dump you. And you will have to scramble to find a new digital home. The reason you have not been attacked yet is that the modern Inquisition is opportunistic and is going after easier targets first. But make no mistake, they WILL come after you. Have a plan in place. Have a backup site in place. Previous moral panics have cost thousands or even millions of people their lives. The idea that this moral panic will leave a website like WUWT alone is ridiculous. Look at their masked black-shirted terrorists roaming our streets shutting down debates, lectures, universities, and governments. For people who brain their opponents with bike locks or punch them in the face on live television, shutting down a website is peanuts.
Have a plan.
It is a belief based system not one based on understanding. Blind, unquestioning adherance is always required.
Very well stated and defended positions Dr Rossiter. A well written clear essay on what is going wrong in today’s Western world.
Chinese and Russian leaders no doubt are laughing their butts off right now. They must smile and cheer at the antics of the Left driving Western capitalism and the well-spring of Individual Liberty ideas into the dirt with their “wokeness” and social-justice idiocy.