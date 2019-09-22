Peter Ridd case Appealed by James Cook University.

Peter Ridd Action Fund is here.
From the action fund page.
JCU Appeals.
We must fight again, and will need about $1.5M AUD to take this as far as the High Court if necessary.
Last year I was fired by James Cook University after saying that Great Barrier Reef science institutions were untrustworthy due to their systemic lack of quality assurance processes. This was after a distinguished career of over 30 years working on the Great Barrier Reef and at the university.
With remarkable public support in this GoFundMe campaign, we raised legal funds to challenge the university and the Judge ruled that JCU had acted unlawfully on 28 counts and ruled that JCU should pay compensation of $1.2 million.
But now JCU has filed papers in court to appeal.
There are many important points of principle that we must fight for.
· An academic should be able to make challenging statements about controversial subjects such as the Great Barrier Reef or climate change.
· A university should never stifle debate
· The university should not silence a local scientist whose work shows that the farmers of North Queensland Australia are not destroying the Great Barrier Reef. JCU has let down its local region.
· Universities must start to reflect a greater diversity of views.
On hearing that JCU was appealing, Cheryl and I seriously considered just walking away. After all, why should I ask donors for $1.5M to fight a pointless battle that the State or Federal education ministers could settle with a phone call to JCU. $1.5M is a crazy amount that could be used for much better things.
JCU will use its infinite financial resources – effectively government money – to appeal. They have hired three or four senior barristers, one of which we are told charges over $20K per day and between them must be over $40K per day.
Last week JCU also stayed the judgement and capped my access to the compensation for legal fees.
So I must very regretfully ask again for help. We need the best legal assistance to ensure a win. My fabulous legal team led by Stuart Wood AM QC has greatly discounted their costs so far. But appeals are horribly expensive and we need to be prepared to ultimately go to the High Court.
Your donation, great or small, will not just help me fund this essential battle, it will also send a powerful message to governments about what the public expect of our universities. It might well take a couple of months to reach the target.
It is a crazy world that we have to spend this much for legal costs, but this is a fight that we have to win because of the principles it represents.
I have little doubt that we will win.
Note: because the public already donated $260K to this fund for the original court case, the target is set to $1.760M ($260K plus $1.5M). Note this does not include the funds that Cheryl and I have contributed so far (about $200K). Any funds that might be left over will be donated for Science Quality Assurance purposes or to promote academic freedom.
Notice to Appeal https://platogbr.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/notice-of-appeal-jcu-v-ridd-stamped-1.pdf
Best of luck Peter . If this case had been the other way around and you were fighting to prove damage to the reef, it would be all over the news and the University would be vilified.
This is as important as the Mann/Ball, Mann/Steyn matters.
You would think that JCU would hang it’s head in shame.
I would hope the Minister would get on the Phone and tell them that this comes out of their funding.
I also note that the wonderful Dr Jennifer Marohasy has been filming the GBR and has found the opposite to what this JCU crowd and others have supposedly found.
Could be compelling evidence?
Doesn’t this show guilt on the university? To have lost, yet now they are willing to spend 20 thousand dollars per day on just one barrister…. The money the university is willing to spend is incredible, considering they have already lost one before…
It’s not their money.
Mr Ridd: I wish I were in the position to help fund your case. I have rarely been as impressed with a persons quiet and dignified courage and integrity. In the court of what is real, true and worthy, you have and always will be a winner, and you have my complete respect.
??? I’m pretty sure only a court can stay a judgment. JCU shouldn’t be able to do that.
Donation made…Good luck…it’s so sad this has to tie up so much of your life but it’s a just-cause.
It is time for the realists to support real science, and the freedom of scientific views to be expressed.
Peter, we wish you success and pledge our support.
Please post a link to the go fund me site you have set up.
It is posted at the top of the page.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/peter-ridd-legal-action-fund
As in most countries, justice is for the rich.
Sad state of affairs inherited from London, which set the bad example.
Let Cook university cook their conscience and possibly their books, less Indian students will go to this kind of despicable CO2 madrassas.
I’m there on this round for a C note.
Best of luck mate.
PS… the climate scam has got to start hurting the scammers hard in the pocket book, or we’re all doomed. Money from their wallet is all they respond to. Their Shame and reputation… they tossed under the bus years ago.
So I must very regretfully ask again for help.
I suspect you’d regret not fighting it even more, and when you add in the regrets of all your supporters its no contest. My donation is already in.
whose work shows that the farmers of North Queensland Australia are not destroying the Great Barrier Reef.
Hope those farmers have their wallets out… Shame on them if they don’t.
Not since doctors decided that you could cure all manner of ailments by letting the blood out of people has science gone this far off the rails. The people on the front lines trying to right the ship pay a terrible personal toll in this fight. The rest of us are only out a few shekels. So no regrets Dr. Ridd….
I just made my donation. I wish I could have made the donation in USD; it wasn’t much but it will not be my last; I will be returning to work soon so I will have more financial freedom in a couple of months. I have bookmarked the page.
JCU is misappropriating taxpayer dollars. Not my taxpayer dollars but not the point. I hope they get all the pain the pain they deserve.
This whole idea that Coral Reefs were part of the original oceans and their existence has been stable through the planet’s life cycle; an active, “alive” and, changing planet seems ridiculous to me. Hasn’t the existence of the coral reefs waxed and waned over the eons and epochs? I thought the coral reefs were built from the carcasses of marine plants and animals. I thought the oceans came first and the biology came second. Perhaps I am wrong. For that matter, was it not the interaction of biology with the geology that gave us fossil fuels. Somehow the cart and horse; the chicken and egg; step 1 and step 2 have gotten mottled up and misaligned in the public consciousness and discourse.
To make the supposition that the biological lifeforms of any planet should not or cannot adjust or facilitate an adjustment through either their willful, unintended, or unknowable action is completely illogical. The climate is a continuum. It may or may not have continuity with its current biology from time to time; external factors have been know to break it for awhile; super-volcanoes have caused it to run amuck; biology scrubbed the atmosphere of some gases and added other gases. If the human species or its replacement becomes a Tech 1 or Tech 2 civilization what the hell will these morons do then? It is not also funny but, not in the fun way, that the ideological side claiming to be progressive is in fact the complete antithesis of progress. They are the ones championing for static conditions while the entire universe, around them, is changing; it is the universe’s status quo; change of everything all the time: again illogical.
How can they cap your access to legal fee compensation when they have no such cap?
More than happy to play my small part in getting not just justice but truth out to those that need to hear it.
“Thinks” I wonder what Greta would make of this if she knew about it?
James Bull
Go get the bastards.
Does the money for the appeal come from University budgets? Surely they can not expect the Govt to fund this appeal?
If the money IS coming from Uni budgets, what impact will that have on students there? Do these students know the principles involved-they should be concerned at the threats to research independence- and if not they should be concerned at the cuts coming their way when the uni loses.
In short, are the students fired up enough to fight for Peter Ridd so bringing down the system from inside?
tonyb
Considering that the taxpayer is being made to fund freedom of speech being crushed, this is no surprise whatsoever. Hopefully this is the end of the line and those that have wasted large amounts of JCU s credibility , reputation and money get the public ridicule and sacking they richly deserve.