WMO Climate Panic: “If emissions don’t start falling there will be hell to pay.”

Climate change ‘hitting harder and sooner’ than forecast, warn scientists ahead of UN meeting
Updated yesterday at 11:02am
- The new report revealed that global temperatures between 2015-2019 were the hottest on record
- It noted carbon emissions in the same period had risen by 20 per cent
- Its authors also warned of the alarming extent of sea-level rise and melting glaciers
A new report published ahead of key UN climate talks has warned the world is falling drastically behind in the race to avert climate disaster, with the five-year period ending in 2019 the hottest on record.
The data, compiled by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), says climate change is accelerating, with sea levels rising, carbon dioxide levels increasing and ice sheets melting faster than ever before.
It warned that carbon-cutting efforts have to be intensified immediately and comes ahead of a major UN climate summit in New York on Monday that will be attended by more than 60 world leaders, as secretary-general Antonio Guterres pushes for countries to increase their greenhouse gas reduction targets.
“This reads like a credit card statement after a five-year-long spending binge,” said Dave Reay, chair in carbon management at the University of Edinburgh.
“Our global carbon credit is maxed out,” he added.
“If emissions don’t start falling there will be hell to pay.“
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-23/climate-change-accelerating-warn-scientists/11537240
The report is available here.
Carbon emissions rising 20% in four years, and still that pesky Arctic icecap refuses to melt.
It must be a real challenge for the climate community, thinking up new scary statements which are even more scary than last year’s scary statements, without accidentally including verifiable claims about consequences which might lead to embarrassment.
“…hell to pay”? Is that a technical term? 😉
Yes, “hell to pay” is a technical term. It indicates how the climate change panic is a quasi-religious millenarian cult, rather than a scientific inquiry. Alarmists have grafted the Judeo-Christian story of a Lost Eden onto the Ancient Greek myth of Prometheus. Both stories are parables of original sin — Adam & Eve partaking of the forbidden Tree of Knowledge, and Prometheus stealing fire from the Olympian gods — with dire, eternal punishments for humanity in consequence.
We MUST stop burning things, DO PENANCE, and eschew worldly comforts, or the world plunge off a cliff. For all eternity our punishment will be to get screamed at by obsessive/compulsive Scandinavian teenagers until we agree to repent for ever and ever. Alas, even that might not work. We might have passed the tipping point! AHHHHH!!!
Eventually the Climate Compact will have no choice but to partake of real knowlege from the “Tree”. They’ll have the apple shoved down their throats by nature herself. They already know the jig is up and this is why all the panic! There will be no stopping the whopping Asian and African CO2 emissions.
The panic has nothing to do with galloping CO2, however. The climateers are really desperate to initiate a big international policy success in time to claim credit for averting a crisis that was never going to happen. Their worry is they will be shown to have been responsible for the most colossal waste of trillions and 100s of millions of deaths these resources could have prevented.
It likely hasn’t hit compliant clisci troughers yet that when the reckoning is in, politicians will also turn on them saying “We, unfortunately, trusted these scientists”. The consensus PhDs will take the entire hit and rightly so for letting themselves be exploited in this horrible, immoral way.
Guess there is going to be hell to pay because emission aren’t going to drop 🙂
In other words, implement the impossible to repeal legislation now before nature exposes the scam.
Because “Winter is Coming . . . ” 😉
We need the names of the worlds 99% of scientists who support such lies……. What temperature records? From which year to which year? What level is the worlds oceans rising? How did hundreds of years of mass coal burning in the years before the victorian industrial and during plus world wide coal burning years not change the climate? America wasn’t built buy using green Energy 😐 How come fossil fuels is a big world ending problem now?! Also how much does the u.n. and ipcc get per year to scare billions of people? The u.n can not help areas affected with civil war, but some how they know the factual science to save the world 😐
Sunny. Do you suppose there is a corralation between the number of wars the UN hasn’t been able to stop and the CO2 or temp record?
James Francisco, probably, the u.n needs to stay relevant, first it was war billions, but now they are after the green Trillions (bernie needs 16 trillion to save the usa 😐) They say we need to cut emissions, yet they take flights all over the world, use mobile phones, computers, cars, taxis, helicopters. When they start living in caves and grow their own food, then I mite believe them.
THE NAZI ROOTS OF ENVIRONMENTALISM & THE CLIMATE CHANGE
video – 27 minutes 3 seconds
In the second episode of Close Encounters, Rupert Darwall and Ben Weingarten discuss Darwall’s new book ‘Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex’ and a series of topics including the Nazi roots of the modern environmentalist movement, Sweden’s environmentalist power grab, the anti-capitalist underpinnings of the environmentalist movement, the links between the acid rain fraud and today’s global warming movement, why the Paris climate accord represent a battle for America’s soul and much more.
https://twitter.com/CarpeDonktum/status/1176258897188966403
New taxes for fighting global warming ? No problem
As much as I disliked that iteration of Yes Prime Minister that clip is brilliant.
Notice how these so called scientists and anyone still a AGW warmist , fail to notice the obvious warming phases aligns with El-Nino phases. When El-Nino fades, temperature drops, and even more when there is a La-Nina phase.
CO2 doesn’t do squat to temperature trends.
The only data I have seen contradicts these claims ,for the 4 year period.are they trying to confuse the false data in the summer of heatwaves which technically were not heat waves and the temps were recorded in known hot spots in inner citys which bare no relation to temps recorded 20 miles away,a 20% increase in c02 that might be the case but the starting point was tiny around 0.410 and is around 0.417 now ,theres no correlation to a increase in temps when there has been no overall temp increases,this is yet again another example of the vicious circle un predicts with no evidence,to convince governments who fund the un and scientists a self fulfilling agenda, the governments who are not taken in by this bulls–t need to make public exactly what’s going on here.
There are many more “data contradicting these claims”, B d Clark. Wasn’t it hotter only a thousand years ago? Wasn’t it hotter still ca 2000 years ago? Wasn’t it the very hottest ever (in this interglacial) during the climatic maximum ca 8000 years ago when sea levels were about 2 metres higher than today? And didn’t global temperatures (and sea levels) fluctuate with cooler periods in between these hot periods? – though over all, the globe is mercilessly cooling down as we head for the next ice age. I have no doubt that these alarmists honestly believe their stupendous lies about global temperatures – the best liar is one who believes his own lies.
Yes I’ve seen most of the data,that’s why I say the only data I see contradicts this report, I think an ice age is unproven in the short and medium turn, but I do believe a maunder cooling event is at the beginning of making its presence felt,the more the alarmism grows the more I believe theres going to be a significant cooling event,the IPCC and the un are well aware of the data for a cooling event,
I forgot to add, did they admit, that there own models are wrong? I thought we had until 2050?
They now believe their models and present them as facts and “the latest science.”
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2019/09/a-climate-modeller-spills-the-beans/
“I forgot to add, did they admit, that there own models are wrong? I thought we had until 2050?”
Many of the new AR6 models are running even hotter then their earlier models so we are starting to see new “It’s worse than we thought!!!” stories.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/04/new-climate-models-predict-warming-surge
I sure am getting sick of hearing these sheep in the USA who say they’ll resign the Paris Agreement as soon as Trump is out of office. They tell me 195 countries… Blah, blah, blah. Okay, what of the 195 countries?? Countries like Zimbabwe signed on, but have no real carboy footprint to reduce so why count them? Countries like Germany made bold promises and aren’t living up to them. Countries like China and India promised to EXPONENTIALLY INCREASE emissions reaching “peak by 2030” with no promise to reduce in the future. So, what countries are we speaking of??
190 countries get paid to increase their emissions….it’s a scam
“climate change is accelerating, with sea levels rising, carbon dioxide levels increasing and ice sheets melting faster than ever before. ” ?
Where ?
Good question! And where? We don’t see it at the base of the statue of liberty. We don’t see it over the Arizona in Honolulu. We don’t see it on Waikiki Beach. We don’t see it at the Sydney Opera House. We don’t see it in Boston. We don’t see it in the cliffs of Dover. Reality sea level has been rising for centuries at about 5 to 8 in per 100 years and that’s what it’s doing now. They act like a massive wall of water is coming.
… and this is why the Chicken Littles are not taken seriously by many people who take a look out of their seaside homes and see the ocean tides come and go at the same levels as the tides have always done since they began living there.
So these chickens have to run around as with their heads cut off before the facts come home to roost.
Sometimes I think they live in a parallel universe. Or something.
Remember the early 2000s, when the temperature trend was downward, and alarmists screamed about “cherry picking” because 1998 was a strong El Nino year, so you couldn’t include it in your analysis? Somehow, they seem to have forgotten that objection, because their new “accelerated warming” and “accelerated sea level rise” claims are based on short, 5 or ten year periods that include an even more powerful El Nino.
IF our “Global Carbon Budget” is “Maxed Out” as indicated, why are countries like China (>30% of global emissions and rising) and India given free reign to continue releasing CO2 at ever increasing rates for the next 15 years?
AND China is vaunted as a Climate Leader??
Why does an obviously DEVELOPED nation like China get the pass like a third world developing nation???
In 2017 WMO called a very watery conference on climate change and aviation. Where it was unclear if planes impact warming or warming impact planes. More money being needed to conclude, whenever, if ever. As usual. More money, more panic, more money.
This said, in case we missed it, is there an official WMO issued advisory bulletin on how we have to fly to dodge the tremendous and very urgent absolutely dangerous effects of global warming ?
Like, when it’s so hot in Germany that we have to use engine anti-icing from ground up on September mornings?
How comes the WMO avoids discussion with those who know a thing or three on first-hand weather?
Somehow, despite that many hot talks, glycol prices are already taking the elevator. It’s so warm here that the weather guys talk of winter operations mega-mayhem. Once again that is.
C’mon WMO guys, quit your disorder and join reality for crying out loud !
So?….the UN put policies in place that guarantee “carbon dioxide levels increasing”
and then expect people to take them serious
From the US EPA …
“In 2017, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions totaled 6,456.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, or 5,742.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents after accounting for sequestration from the land sector.
“Emissions decreased from 2016 to 2017 by 0.5 percent (after accounting for sequestration from the land sector). This decrease was largely driven by a decrease in emissions from fossil fuel combustion, which was a result of multiple factors including a continued shift from coal to natural gas and increased use of renewables in the electric power sector, and milder weather that contributed to less overall electricity use.
“Greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 (after accounting for sequestration from the land sector) were 13 percent below 2005 levels.
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/inventory-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-sinks
The US is reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Transportation and electricity generation are the largest US contributors. Electric vehicle sales are still small but rising — automobile and truck manufacturers are spending billions to develop new electric products. For generation, natural gas is replacing coal while wind turbines and photocells are being added to the mix.
Now, what about building some safe, clean and reliable nuclear generating plants to put the last nail in the CO2 coffin?
What prediction?
The observed temperatures are below those predicted by the models. How can they say climate change is happening faster than predicted?
Global warming is demonstrably happening a lot slower than predicted. In fact, for a couple of recent decades, global warming wasn’t happening at all. Once we have the most recent El Nino out of the way, I’m guessing that global warming will stall out again.
IMHO, these guys think we’re in for a bout of global cooling and they’re getting desperate.
“So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. This ‘double ethical bind’ we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest. I hope that means being both.”
Stephen Schneider saw a “double ethical bind” wrt telling the truth about climate change, but that has conveniently morphed into giving them carte blanche to full-on LIE, and that is precisely what they’re doing.
Assuming “emissions” mean carbon dioxide emissions, hasn’t the US reduced its emissions over the last 20 years or so?
Are China and India paving our way to Hell now?
This started before Greta appeared.
The summit keynote was given by nobody else than Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, who in Jackson Hole had called for regime change to go for direct money pumping, helicopter money, cryptocurrency, the whole package! Presenting a paper, a contract of the 130 largest banks, which represent $47 trillion in assets, representing the principle of “responsible banking.”
Now this is essentially a long-prepared scheme which started with the Paris Accord in 2015, in which its Article 2 basically says that the only way to implement climate change measures is by directing financing into it. This was then picked up in 2016 by the Green Finance Initiative, GFI, claiming that they want to make London the hub of international green financing, and then this thing systematically spread out, whereby they now say, in this compact that they want to implement the Paris Accord by having two-thirds of all coal eliminated by 2030; that they want to implement new standards of investments, by basically forcing clients to choose between following these principles or being exposed that they are not following this list, and then they would have quote “a reputational risk,”
Now, who are these honorable men? Lloyds Banking Group (caught in securities fraud, stock “misselling”, etc.); Danske Bank (currently in a massive money-laundering scandal); ABN Amro (looter of cities through deceptive interest-rate swaps deals before and after the 2008 crash); Deutsche Bank, the London destroyer of German banking; Citigroup, Wall Street’s biggest serial bankrupt; Barclays, a leader in rigging the LIBOR rate from 2007-15; BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, etc
What these bankers mean by “hell to pay” is unless the GFI takes off with immediate green investments only, their system will implode, and we the taxpayer will have to pay their way out of hell. Get it?
They will shed Walrus tears that it was necessary to use children to make us pay.
Have just a quick look at ZH – the crash warnings are all over the site.
Indeed, they should stop being shellfish about those tears.
Maybe Greta Fasberg can shame CO2 into not being so inconsiderate of her feelings.
Neither India or China will reduce their coal fired power station programme and plant exports! They will argue that such a policy would only raise global temperatures! This would be their contribution to the IPCC programme. Hansen would have to agree with them. After all he did write a recent Paper explaining that the Pause occurred because of the increase in Developing Country emissions of particulate carbon and sulphates which creates what, in the 70’s was called Solar Gloom. These emissions lead to a reduction in solar radiation reaching the Earth’s surface and thus cooling. Removing these emissions, as was done in the West from the Clear Air Acts of the 50’s onward, generated probably the major proportion of any warming prior to the increased Developing World industrialisation, and not any increase in CO2 concentrations. The alarmist temperature/CO2 curve used in CAGW theories and reporting is not anywhere near as steep as they were claiming, and many still are. This explains why even they have had to reduce the CO2 sensitivity within their models from 4 plus to somewhere below 2!
“Dave Reay, chair of carbon management at Edinburgh University”
OK, someone please tell me there really isn’t a department of/program of carbon management at Edinburgh University….please “say it ain’t so”….please…..
https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2019/our-response-to-the-climate-crisis
Presumably – ZH is Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com eh?
Yup.
‘hell to pay’.
Yup – they will send Greta the Gremlin to scowl at you….
And if that doesn’t work, she will scream at you, cry, and throw a tantrum.
Gee – and natural emissions are more than twenty times as great as the human contribution.
No one ever seems concerned about those.
Someone urgently ought to read this poem to the FFF, XR and Greta – although the biting irony may be lost on them :
Lewis Carroll’s tale of the Walrus, the Carpenter and those Oysters.
https://www.jabberwocky.com/carroll/walrus.html
Both the Carpenter and Walrus were very sorry, weeping, indeed, to have made them trot so quick after playing them such a trick, when answer came there none.
“If emissions don’t start falling there will be hell to pay.“
Don’t worry there already is what with Thunderberg and the fan club getting more hysterical by the day. Pretty hard to get any peace and quiet away from all the apopleptic doomsdayers now.
There’s a real climate threat, which each of these alarmists choose to turn a blind eye to and it could happen any day:
https://youtu.be/2jy3JU-ORpo
If these religious psychopaths really cared about “saving the planet” , saving mankind, then they’d be out on
streets demonstrating hysterically every day against the threat of nuclear winter. That nobody seems to have the slightest interest in avoiding the last catastrophe on planet earth tells me that the ever growing alarmism has absolutely nothing to do with climate change. Clearly there must be other motives.
PS: In case you don’t know; for the first time in history the Pentagon now believes it can “win” a nuclear war (whatever winning means to them)
The most disturbing thing is that apparently the WMO has completely missed that the most intensive El Nino of at least the last 100 years has occurred during the 2015-2019 period. A temperature rise of 0.5 degree Celsius within a year, followed by a gradual decrease of the same magintude. For comparison: an increase of 0.5 degree Celsius as a result of increased CO2 would according to alarmist predictions take several decades.
So, I found this interesting, from page 8 of the Five-Year Report:
“MORE HEAT BEING TRAPPED IN THE OCEAN The capacity of the ocean to absorb heat is a critical part of the climate system. It is estimated that more than 90% of the radiative imbalance associated with anthropogenic climate change is taken up by the oceans.”
They go on to make claims about reaching “new records,” but acknowledge pre-2005 data was sparse with large uncertainties.
When will this insanity stop? Alarmists have indoctrinated an entire generation to believe that the future is hopeless, that some kind of environmental Armageddon is just around the corner. It’s flat out child abuse. When will the leaders of the alarmists be held accountable for the damage they have done to a generation of children, not 100 years down the road, but the damage they have done today?