Florida’s Natural Gas Boom

Florida has led the nation in the addition of natural gas-fired electricity generation capacity over the past decade, by a very wide margin.
SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
Natural gas-fired power generation has grown in Florida, displacing coal
Florida added nearly 16 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale natural gas-fired electric generation between 2008 and 2018, about one-quarter (24%) of all U.S. natural gas installations during this time and the most of any state. During the same period, electric utility net generation in Florida grew about 15%, increasing natural gas’s share of the in-state generation fuel mix from nearly half (47%) to three-fourths (72%) of the total. EIA expects natural gas-fired generation capacity to continue to grow, displacing more emissions-intensive and less cost-competitive generation fuel sources such as coal and petroleum liquids.
Florida’s electric power sector includes nearly 50 operating utility-scale natural gas-fired electric generation facilities with a total nameplate capacity of 42 GW. About 40% of the existing natural gas generation capacity was constructed between 2008 and 2018. Natural gas-fired capacity additions totaled 15.7 GW between 2008 and 2018, nearly all of which were natural gas combined-cycle units. These electric utility additions have more than offset retirements of petroleum liquids-fired units (5.1 GW), conventional coal-fired units (2.8 GW), less-efficient natural gas-fired units (3.3 GW), and other retirements (0.9 GW).
[…]US EIA
While gas is kicking @$$ in the Sunshine State, solar is harder to spot than Waldo…
One of the reasons natural gas is booming in the Sunshine State, is the fact that they’ve allowed for the growth of pipeline infrastructure.
Additions to natural gas pipeline capacity have kept pace with new natural gas-fired electricity generation in Florida. According to EIA’s Natural Gas Pipeline State-to-State Capacity database, natural gas pipeline delivery capacity to Florida increased from 4.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2008 to 6.2 Bcf/d in 2018, up 50%.
Most recently, in 2017, the 515-mile, 0.81 Bcf/d Sabal Trail pipeline entered into service. The pipeline delivers natural gas to power plants owned by Florida Power and Light (FP&L) and Duke Energy of Florida. Construction is underway on Phase II of the Sabal Trail to deliver an additional 0.17 Bcf/d of natural gas to Florida in 2020. Other projects are planned to serve Florida, including Phase III of the Sabal Trail pipeline (0.08 Bcf/d) and an expansion of the Gulfstream Natural Gas System (0.08 Bcf/d), which will allow deliveries to the converted Big Bend Power Plant in Tampa, Florida.US EIA
Now, if the folks in Tallahassee would just stop opposing the exploitation of the Eastern Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (EGOM, OCS), in a few years there could be a natural gas production boom, right in their own backyard. The 20-year decline in Gulf of Mexico natural gas production is about to turn around, thanks to the associated gas that will be produced from large new oil discoveries currently coming online.
NOVEMBER 26, 2018
New projects expected to reverse Gulf of Mexico natural gas production declines
[…]
Natural gas production in the U.S. Federal Gulf of Mexico (GOM) has been declining for nearly two decades. However, 10 new natural gas production fields are expected to start producing natural gas in 2018 and another 8 are expected to start producing in 2019, according to information reported to the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. These new field starts may slow or reverse the long-term decline in GOM production. The 16 projects starting in 2018 and 2019 have a combined natural gas resource estimate of about 836 billion cubic feet.
[…]US EIA
Much of the Jurassic Norphlet and almost all of the Jurassic Smackover plays are currently off-limits in the EGOM.
Is ‘natural gas’ today the same product as it has been say 40 years ago?
Or is it the new, more neutral expression for ‘shale gas’ ?
Thanks for clarifying.
Shale gas is natural gas. Natural gas is shale gas. Natural gas has been around a lot longer than 40 years.
It’s naturally occurring CH4, natural “swam” gas.
Good report, David. This is evidence that Florida is thinking forward, and, combined with other lenient tax and abundant sunshine (notice how people retire where it’s warm and not frozen?), makes Florida an attractive place to live and play golf. Here’s another interesting item about Florida and Energy: They mound up huge garbage piles, cover them and insert collection pipes into them, and capture the generated methane and use it in public-sector vehicles. That’s right, the highest terrain in south Florida is a garbage pile! When the sea level rised dramatically that’s where you will find Greta and AOC! Press On!
As a resident of Florida, this would be the only instance of Florida thinking forward! This state is about as bass-ackwards as it comes to supporting new industry that doesn’t thrive off of government contracts or subsidies. Permitting in this state is ridiculously prohibitive, and there is a general anti-industry attitude that can be quite pervasive.
What on earth are you talking about?
Florida is one of the least government-dependent states in the union. Our number one industry by a vast margin is tourism. Agriculture is the number two industry. International trade is third – all that government can do is hurt trade – a la Trump’s trade wars with the rest of the world – not help it. Aerospace, some of which is government but much of which is private, and life sciences (including health services) and financial services round out the rest of the top six industries in Florida.
Perhaps you should move back to where ever you came from.
Ron, do you have a link to a pic of the high garbage pile?
(I did a quick search but got images of an infinite number of piles).
Thanks.
Florida is “blessed” for the purposes of reliable electricity generation by an absence of wind, one of the reasons why living there is so uncomfortable without 24/7 aircon.
Well it is sometimes blessed with more wind than it can handle…
https://climatecenter.fsu.edu/products-services/data/other-normals/maximum-wind-speed
Couple of things missing from this piece:
1) Florida Power and Light and its energy production subsidiary, NextEra, is the world’s largest producer of solar electric power
2) The reason that oil and gas drilling is prohibited in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is that the people of Florida are vastly and overwhelmingly opposed to it, even Republican governors and the GOP-dominated Legislature have to swear off any support of oil and gas drilling in the eastern gulf. For the very obvious reason that Florida’s beaches are our number one natural resource and basis of tourism, our largest industry by far in the state. Floridians refuse to allow our state become like Texas, where you have to dodge tar balls on their Gulf beaches. There will never be any oil and gas drilling in the eastern Gulf.
I bet a million bucks you’re wrong. If drilling happens, I get a million bucks. If it never happens, well, how long is that. 🙂
Reason why solar is not well represented in Florida is due to lobbying efforts by the Florida power generating utilities. There are rules in places that all solar panels be connected to the grid and the power companies have the option to turn them off, at will. Say if and when a major hurricane destroys the electrical infrastructure, as Michael did in 2018, the workers repairing it would be protected from unregulated electricity in the lines.
For residential, the panels are quite inexpensive, but the battery prices for installation and maintenance are quite prohibitive.
Florida has its pipeline protests too.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jan/24/sabal-trail-pipeline-florida-next-standing-rock-controversy-suwannee-river
And my last two monthly electric bills were $70 and $73. That is for July and August. Yes I have central air. No I do not have solar or wind powering my home. My property taxes are just over $800/yr and my wind insurance is just under $800/year ( I live about 1 mile from the Gulf).
Is my home Homesteaded? Yes
Have I upgraded my home for wind mitigation and maximum wind insurance discounts? Yes
Have I upgraded my windows to low e? Yes
Do I keep my the temp inside at a constant 81F? Yes.
Do I use ceiling fans? Yes
Does Florida have a state income tax? No
Am I happy about all this? Yes.